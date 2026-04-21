Greek Government Could Announce New Support Measures This Week

The Greek government is signaling that new economic relief measures for households could be announced as early as this week, contingent on the outcome of closely watched fiscal data expected imminently.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis struck a cautiously optimistic tone in a radio interview, pointing to anticipated figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) that are expected to shed light on the country’s fiscal surplus.

“There is restrained optimism that we will have good news,” Marinakis said, referring to the upcoming data release. He added that, should the figures confirm positive expectations, the government is prepared to move quickly.

According to Marinakis, any favorable fiscal outcome would trigger immediate announcements from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlining new support measures aimed at easing pressure on citizens.

Despite raising expectations, the government stopped short of detailing the nature or scope of the potential measures. Marinakis emphasized that decisions have not yet been finalized, leaving open questions about whether any relief would be permanent or temporary. “The measures have not been ‘locked in’ yet,” he said, urging patience until official announcements are made.

The lack of detail underscores a familiar pattern in government messaging: raising expectations without committing to specifics. “We are doing whatever is allowed by our fiscal capabilities,” Marinakis noted, while reiterating that the scale of support will depend heavily on confirmed budgetary headroom. Despite the lack of specifics, the government spokesperson was confident of the appeal of the measures, saying that “society will welcome” them.

Source: tovima.com