Greece’s Tourism Success Tied to Expanding U.S. and Asian Markets

Greece’s tourism is considered successful and generally competitive with other Mediterranean destinations however its further growth will depend on tapping into new markets, like the U.S., China and India according to a Mabrian report.

The report, titled “GREECE OUTLOOK: DATA INSIGHTS TO FIND THE EDGE AMONG MEDITERRANEAN COMPETITORS,” compares Greece with Italy, Spain, Croatia, and Turkey.

Its findings reveal that travelers to these destinations are becoming increasingly demanding, expecting high-quality travel experiences while also seeking authenticity.

Greece’s ranking in visitor satisfaction stand relatively high at 52.40% surpassing Spain (50%), but slightly behind Italy (54%) and Turkey (52.60%) with Croatia being in the lead with 57%.

Therefore enhancing traveler experiences in Greece aligning with current trends could improve this figure according to Mabrian’s analysis.

Exploring what tourists seek in Greece the study’s data reveal motives for visiting the country are evolving, reflecting global and European trends which focus more on active and wellness-orientated experiences.

Traditionally a destination sought after for its sun, beautiful beaches and rich culture, Greece is now strengthening its position as a hub for active tourism.

In fact, in 2023, 21.1% of visitors chose Greece for active lifestyle experiences, marking a significant increase of 12.1 % compared to 2019, which has made active tourism the primary reason for visiting the country, followed by cultural tourism and the classic “sun and sea” motive.

According to the report the strategic goal should be to further diversify these tourism motivations, which in turn would not only help address seasonality and attract attention to alternative destinations but also boost tourists’ loyalty promoting return visits, while attracting travelers from new markets.

Marbian further recommends that Greece should explore long-haul markets more intensively, something that could be achieved with the strengthening of air routes with the U.S., which is growing source of arrivals for Greece’s competitors in the Mediterranean.

Another opportunity, according to the analysis, lies in improving connectivity with Asia and the Middle East, as these markets are key to mitigating seasonality outside of the European tourist season.

