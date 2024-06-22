Σάββατο 22 Ιουνίου 2024
Σημαντική είδηση
22.06.2024 | 10:14
Αναρτήθηκαν τα προσωρινά αποτελέσματα του Κοινωνικού Τουρισμού
Σημαντική είδηση
22.06.2024 | 09:15
Φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στην Ύδρα – Καταγγελία ότι προκλήθηκε από πυροτεχνήματα
Σημαντική είδηση
22.06.2024 | 08:55
Σοβαρό τροχαίο με εγκλωβισμένους στην Στάμνα - Δύο άνδρες χωρίς τις αισθήσεις τους
Where Greeks Travel for Pentecost Long Weekend
English edition 22 Ιουνίου 2024

Where Greeks Travel for Pentecost Long Weekend

Greeks islands and alternative destinations in Europe are on their top 5 list

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Greeks favor the country’s islands, and alternative European destinations for short trips such as Marseille, Majorca, Bordeaux, and Istanbul, for the long weekend religious holiday of the Pentecost.

Domestically, Athenians Skiathos, Kythira, Ikaria, Milos, and Mytilene, while those leaving Thessaloniki preferred Santorini, Lemnos, Kos, Mykonos, and Paros.

The top 5 international destinations from Athens are Marseille, Istanbul, Malta, Venice, and Majorca, while from those departing from Thessaloniki in Macedonia, they are: Rome, Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, and Frankfurt.

The Cyclades continue to be a favorite destination for Greeks, especially the younger age groups with destinations such as Heraklion, Chania, and Rhodes remaining very popular.

In terms of international destinations, and more specifically European destinations, there was a growing interest for those leaving from Athens for short road trips in Marseille, Majorca, Bordeaux, and Istanbul. In contrast, travelers from Thessaloniki seem to prefer more popular destinations such as Rome, Berlin, and Barcelona.

According to AEGEAN’s data, the return travel movement begins mainly on Pentecost Monday, June 24, but peaks one day later, on June 25, for both bases, Athens and Thessaloniki, with equally high occupancy rates.

A similar pattern is witnessed for international destinations, with the difference that passengers departing from Thessaloniki tend to return on Pentecost Monday, while many passengers returning to the Athens base tend to extend their stay by one more day.

Source: tovima.com

googlenews

English edition

New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday
English edition 15.06.2024

New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called for a period of “comprehensive rebooting” and outlined salary increases, changes in the health and education sectors and the fight against inflation as the government’s four priorities

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

