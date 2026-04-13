Over Half of Greek Pensioners Receive Under €1,000

More than half of pensioners in Greece receive monthly payments of under €1,000, according to the latest data from the “Helios” pension report for February 2026, highlighting ongoing income disparities among retirees.

The report shows that the average gross main pension stood at €866 (around €810 net), distributed to more than 2.5 million pensioners across the country. Despite a recent 2.4% increase, pension levels remain relatively low, with 57% of main pensions still below the €1,000 threshold.

Low pensions remain widespread

A significant factor contributing to low pension levels is the value of newly awarded pensions, which are often modest. In February alone, 22,760 new pensions were granted, with over half originating from the private sector and averaging just €780.59.

Analysts note that the long period of economic hardship and high unemployment over the past 15 years has led to lower lifetime earnings, particularly in the private sector, which continues to weigh down pension amounts.

By contrast, public sector pensions remain significantly higher, averaging €1,331.81, offering comparatively more stable retirement income.

Breakdown of pension data

According to the “Helios” report, the total number of pensioners stood at 2,525,832 in February, a slight decrease from the previous month.

Old-age pensions accounted for 1,939,134 beneficiaries, with men representing just over half of recipients. Widows’ pensions totaled 383,725, with women receiving the vast majority of these payments.

The largest group of pensioners falls within the 71–75 age range, followed closely by those aged 76–80 and 66–70.

Regional distribution

Pension payments are most concentrated in Attica, the greater Athens region, with over 1.7 million pensions, followed by Central Macedonia with around 758,000. Thessaly and Western Greece also account for significant numbers of recipients.

The findings underline continued structural differences in pension outcomes, shaped by decades of income disparities between sectors and regions.