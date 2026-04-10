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Good Friday in Greece: Τhe Country Goes Quiet
English edition 10 Απριλίου 2026, 12:54

Good Friday in Greece: Τhe Country Goes Quiet

The most solemn day in the Greek Orthodox calendar brings the country to a near-standstill, as churches, streets and coastlines fill with candlelight, flowers and quiet grief

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Vita.gr
Η καρδιά δεν θέλει δίαιτα: Οι 4 κινήσεις που κάνουν τη διαφορά

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Spotlight

If you happen to be in Greece on Good Friday — known in Greek as Megali Paraskevi, or “Great Friday” — you’ll notice something unusual: the country goes quiet. Shops open late, music stops, and even the most bustling city streets take on a different mood. This is considered the most sacred and sorrowful day of the Orthodox Christian year, and Greeks take it seriously.

The day marks the crucifixion, death and burial of Jesus Christ — the climax of Holy Week, or Megali Evdomada, the week leading up to Easter. For the Orthodox Church, this is not a day of anticipation but of mourning, and the rituals that unfold across Greece reflect that weight.

In the morning, churches perform the Apokathelosis: the Descent from the Cross. The priest ceremonially removes the figure of the crucified Christ, wraps it in white cloth, and places it on the Epitaphios: an ornately decorated wooden structure representing Christ’s tomb, which will become the centerpiece of the evening’s procession. In many regions, the Epitaphios is adorned with hundreds of fresh flowers by volunteers who work through the night before to prepare the bier.

The evening liturgy is the centerpiece of the day. Young and old, many dressed in black, gather at their local church for the start of the Epitaphios procession, in which the flower-covered structure is carried solemnly through the surrounding streets. Candles are lit, hymns are sung, and church bells toll in a slow, mournful rhythm. The procession is both a religious rite and a community act: a collective expression of grief, but also of togetherness.

Fasting is traditional on this day — stricter than any other fast day in the Orthodox calendar. Even those who don’t observe it year-round often forgo meat, dairy and olive oil on Good Friday out of respect for the occasion.

For the Greek diaspora, Megali Paraskevi often carries a particular kind of longing. Whether you grew up holding a candle on a cobblestone street in Athens, or simply heard stories from a grandparent who did, the day connects people to something deeply rooted — not just in faith, but in memory and identity.

Source: tovima.com

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Παρασκευή 10 Απριλίου 2026
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