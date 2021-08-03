Several main power lines, both high and medium-voltage, emanating from the Independent Power Transmission Operator’s national control center at the Kryoneri township, north of Athens, have been knocked out due to a raging wildfire in the area.

The specific lines supply electricity to several north Athens districts, which are now supplied by alternate power distribution networks and substations.

According to officials of the operator the lines will be back on line after the wildfire, which is centered at the Varibobi site, is extinguished.