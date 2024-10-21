Erdogan’s Longtime Rival, Fethullah Gülen, Has Died

Muhammed Fethullah Gülen, the longtime rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has died at a hospital in the United States at the age of 83, according to widespread media reports.

About Fethullah Gülen

Turkish born Gülen was an imam and the head of what was called the Gülen movement, which was not an official political party but rather a well-organised community of people.

He is said, by the BBC, to have promoted a tolerant Islam focusing on altruism, modesty, hard work and education.

Gülen was widely regarded as Turkey’s second most powerful man, despite living in self-imposed exile in the United States state of Pennsylvania.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the US-based cleric for the 2016 attempted coup against the leader- accusations denied by Gülen.

His movement was eventually declared a terrorist movement by the Turkish state, and was known as Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The media reports citing his death are based on a post on X by Herkul media, which is considered to be affiliated with Gülen and his followers, and frequently uploaded the imam’s sermons.

An approximate translation of the text reads:

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we will return!

Our condolences

Muhammed Fethullah Gülen Hocaefendi, who devoted every moment of his life to serving Islam and humanity, passed away today (October 20, 2024).

Further details regarding the burial process will be shared with the public.”