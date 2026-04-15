Stournaras Set for Third Term as Greece Central Bank Governor

The Greek government has proposed extending Yannis Stournaras’ tenure as central bank governor for a third term, a move that would make him one of the longest-serving leaders in the history of the Bank of Greece.

The announcement followed a meeting between Stournaras and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, where discussions focused on the central bank’s operations and the outlook for the Greek economy.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister’s office said the government, “taking into account the independence and the Statute of the Bank of Greece, proposes the renewal of the term of the current governor, Yannis Stournaras.”

In a response issued shortly afterward, Stournaras described the proposal as “the greatest honor” and a clear vote of confidence in his leadership. He said he would remain committed to the central bank’s core mission of safeguarding monetary stability and financial system stability, while supporting the growth of the Greek economy for the benefit of the country and its citizens. He also pointed to the institution’s long-standing role in Greece’s economic development as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2028.

Under the bank’s statute, its General Council is expected to convene in the coming days to formulate its recommendation to the Cabinet.

A long tenure in the making

If confirmed, the new six-year term would be Stournaras’ third as governor of the central bank, putting him on course to become one of the longest-serving central bankers in Greece’s modern history. By the end of the term, he would have served a total of 18 consecutive years.

Each term for the governor of the Bank of Greece lasts six years, giving added weight to the decision to extend his leadership. The move is widely seen as a signal of stability in the banking system and sustained confidence in the institution’s management.

Formally, the new term is expected to take effect in the fall. In theory, a different government could revisit the decision before then. However, government officials have indicated there is no realistic prospect of a change in leadership at the central bank.

The renewal comes at a time when continuity in economic governance remains a key priority for the Greek government.

Source: tovima.com