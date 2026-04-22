Moody’s Adjusts Greek Bank Outlooks

Moody’s has introduced targeted revisions to its outlooks on Greek banks, marking the first tangible impact of the European Union’s new depositor preference framework.

The move follows the approval in March 2026 of the Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance (CMDI) legislative package by European lawmakers. The reform significantly reshapes creditor hierarchy in cases of bank resolution or insolvency, placing depositors ahead of holders of senior unsecured debt—thereby strengthening depositor protection across the bloc.

The updated framework is expected to be implemented uniformly across EU member states within the next two years, fostering a more harmonized regulatory environment.

Rating Actions on Greek Banks

Moody’s adjustments reflect this shift:

• Long-term deposit ratings:

Piraeus Bank was upgraded by one notch with a stable outlook. Eurobank, National Bank of Greece, and Alpha Bank were affirmed with stable outlooks, while Optima Bank’s outlook was revised to positive from stable.

• Issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings (where applicable):

Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, and Optima Bank were affirmed with stable outlooks. Eurobank and National Bank of Greece were also affirmed, but their outlooks were revised to negative from stable.

• Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA):

The standalone credit profiles of all five banking groups were confirmed.

Rationale Behind the Changes

Following EU approval of amendments to the BRRD and DGSD in March 2026, a harmonized framework now gives depositors priority over senior unsecured debt across member states.

Moody’s ratings reflect how this shift reduces potential losses for depositors while increasing risk for senior debt investors.

Its updated analysis assumes a unified EU-wide creditor hierarchy, boosting deposit protection but pressuring senior debt and issuer outlooks due to thinner buffers. Negative outlooks highlight uncertainty over banks’ ability to rebuild these buffers.