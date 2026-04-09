Holy Light Transfer to Athens Under Tight Security Measures

The transfer of the Holy Light to Athens on Holy Saturday will take place under exceptionally strict security arrangements, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos, who confirmed that a detailed operational plan has already been finalized.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, on Holy Thursday, Loverdos explained that a special flight will depart early on Holy Saturday morning for Tel Aviv. Due to the prevailing conditions, the Greek delegation will travel by road from Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem.

There, the delegation will participate in the ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Following the Holy Fire ceremony, the Patriarch of Jerusalem will hand over the Holy Light to the representative of the Greek government during a brief official handover. The delegation will then retrace its route by road back to Tel Aviv, where the government aircraft will depart for Greece.

Arrival Timeline in Greece

According to the government’s plan, the mission is expected to arrive at Athens International Airport at approximately 7:00 pm. Adhering to this schedule is considered essential to ensure the timely distribution of the Holy Light across the country through a coordinated network of cooperating airlines.

As emphasized by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the primary objective remains the smooth execution of the long-standing tradition, ensuring that the Holy Light reaches every parish nationwide ahead of the Resurrection service.

Source: tovima.com