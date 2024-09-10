Τετάρτη 11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.09.2024 | 15:10
Live στο MEGA το debate Χάρις - Τραμπ στις 4:00
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.09.2024 | 17:14
Στην Εύβοια η «Atena» με ισχυρές καταιγίδες και πτώσεις δέντρων
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΔΕΘ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΕΠΙΤΕΛΙΚΟ ΧΑΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Greek-Turkish Balance of Trade – Imports from Turkey up, Exports Down
English edition 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 | 21:19

Greek-Turkish Balance of Trade – Imports from Turkey up, Exports Down

While the Greek exports to Turkey were down, the balance of Greek imports from Turkey during the same period amounted to $2.31 billion, compared to $1.88 billion in the first half of 2023, showing an increase of 22.8%.

Σύνταξη
A
A

88η ΔΕΘ

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Όσα έγιναν την πέμπτη μέρα

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Όσα έγιναν την πέμπτη μέρα

Spotlight

Greek exports to Turkey recorded a 15.2% drop, from $988 million to $837.4 million, compared to the same period of 2023, in the first half of 2024, according to the Greek Embassy in Ankara, citing data published by Turkey’s Statistical Service.

While the Greek exports to Turkey were down, the balance of Greek imports from Turkey during the same period amounted to $2.31 billion, compared to $1.88 billion in the first half of 2023, showing an increase of 22.8%.

According to provisional data, the bilateral trade volume between Greece and Turkey in the first half of 2024 amounted to $3.15 billion, compared to $2.87 billion in the first half of 2023 (an increase of 9.7%).

In the first half of 2024, the trade deficit gap increases from $892 million in the first half of 2023 to $1.47 billion. Regarding bilateral trade volume, the Turkish statistical services do not provide detailed bilateral trade data by customs classification with Greece.

Regarding Turkey’s total exports of goods in the first half of 2024 in relation to other countries, they stood at $126.2 billion compared to $123.1 billion in the same period of 2023, marking an increase of 2.5%. The main export destinations for Turkish products were Germany, the US, the UK, Italy, and Iraq, which absorbed 30% of the total. Machinery & equipment, electrical machines, industrial goods, chemicals, and precious metals took the lion’s share in exported products.

During the same period, Turkey’s imports of goods in the first half of 2024 amounted to $168.8 billion, compared to $184.4 billion in the same period of 2023, marking a decrease of 15.6%. The most important suppliers were Russia, China, Germany, Italy, and the US, which accounted for 44% of the total imports. The main imported products were machinery and industrial equipment, mechanical devices and boilers, mineral fuels, chemicals, and ores. Turkey’s total trade volume in the first half of 2024 reached $295 billion, with the trade deficit standing at $42.6 billion.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Το παρασκήνιο, οι Κασσελακικοί και ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας
Πολιτική

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Το παρασκήνιο, οι Κασσελακικοί και ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας

Ενόψει της νέας εκλογικής αναμέτρησης στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ το παρασκήνιο στα άδυτα της Κουμουνδούρου είναι ήδη πλούσιο. Τα τρία στρατόπεδα και ο ρόλος του Αλέξη Τσίπρα.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

88η ΔΕΘ

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Όσα έγιναν την πέμπτη μέρα

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM: Όσα έγιναν την πέμπτη μέρα

Τεχνολογία

Κομισιόν: Οι αμερικανικοί τεχνολογικοί κολοσσοί στο στόχαστρο – Τα πρόστιμα – μαμούθ [γράφημα]

Κομισιόν: Οι αμερικανικοί τεχνολογικοί κολοσσοί στο στόχαστρο – Τα πρόστιμα – μαμούθ [γράφημα]

inStream

Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.2024

Ελλάδα και Αγγλία στην κορυφή του ομίλου

Μαζί στην πρώτη θέση του Β’ ομίλου οι Ελλάδα και Αγγλία με έξι βαθμούς η κάθε μία μετά τις νίκες επί της Ιρλανδίας και της Φινλανδίας αντίστοιχα.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.2024

Ο «δυναμίτης» Κέιν έδωσε τη νίκη στην Αγγλία (2-0) – Μοιρασιά στη ματσάρα του Άμστερνταμ (2-2)

Η Αγγλία πήρε τη νίκη με 2-0 κόντρα στη Φινλανδία, στον όμιλο της Ελλάδας, χάρη σε 2 γκολ του Χάρι Κέιν στην 100ή συμμετοχή του με την εθνική – Ισόπαλο το ντέρμπι Ολλανδία-Γερμανία.

