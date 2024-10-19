Alonissos Top Pick for Popular French Website

Arecent survey by the popular French website generationvoyage.fr, based on criteria such as service quality, tranquility, variety of options, and alternative activities, has published a list of top island destinations across Greece. The beautiful island of Alonissos, the third member of the Northern Sporades, in the Aegean Sea, the others being Skiathos and Skopelos, stands out.

The site notes, “Nestled in the Sporades archipelago, Alonissos is a true paradise for diving enthusiasts. The island is at the heart of one of Europe’s largest natural marine parks. Its underwater scenery is remarkable, featuring the mysterious ancient shipwreck of Peristera and exceptional marine biodiversity. On land, Alonissos retains its authentic charm with pine forests, red-roofed houses, and picturesque fishing villages, while time seems to stand still at its port, Patitiri. The island’s historic capital, Chora, enchants with its narrow streets and breathtaking views, while its stunning beaches and the small islands of the marine park steal the show.”

The list also includes Chios, Kythira, Ithaca, Kea, and Patmos.

Diogenis Theodorou, president of the Alonissos Tourism Committee and local travel agent, stated, “We are targeting special interest groups, such as divers who return to Alonissos again and again, captivated by both the underwater treasures and the island’s authentic hospitality.”

Throughout 2024, the Municipality of Alonissos has been implementing promotional campaigns in selected media and travel blogs in markets such as Greece, Germany, the UK, Italy, Scandinavia, France, the Netherlands, and beyond.