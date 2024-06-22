Where Greeks Travel for Pentecost Long Weekend

Greeks favor the country’s islands, and alternative European destinations for short trips such as Marseille, Majorca, Bordeaux, and Istanbul, for the long weekend religious holiday of the Pentecost.

Domestically, Athenians Skiathos, Kythira, Ikaria, Milos, and Mytilene, while those leaving Thessaloniki preferred Santorini, Lemnos, Kos, Mykonos, and Paros.

The top 5 international destinations from Athens are Marseille, Istanbul, Malta, Venice, and Majorca, while from those departing from Thessaloniki in Macedonia, they are: Rome, Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, and Frankfurt.

The Cyclades continue to be a favorite destination for Greeks, especially the younger age groups with destinations such as Heraklion, Chania, and Rhodes remaining very popular.

In terms of international destinations, and more specifically European destinations, there was a growing interest for those leaving from Athens for short road trips in Marseille, Majorca, Bordeaux, and Istanbul. In contrast, travelers from Thessaloniki seem to prefer more popular destinations such as Rome, Berlin, and Barcelona.

According to AEGEAN’s data, the return travel movement begins mainly on Pentecost Monday, June 24, but peaks one day later, on June 25, for both bases, Athens and Thessaloniki, with equally high occupancy rates.

A similar pattern is witnessed for international destinations, with the difference that passengers departing from Thessaloniki tend to return on Pentecost Monday, while many passengers returning to the Athens base tend to extend their stay by one more day.