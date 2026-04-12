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One in Ten Struggle With Focus, Greek Survey Finds
English edition 12 Απριλίου 2026, 11:17

One in Ten Struggle With Focus, Greek Survey Finds

New national data reveal widespread chronic health conditions, lifestyle-related risks, and limited access to care, highlighting concerns over mental and physical wellbeing across age groups

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Vita.gr
Πασχαλινό τραπέζι: Tips για ομαλή μετάβαση από τη νηστεία

Πασχαλινό τραπέζι: Tips για ομαλή μετάβαση από τη νηστεία

Spotlight

Asignificant share of the population is facing health and lifestyle-related challenges, according to new national survey data, which highlight rising rates of chronic illness, concentration difficulties, and limited access to healthcare services.

The findings point to a growing public health concern shaped by modern living habits, including poor diet, smoking, physical inactivity, and stress.

Chronic conditions affect one in four adults

According to the latest figures, around one in four adults is living with a chronic health condition. A chronic illness is defined as a condition lasting more than six months, regardless of whether medication is required.

The survey also found that 8.7% of people aged 16 and over experienced long-term limitations in daily activities due to health issues.

Experts warn that current lifestyles are contributing to these trends, with sedentary routines, unhealthy eating, and smoking identified as key risk factors.

Concentration and memory issues widespread

The data also highlights cognitive difficulties across the population. About 9.9% of individuals aged 16 and over report problems with memory and concentration, ranging from mild difficulty to severe impairment.

Older adults are most affected, but the issue is not limited to the elderly, with younger age groups also reporting challenges in focus and recall.

Weight and physical health concerns

The survey shows that weight-related issues remain widespread. A large portion of adults fall into the overweight or obese categories, with men particularly affected.

Overall, more than four in ten people are classified as overweight, while around one in eight is considered obese. Only slightly more than two in five adults fall within a normal weight range.

Barriers to healthcare access

Access to medical services remains uneven. More than half of respondents required medical care in the past year, but over one in five did not receive it when needed.

Financial constraints were identified as the main barrier, particularly among economically vulnerable groups. Dental care access was also notably limited for those in poverty, with cost cited as the primary reason.

Lifestyle habits raise concerns

Daily habits further underline public health challenges. Nearly one in three working-age adults leads a mostly sedentary lifestyle, while a significant share performs physically demanding work.

Around one in ten reports no regular physical activity during a typical week.

Dietary patterns show mixed results, with most people consuming fruits and vegetables at least occasionally, but unhealthy behaviors remain widespread.

Smoking rates are also notable, with more than one in five adults smoking daily, including higher rates among men than women. Meanwhile, about one in three adults reports not consuming alcohol at all.

The overall picture points to a population facing multiple overlapping health risks, from chronic disease and inactivity to mental strain and limited healthcare access.

Source: tovima.com

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in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

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ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 12 Απριλίου 2026
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