Πέμπτη 20 Ιουνίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
20.06.2024 | 13:08
Μήνυμα 112 για δασική φωτιά στην Αργολίδα
Σημαντική είδηση:
20.06.2024 | 10:20
Απίστευτο σκηνικό στον Βόλο - Πατέρας χτύπησε τον γιο με κατσαρόλα και τον λήστεψε
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΟΣ ΛΥΤΡΑΣ
ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
Masdar to Acquire Majority Stake in Greece’s TERNA ENERGY
English edition 20 Ιουνίου 2024 | 12:35

Masdar to Acquire Majority Stake in Greece’s TERNA ENERGY

The 3.2billion euro deal is the largest energy transaction on the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the largest in the European renewables market

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία πώλησης στην Masdar – Πως θα γίνει η μεταβίβαση των μετοχών

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία πώλησης στην Masdar – Πως θα γίνει η μεταβίβαση των μετοχών

Spotlight

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), the UAE’s clean energy leader, announced on Thursday that it reached a definitive agreement with GEK TERNA and other shareholders of TERNA ENERGY to initially acquire 67% of the outstanding shares of TERNA ENERGY, the largest renewables investor in Greece, at completion of the transaction at a price of 20.00 euros per share.

According to the press release, after completing the transaction, Masdar will launch an all-cash mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining outstanding shares, aiming for 100% ownership. This transaction values TERNA ENERGY’s total equity at 2.4 billion euros, with an enterprise value of 3.2 billion euros, making it the largest energy transaction on the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the largest in the European renewables market.

Georgios Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA, and Executive Chairman of TERNA ENERGY, noted, “Our agreement with Masdar is a recognition of the great value of TERNA ENERGY and the result of the hard work of hundreds of people for more than 25 years. At the same time, it marks the beginning of a new era of even greater growth for GEK TERNA Group. It is also a strong vote of confidence for Greece and its prospects. TERNA ENERGY is the leading RES investor in Greece and a key pillar of the national effort to transition to a future with cleaner and cheaper energy for all. A future with greater energy autonomy for our country, based on clean energy that will be produced in our homeland. And we will continue on the same course with even greater power.”

This deal is expected to inject significant capital investment into Greece and other European countries, supporting TERNA ENERGY’s contribution to Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and the EU’s net-zero by 2050 target.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi in turn commented “We look forward to completing the transaction and starting to work with TERNA ENERGY’s leadership team to supercharge their ambitious growth plans in support of Greece’s energy transition.”

TERNA ENERGY is also expected to play an important role in growing Masdar’s portfolio across Europe as it targets 100 gigawatts (GW) global capacity by 2030 in support of the global energy transition.

HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and COP28 President, commented on the deal, “This investment reflects the UAE’s clear commitment to Greece and Europe’s clean energy development and it represents another major practical step in realizing one of the central goals of the UAE Consensus, to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.”

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

inSports

Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Η ώρα της επιστροφής
Μπάσκετ

Γιώργος Πρίντεζης: Η ώρα της επιστροφής

Η μεγάλη απόφαση του Γιώργου Πρίντεζη, δύο χρόνια μετά το τέλος της καριέρας του ως μπασκετμπολίστας

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία πώλησης στην Masdar – Πως θα γίνει η μεταβίβαση των μετοχών

ΤΕΡΝΑ Ενεργειακή: Τι προβλέπει η συμφωνία πώλησης στην Masdar – Πως θα γίνει η μεταβίβαση των μετοχών

Οικονομία

Έκτακτη Εισοφορά: Πού θα πάνε τα έσοδα από τη φορολόγηση στα διυλιστήρια

Έκτακτη Εισοφορά: Πού θα πάνε τα έσοδα από τη φορολόγηση στα διυλιστήρια

inStream

Editorial 20.06.2024

To vintage ΠΑΣΟΚ έχει τελειώσει

Εκεί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ, θα πρέπει να καταλάβουν ότι χρειάζεται να σκεφτούν πιο σοβαρά την πολιτική στρατηγική τους

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

English edition

New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday
English edition 15.06.2024

New Cabinet after Reshuffle Convenes Saturday

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called for a period of “comprehensive rebooting” and outlined salary increases, changes in the health and education sectors and the fight against inflation as the government’s four priorities

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

To vintage ΠΑΣΟΚ έχει τελειώσει
Editorial 20.06.2024

To vintage ΠΑΣΟΚ έχει τελειώσει

Εκεί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ, θα πρέπει να καταλάβουν ότι χρειάζεται να σκεφτούν πιο σοβαρά την πολιτική στρατηγική τους

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Must Read

Ο διαγωνισμός σε ενεργειακή υποδομή, ο πρόεδρος και ο φίλος εργολάβος, το σενάριο για Πιτσιλή, οι χαρές για Σιάμισιη και Αικατερινάρη και το ρεκόρ του «Ηρακλή»

Ο διαγωνισμός σε ενεργειακή υποδομή, ο πρόεδρος και ο φίλος εργολάβος, το σενάριο για Πιτσιλή, οι χαρές για Σιάμισιη και Αικατερινάρη και το ρεκόρ του «Ηρακλή»

Σε 2+2 χαρτοφυλάκια στοχεύει η Αθήνα

Σε 2+2 χαρτοφυλάκια στοχεύει η Αθήνα

Άρχισαν οι κατασχέσεις στην ακίνητη περιουσία του Λύτρα

Άρχισαν οι κατασχέσεις στην ακίνητη περιουσία του Λύτρα

Στο επίκεντρο οι αστικές παρεμβάσεις στην Κεντρική Μακεδονία

Στο επίκεντρο οι αστικές παρεμβάσεις στην Κεντρική Μακεδονία

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

H Melinda French Gates στο TIME: Πώς είναι να χωρίζεις από τον Bill Gates

H Melinda French Gates στο TIME: Πώς είναι να χωρίζεις από τον Bill Gates

Το μυστικό της νεότητας βρίσκεται τελικά στο έντερο;

Το μυστικό της νεότητας βρίσκεται τελικά στο έντερο;

Τα άγχη που αντιμετωπίζει το μοναχοπαίδι

Τα άγχη που αντιμετωπίζει το μοναχοπαίδι

Τριήμερο Αγίου Πνεύματος: Πρωταγωνιστές οι οδικοί προορισμοί – Οι τιμές για διαμονή

Τριήμερο Αγίου Πνεύματος: Πρωταγωνιστές οι οδικοί προορισμοί – Οι τιμές για διαμονή

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 20 Ιουνίου 2024