Greece Rejects Criticism Over Foreign Policy Stance

Greece has issued a strong response to recent remarks by Hakan Fidan, with the country’s Foreign Ministry stating that it “owes explanations to no one” regarding its foreign policy choices.

The reaction from Athens came after comments by the Turkish foreign minister, who criticized Greece and Cyprus over their strategic and defense cooperation with Israel, describing it as a “dangerous policy.”

In an official statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry responded that the country remains a consistent pillar of stability in the region, highlighting its role as a member of the European Union, NATO, and the United Nations Security Council. It stressed that Greece’s foreign policy is guided by international law, peaceful coexistence, and good neighborly relations.

According to the statement, Greece’s bilateral cooperation with Israel, as well as its trilateral framework with Cyprus, is aimed exclusively at promoting peace and security. These partnerships, officials said, are not directed against any third country but are designed to strengthen regional stability during a period of heightened global uncertainty.

“The message is clear,” the ministry noted. “Greece shapes its foreign policy independently, based on its national interests and international law. We do not accept instructions, nor do we owe explanations to anyone.”

The response followed an interview in which Hakan Fidan argued that closer ties between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel could increase tensions rather than enhance security. He also questioned the necessity of such cooperation, suggesting that existing frameworks within NATO and the European Union should be sufficient.

Greek officials rejected these claims, warning that rhetoric which distorts reality risks undermining stability at a particularly sensitive geopolitical moment.

Source: tovima.com