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Wiretapping: Intellexa of Dillian, based in Athens, advertised spyware to “Law Enforcement Authorities”
English edition 24 Απριλίου 2026, 12:19

Wiretapping: Intellexa of Dillian, based in Athens, advertised spyware to “Law Enforcement Authorities”

In.gr presented two promotional brochures attributed to the company at the center of the wiretapping scandal, Intellexa, which are addressed to “law enforcement authorities” and security and intelligence agencies. These materials confirm the claims of Tal Dillian that the company works only with governments and law enforcement authorities, while increasing the incriminating evidence concerning Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his then right-hand man, nephew and secretary-general of the Prime Minister’s office, Grigoris Dimitriadis.

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New evidence is being added regarding Intellexa’s cooperation with “law enforcement authorities,” beyond the multiple admissions by its founder, Tal Dillian, which shook the country’s political scene and once again placed the Prime Minister’s Office and Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the center of the illegal surveillance scandal.

Additional documentation emerges from two corporate brochures attributed to Intellexa, which advertise its products with a clear targeting of “law enforcement authorities” as well as security and intelligence agencies.

According to material obtained by in.gr, the first thematic brochure was printed in June 2021 by a graphic design company based in Marousi, in the context of Intellexa’s participation in the ISS World conference. The second concerns the presentation of the spyware system Helios—a variant of Predator—and was printed by a company based in Palaio Faliro, active among other things in graphic design. Intellexa Limited BVI (based in the British Virgin Islands) had also signed a confidentiality agreement with this company. Both brochures are in English.

It is noted that, according to the technical specifications of Helios, data collection from the operator was continuous and carried out covertly—without being detected by the device’s owner—for weeks or even months. At the same time, the software was resistant to reboot and factory reset of the mobile phone, while it supported hundreds of mobile devices operating on both iOS and Android systems.

Intellexa’s main headquarters in Athens

The first brochure states that Intellexa’s main facilities are located in Athens and Paris. It is recalled that in the French capital the company Nexa operated, which has been accused of selling surveillance systems to authoritarian regimes and has been described, according to Reporters United investigations, as an “irreplaceable partner” of Tal Dillian.

However, in the presentation of the Helios system, reference is made to Intellexa’s main headquarters in Athens, with no mention of Paris, as also emerges from the relevant document presented by in.

Solutions for intelligence and law enforcement services

The first brochure includes a summary presentation of Intellexa’s products, which—according to the text—range from data collection and analysis tools to case and investigation management platforms, utilizing among other things artificial intelligence technologies and cybersecurity services.

A key element of the references is the clear targeting of law enforcement authorities. As stated, “Intellexa provides comprehensive cutting-edge technological solutions, with an operational focus, to meet the needs of intelligence services,” clarifying that “from large-scale national data collection to targeted cyber operations, our broad product portfolio supports intelligence organizations in fulfilling their mission, through a state-of-the-art investigations platform and data collection and analysis tools.”

The same presentation refers to a “leading intelligence alliance,” with an integrated portfolio of technologies and solutions aimed at intelligence services and law enforcement authorities worldwide. A similar direction is reflected in the Helios system brochure, where reference is made to the provision of “high-quality, state-of-the-art intelligence solutions” to law enforcement agencies on a global level.

“Legal wiretapping”

Of particular importance is the reference in the first brochure to “lawful interception.” This element further strengthens the picture of cooperation with state authorities, given that private individuals cannot conduct “lawful interceptions.”

“Intellexa provides strategic national-scale sensors for the collection of bulk data and the analysis of all subscriber communications. The solutions include a platform for targeted lawful interception, compatible with all types of network providers, along with a high-capacity IP probe for large-scale analysis of network traffic,” it is stated characteristically.

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Παρασκευή 24 Απριλίου 2026
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