Greece Tax Evasion Soars, Auto Repair Shops Lead
Nearly one in three businesses audited in 2025 were found violating tax rules, with car repair services topping the list as authorities impose billions in fines and hundreds of shutdowns
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Tax evasion remains a major challenge in Greece, with new data revealing widespread violations across multiple sectors despite intensified inspections and the use of digital monitoring tools.
According to the country’s tax authority, nearly one in three businesses audited in 2025 was found to have committed tax offenses. A total of 290,000 inspections and investigations were carried out nationwide, resulting in fines and additional taxes amounting to €3.1 billion. The overall violation rate rose to 29.7%, up from 27.1% the previous year.
Auto Repair Sector Tops Violations
Businesses involved in the repair and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles recorded the highest rate of non-compliance, with violations detected in 61% of cases—meaning more than six out of ten businesses inspected were found to be evading taxes.
Other high-risk sectors included:
- Land transport and pipeline services (58.1%)
- Rental and leasing activities (56.2%)
- Healthcare services (54%)
- Personal services (50.3%)
Lower, but still significant, levels of tax violations were recorded in agriculture (40.8%), wholesale trade (33.9%), food services (32.4%), accommodation (31.6%) and retail trade (29.3%).
Regional Disparities in Enforcement
Inspection data also showed higher rates of tax violations in audits conducted outside the primary jurisdiction of businesses, with a 31.77% violation rate compared to 25.31% for local checks.
At a regional level, western parts of the country recorded the highest rates of tax offenses, approaching 40%, while other areas reported comparatively lower figures.
Business Closures and Penalties
Beyond financial penalties, authorities also imposed operational sanctions. A total of 680 businesses were temporarily shut down, with the majority of closures affecting the food service sector, followed by agriculture and retail.
In addition, 293 companies faced special financial penalties.
Focus on High-Risk Activities
Authorities targeted sectors considered particularly vulnerable to tax evasion, including fake invoicing schemes, tourism-related businesses, short-term rentals, e-commerce, and undeclared online transactions. Investigations also extended to fuel stations, booking platforms, card payments, and even social media activity to uncover hidden income.
Audits revealed several significant cases of undeclared income involving individuals across the country. These included instances where hundreds of thousands—or even millions—of euros were concealed through inaccurate tax filings or unexplained increases in personal wealth.
Source: tovima.com
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- Greece Tax Evasion Soars, Auto Repair Shops Lead
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