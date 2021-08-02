A Greek artistic swimming athlete tested positive for the coronavirus and will remain in a quarantine hotel.

This news shows that the Olympic Games are still “besieged” by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official update

“An athlete of the National artistic swimming athlete tested positive for coronavirus. The athlete will continue her stay in a special quarantine hotel outside the Olympic Village.

The rest of the athletes of the team underwent tests which were negative but will remain in the Olympic Village in an intensive monitoring regime “.

Evangelia Platanioti’s adventure

It should be noted that Evangelia Platanioti, who eventually traveled to Tokyo, was also positive for the coronavirus. The synchronized swimming champion tested positive six days ago, but managed to recover in record time and travel to the Japanese capital, where she will compete in both the duet and the team.

“I can not believe it. What happened is a miracle. Within a few days the virus went away, I overcame it, I managed to be here, I am in good health and I am competing tomorrow. I had a very difficult time. I feel calm right now. It is the first day after a long time that I feel calm,” he said speaking on the page of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and added:

“It would be unfair and mainly because I was very careful. I have heard all sorts of different things. I know very well how much I respected my efforts and how much I wanted to be here. “Thanks to the people, my family and my faith, I was able to be here today.”

As for whether she is ready for the games, she said: “That’s why I’m here, because I really wanted to compete. There is no other athlete in the world who has gone through a pandemic, made a transatlantic trip, after a week off and will compete in the Olympics. I do not care at the moment, it is enough for me to be here.”