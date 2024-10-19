Σάββατο 19 Οκτωβρίου 2024
19.10.2024 | 11:48
Ποιοι δρόμοι κλείνουν την Κυριακή για τον 28ο Ποδηλατικό Γύρο Αθήνας
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.10.2024 | 10:21
Σεισμός 4,7 Ρίχτερ στη Σητεία
Σημαντική είδηση
19.10.2024 | 07:33
Συναγερμός για πυρκαγιά σε διαμέρισμα στην Κηφισιά
Alonissos Top Pick for Popular French Website
English edition 19 Οκτωβρίου 2024 | 10:30

Alonissos Top Pick for Popular French Website

The list also includes Chios, Kythira, Ithaca, Kea, and Patmos

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Spotlight

Arecent survey by the popular French website generationvoyage.fr, based on criteria such as service quality, tranquility, variety of options, and alternative activities, has published a list of top island destinations across Greece. The beautiful island of Alonissos, the third member of the Northern Sporades, in the Aegean Sea, the others being Skiathos and Skopelos, stands out.

The site notes, “Nestled in the Sporades archipelago, Alonissos is a true paradise for diving enthusiasts. The island is at the heart of one of Europe’s largest natural marine parks. Its underwater scenery is remarkable, featuring the mysterious ancient shipwreck of Peristera and exceptional marine biodiversity. On land, Alonissos retains its authentic charm with pine forests, red-roofed houses, and picturesque fishing villages, while time seems to stand still at its port, Patitiri. The island’s historic capital, Chora, enchants with its narrow streets and breathtaking views, while its stunning beaches and the small islands of the marine park steal the show.”

The list also includes Chios, Kythira, Ithaca, Kea, and Patmos.

Diogenis Theodorou, president of the Alonissos Tourism Committee and local travel agent, stated, “We are targeting special interest groups, such as divers who return to Alonissos again and again, captivated by both the underwater treasures and the island’s authentic hospitality.”

Throughout 2024, the Municipality of Alonissos has been implementing promotional campaigns in selected media and travel blogs in markets such as Greece, Germany, the UK, Italy, Scandinavia, France, the Netherlands, and beyond.

Source: tovima.com

«Νομιμότητα παντού» το νέο δόγμα του Μαξίμου
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

«Νομιμότητα παντού» το νέο δόγμα του Μαξίμου

Από τις 1.000 κάμερες στους δρόμους και το «κυνήγι» της υπερσυνταγογράφησης έως την εφαρμογή Μystreet, το Μαξίμου θέτει σε εφαρμογή ένα νέο πλάνο για τη βελτίωση της καθημερινότητας των πολιτών

Οικονομία

Τέλη κυκλοφορίας: Μέχρι αρχές Νοεμβρίου θα έχουν αναρτηθεί – Τι θα πληρώσουμε φέτος

Τέλη κυκλοφορίας: Μέχρι αρχές Νοεμβρίου θα έχουν αναρτηθεί – Τι θα πληρώσουμε φέτος

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 19.10.2024

Φαραντούρης: Θα προτιμούσα ο Κασσελάκης να έχει συμπεριφερθεί με μεγαλύτερη διορατικότητα

Ο υποψήφιος πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Νικόλας Φαραντούρης μίλησε για το πολίτικο του πλάνο λέγοντας πως κατέθεσε 10 άξονες για το πολιτικό του όραμα για τον τόπο

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations
English edition 18.10.2024

Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations

Under the new procedures, businesses no longer need to seek approval from Greece’s electricity regulator or obtain an environmental permit as part of the application process for installing solar panels.

Σύνταξη
Φαραντούρης: Θα προτιμούσα ο Κασσελάκης να έχει συμπεριφερθεί με μεγαλύτερη διορατικότητα
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 19.10.2024

Φαραντούρης: Θα προτιμούσα ο Κασσελάκης να έχει συμπεριφερθεί με μεγαλύτερη διορατικότητα

Ο υποψήφιος πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Νικόλας Φαραντούρης μίλησε για το πολίτικο του πλάνο λέγοντας πως κατέθεσε 10 άξονες για το πολιτικό του όραμα για τον τόπο

Σύνταξη