Σύνταξη
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.2024

Ιρλανδία-Ελλάδα 0-2: «Κανονιές» της Εθνικής στο Δουβλίνο

Με τις γκολάρες των Τζόλη και Ιωαννίδη η Εθνική πέρασε… αέρα από το Δουβλίνο κι έκανε το 2/2 στο Νations League – «Πρωτιά» για την «γαλανόλευκη» η οποία πλέον στρέφεται στα παιχνίδια του Οκτωβρίου

Σύνταξη
Επικαιρότητα 10.09.2024

Ο Παυσανίας Παπαγεωργίου νέος εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Ανακατατάξεις στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ έχει φέρει η πρόταση μομφής στον Στέφανο Κασσελάκη που έγινε δεκτή κατά πλειοψηφία από την Κεντρική Επιτροπή του κόμματος. Μετά την παραίτηση της Βούλας Κεχαγιά, νέος εκπρόσωπος Τύπου αναλαμβάνει ο Παυσανίας Παπαγεωργίου.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates
English edition 02.09.2024

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates

Electricity bills for households with green tariffs are expected to fall as reported due to the subsidy which the Ministry of Environment and Energy will announce with prices ranging between 0.01 and 0.012 euros per KWh

Σύνταξη

inStream

Ελλάδα και Αγγλία στην κορυφή του ομίλου
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.2024

Ελλάδα και Αγγλία στην κορυφή του ομίλου

Μαζί στην πρώτη θέση του Β’ ομίλου οι Ελλάδα και Αγγλία με έξι βαθμούς η κάθε μία μετά τις νίκες επί της Ιρλανδίας και της Φινλανδίας αντίστοιχα.

Σύνταξη
Ο «δυναμίτης» Κέιν έδωσε τη νίκη στην Αγγλία (2-0) – Μοιρασιά στη ματσάρα του Άμστερνταμ (2-2)
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.2024

Ο «δυναμίτης» Κέιν έδωσε τη νίκη στην Αγγλία (2-0) – Μοιρασιά στη ματσάρα του Άμστερνταμ (2-2)

Η Αγγλία πήρε τη νίκη με 2-0 κόντρα στη Φινλανδία, στον όμιλο της Ελλάδας, χάρη σε 2 γκολ του Χάρι Κέιν στην 100ή συμμετοχή του με την εθνική – Ισόπαλο το ντέρμπι Ολλανδία-Γερμανία.

Σύνταξη
Ιρλανδία-Ελλάδα 0-2: «Κανονιές» της Εθνικής στο Δουβλίνο
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.2024

Ιρλανδία-Ελλάδα 0-2: «Κανονιές» της Εθνικής στο Δουβλίνο

Με τις γκολάρες των Τζόλη και Ιωαννίδη η Εθνική πέρασε… αέρα από το Δουβλίνο κι έκανε το 2/2 στο Νations League – «Πρωτιά» για την «γαλανόλευκη» η οποία πλέον στρέφεται στα παιχνίδια του Οκτωβρίου

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Παυσανίας Παπαγεωργίου νέος εκπρόσωπος Τύπου
Επικαιρότητα 10.09.2024

Ο Παυσανίας Παπαγεωργίου νέος εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Ανακατατάξεις στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ έχει φέρει η πρόταση μομφής στον Στέφανο Κασσελάκη που έγινε δεκτή κατά πλειοψηφία από την Κεντρική Επιτροπή του κόμματος. Μετά την παραίτηση της Βούλας Κεχαγιά, νέος εκπρόσωπος Τύπου αναλαμβάνει ο Παυσανίας Παπαγεωργίου.

Σύνταξη

Must Read

Μητέρα των μαχών για το καλώδιο της Κύπρου, 16 εκατ. για γιατρούς, πακέτο Bwin στην εφορία και η διαφορά των Στασινόπουλων

Μητέρα των μαχών για το καλώδιο της Κύπρου, 16 εκατ. για γιατρούς, πακέτο Bwin στην εφορία και η διαφορά των Στασινόπουλων

Αυτοψία στο ράφι και στο «Καλάθι» λίγες ώρες πριν το άνοιγμα των σχολείων

Αυτοψία στο ράφι και στο «Καλάθι» λίγες ώρες πριν το άνοιγμα των σχολείων

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Κασσελάκης πέφτει από μέσα – Οι 48 ώρες της καθαίρεσης

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Κασσελάκης πέφτει από μέσα – Οι 48 ώρες της καθαίρεσης

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Νεαρές και δισεκατομμυριούχοι: Από τη Selena Gomez στην Kylie Jenner και τη Rihanna

Νεαρές και δισεκατομμυριούχοι: Από τη Selena Gomez στην Kylie Jenner και τη Rihanna

Matcha για καλύτερο ύπνο και πιο «δυνατό» μυαλό;

Matcha για καλύτερο ύπνο και πιο «δυνατό» μυαλό;

Πώς θα αποκτήσει το έφηβο παιδί μας κίνητρο για το σχολείο;

Πώς θα αποκτήσει το έφηβο παιδί μας κίνητρο για το σχολείο;

Συνταξιούχοι: Ποιοι θα δουν νέα αύξηση από 1/1/2025 – Ποιοι θα πάρουν έως 200 ευρώ επίδομα προσωπικής διαφοράς

Συνταξιούχοι: Ποιοι θα δουν νέα αύξηση από 1/1/2025 – Ποιοι θα πάρουν έως 200 ευρώ επίδομα προσωπικής διαφοράς

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024