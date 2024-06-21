Παρασκευή 21 Ιουνίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΟΣ ΛΥΤΡΑΣ
ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
Athens-Nicosia on High Alert After Hezbollah’s Threats Against Cyprus
English edition 21 Ιουνίου 2024 | 21:54

Athens-Nicosia on High Alert After Hezbollah’s Threats Against Cyprus

Hassan Nasrallah warned Cyprus during a televised address on Wednesday that it would be targeted if Israel used Cypriot airbases to launch attacks against Lebanon

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή: Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για ρωσικό αέριο και «σκιώδη στόλο»

Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή: Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για ρωσικό αέριο και «σκιώδη στόλο»

Spotlight

Athens and Nicosia are on high alert following the threats leveled against Cyprus by the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday.

Hassan Nasrallah warned Cyprus during a televised address on Wednesday that it would be targeted if Israel used Cypriot airbases to launch attacks against Lebanon.

“Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war,” Nasrallah said.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its unwavering solidarity with Cyprus stressing “the threat of the use of force constitutes a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.”

Diplomatic sources in the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry said Greece was closely monitoring the situation. “The diplomatic channels between Cyprus and Greece are open, and everything is being assessed calmly,” the same sources noted.

Cyprus, which is not a member of NATO, is around 250 kilometers from the Lebanese coastline.

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus remained uninvolved in any military conflicts and “positions itself as part of the solution rather than the problem.

The EU took a clear stance in favor of Cyprus, with the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano stressing that Cyprus was part of the EU and that any threat against a member of the bloc would be considered a threat against the whole EU.

Commenting on the threats against Cyprus by Hezbollah, the U.S. State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that Nasrallah’s comments were “extremely counterproductive. Hezbollah must stop threatening anyone. We prefer Hezbollah to pursue a diplomatic solution.”

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

Αρειος Πάγος: Εδειξε την πόρτα εξόδου σε τέσσερις δικαστές
Ελλάδα

Ο Αρειος Πάγος απέλυσε τέσσερις δικαστές

Οι δικαστές παύθηκαν με απόφαση του Αρείου Πάγου λόγω των μεγάλων καθυστερήσεων στην έκδοση αποφάσεων

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή: Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για ρωσικό αέριο και «σκιώδη στόλο»

Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή: Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για ρωσικό αέριο και «σκιώδη στόλο»

Ακτοπλοΐα

Ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια: Τα πρώτα πρόστιμα από το υπουργείο Ναυτιλίας σε εταιρείες για παραβάσεις

Ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια: Τα πρώτα πρόστιμα από το υπουργείο Ναυτιλίας σε εταιρείες για παραβάσεις

inStream

Ελέω κλιμάκωσης 21.06.2024

Η επιχείρηση ΑΣΠΙΔΕΣ ζητά τον διπλάσιο στόλο για να προσφέρει πλήρη κάλυψη στην Ερυθρά

Ο διοικητής της επιχείρησης ΑΣΠΙΔΕΣ ζητά την ενσωμάτωση περισσότερων πλοίων στην αρμάδα της ΕΕ, για να μπορέσει να προσφέρει πλήρη ασφάλεια στον εμπορικό στόλο της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

inSports

Διακοπές

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday
English edition 15.06.2024

New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called for a period of “comprehensive rebooting” and outlined salary increases, changes in the health and education sectors and the fight against inflation as the government’s four priorities

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Χούθι: Η επιχείρηση ΑΣΠΙΔΕΣ ζητά τον διπλάσιο στόλο για να τους αποκρούσει
Ελέω κλιμάκωσης 21.06.2024

Η επιχείρηση ΑΣΠΙΔΕΣ ζητά τον διπλάσιο στόλο για να προσφέρει πλήρη κάλυψη στην Ερυθρά

Ο διοικητής της επιχείρησης ΑΣΠΙΔΕΣ ζητά την ενσωμάτωση περισσότερων πλοίων στην αρμάδα της ΕΕ, για να μπορέσει να προσφέρει πλήρη ασφάλεια στον εμπορικό στόλο της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Τι είδε η Masdar στην ΤΕΝΕΡΓ, η νίκη Περιστέρη και η εθνική διάκριση, το απρόσμενο (;) χαράτσι σε HELLENiQ ENERGY και MOH, και τι παίζει με τα παγωτά

Τι είδε η Masdar στην ΤΕΝΕΡΓ, η νίκη Περιστέρη και η εθνική διάκριση, το απρόσμενο (;) χαράτσι σε HELLENiQ ENERGY και MOH, και τι παίζει με τα παγωτά

«Είναι απίστευτη η αλαζονεία των Βρετανών με τα Γλυπτά»

«Είναι απίστευτη η αλαζονεία των Βρετανών με τα Γλυπτά»

Τώρα που άρχισαν οι γυναίκες να μιλάνε, οι καταγγελίες τριπλασιάστηκαν…

Τώρα που άρχισαν οι γυναίκες να μιλάνε, οι καταγγελίες τριπλασιάστηκαν…

Στο επίκεντρο οι αστικές παρεμβάσεις στην Κεντρική Μακεδονία

Στο επίκεντρο οι αστικές παρεμβάσεις στην Κεντρική Μακεδονία

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Γκρέις Κέλι- Μαρία Κάλλας: Ανάμεσα σε δύο γυναίκες

Γκρέις Κέλι- Μαρία Κάλλας: Ανάμεσα σε δύο γυναίκες

Η«συνταγή» για να χάσουμε κιλά, χωρίς να πεινάμε

Η«συνταγή» για να χάσουμε κιλά, χωρίς να πεινάμε

Μία μωρομάνα και το κεφάλαιο «θηλασμός»

Μία μωρομάνα και το κεφάλαιο «θηλασμός»

Ραφήνα: Γεμάτα φεύγουν τα πλοία για το 3ημερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος

Ραφήνα: Γεμάτα φεύγουν τα πλοία για το 3ημερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 21 Ιουνίου 2024