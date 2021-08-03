With the COVID-19 epidemic in Greece growing stronger, there were 3,428 newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, 14 of which were confirmed at points of entry into the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Greece has recorded 501,030 cases (a 0.8 percent daily rise), of which 51.2 percent were men.

Based on the number of cases confirmed over the last week, 162 are linked to travel broad and 1,722 have been traced to already known cases.

14 deaths in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 14 people have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 12,997. Of these patients, 95.2 percent had underlying medical conditions and/or were 70 years of age or older.

There are now 191 intubated patients (64.9 percent are men) with a mean age of 65 years old.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,815 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There have been 142 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours (a daily decline of 14.97 percent). There is a weekly average of 171 daily hospital admissions.

The mean age of daily confirmed cases is 41, while 78 is the mean age of patients who die.