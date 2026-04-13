Pierrakakis Heads to Washington for IMF and G7 Talks

Greek Minister of National Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, is in Washington, D.C. to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as global economic uncertainty continues to shape the international agenda.

The meetings are taking place against a backdrop described as particularly complex and unstable, with heightened concerns over the outlook of the global economy. In this context, Pierrakakis will also participate in G7 sessions in person for the first time in his capacity as Eurogroup President.

High-level meetings with global economic leaders

During his visit, the Greek finance minister is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior international economic officials and institutional representatives.

He will meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, as well as Alfred Kammer, Director of the IMF European Department, and Rodrigo Valdés, Director of Fiscal Affairs.

Bilateral contacts are also planned with Rachel Reeves, the United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Satsuki Katayama, Japan’s Finance Minister.

Speaking engagements and global economic dialogue

Pierrakakis will take part in high-level discussions during the summit, including a keynote role in a session with Alfred Kammer. He is also set to participate in the Semafor World Economy Forum, where the theme will focus on “The New Era of Global Growth,” contributing to broader discussions on the future of the global economy.

Meetings with financial institutions and the Greek community

On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, the minister will also engage with representatives of major international banking and investment groups.

Additionally, he will attend an event at the Greek ambassador’s residence in Washington, where he is expected to meet Greeks working in international organizations, including the IMF and the World Bank.

Source: tovima.com