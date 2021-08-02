This July was the warmest July of the decade for the Aegean islands and the second warmest for the mainland, according to the meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens meteo.gr.

In all the geographical departments of the country, the meteorological stations of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr recorded above average temperature values ​​of the period 2010-2019 for the month of July. The intervals with temperatures slightly below normal for the season were short, between 3-5 and 18-25 July, while two heat waves characterized the rest of the month (mainly the first 2 and last 5 days).

In the islands of the Eastern Aegean, the Cyclades and the Dodecanese it was the warmest July of the decade, warmer by 0.1 ° C than the extreme month of 2018. In the mainland and Crete, this July was about 1 ° C more cold from the extremely hot July 2012. The map shows the deviations of the maximum daily temperature in 7 geographical regions of Greece.

In particular, in Northern Greece an average maximum temperature of 33.0 ° C was recorded , in Western Greece and the Ionian Islands 33.8 ° C, in Thessaly 34.5 ° C, in Central Greece 34.0 ° C, in the Peloponnese 34.2 ° C, in Crete 32.4 ° C and in the other Aegean islands 31.7 ° C.

The last days of the month were characterized by extremely high temperatures during the heatwave that is still in progress, with up to 8 ° C above normal for the season.