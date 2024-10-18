Σάββατο 19 Οκτωβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση
18.10.2024 | 22:18
Σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις και τεράστιες πλημμύρες «έπνιξαν» τη Γαλλία
Σημαντική είδηση
18.10.2024 | 22:00
Δύο πυραυλικές επιθέσεις στη Χάιφα εξαπέλυσε η Χεζμπολάχ
Σημαντική είδηση
18.10.2024 | 21:40
Έκρηξη κρουσμάτων γαστρεντερίτιδας στα Χανιά - Εφτασαν τα 129
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΒΑΣΩ ΠΑΠΑΝΔΡΕΟΥ
# ΠΑΣΟΚ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Greece’s Tourism Success Tied to Expanding U.S. and Asian Markets
English edition 18 Οκτωβρίου 2024 | 22:22

Greece’s Tourism Success Tied to Expanding U.S. and Asian Markets

Its findings reveal that travelers to these destinations are becoming increasingly demanding, expecting high-quality travel experiences while also seeking authenticity.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Τράπεζες: Γιατί ξαναμπαίνουν στο τραπέζι οι συγχωνεύσεις – Ο ρόλος των επιτοκίων

Τράπεζες: Γιατί ξαναμπαίνουν στο τραπέζι οι συγχωνεύσεις – Ο ρόλος των επιτοκίων

Spotlight

Greece’s tourism is considered successful and generally competitive with other Mediterranean destinations however its further growth will depend on tapping into new markets, like the U.S., China and India according to a Mabrian report.

The report, titled “GREECE OUTLOOK: DATA INSIGHTS TO FIND THE EDGE AMONG MEDITERRANEAN COMPETITORS,” compares Greece with Italy, Spain, Croatia, and Turkey.
Its findings reveal that travelers to these destinations are becoming increasingly demanding, expecting high-quality travel experiences while also seeking authenticity.

Greece’s ranking in visitor satisfaction stand relatively high at 52.40% surpassing Spain (50%), but slightly behind Italy (54%) and Turkey (52.60%) with Croatia being in the lead with 57%.
Therefore enhancing traveler experiences in Greece aligning with current trends could improve this figure according to Mabrian’s analysis.

Exploring what tourists seek in Greece the study’s data reveal motives for visiting the country are evolving, reflecting global and European trends which focus more on active and wellness-orientated experiences.

Traditionally a destination sought after for its sun, beautiful beaches and rich culture, Greece is now strengthening its position as a hub for active tourism.

In fact, in 2023, 21.1% of visitors chose Greece for active lifestyle experiences, marking a significant increase of 12.1 % compared to 2019, which has made active tourism the primary reason for visiting the country, followed by cultural tourism and the classic “sun and sea” motive.

According to the report the strategic goal should be to further diversify these tourism motivations, which in turn would not only help address seasonality and attract attention to alternative destinations but also boost tourists’ loyalty promoting return visits, while attracting travelers from new markets.

Marbian further recommends that Greece should explore long-haul markets more intensively, something that could be achieved with the strengthening of air routes with the U.S., which is growing source of arrivals for Greece’s competitors in the Mediterranean.

Another opportunity, according to the analysis, lies in improving connectivity with Asia and the Middle East, as these markets are key to mitigating seasonality outside of the European tourist season.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
ΚΕΠΕ: Η βία των ανηλίκων και η «χαμένη» ηθική εκπαίδευση – Η φτώχεια με μη οικονομικούς όρους
Ελλάδα

Η βία των ανηλίκων και η «χαμένη» ηθική εκπαίδευση - Ο ρόλος του σχολείου

Ο ρόλος του σχολείου στην ηθική εκπαίδευση και τις ανθρώπινες αξίες σε μια περίοδο όπου η βία έχει οξυνθεί δραματικά.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή
Τράπεζες: Γιατί ξαναμπαίνουν στο τραπέζι οι συγχωνεύσεις – Ο ρόλος των επιτοκίων
Τράπεζες: Γιατί ξαναμπαίνουν στο τραπέζι οι συγχωνεύσεις – Ο ρόλος των επιτοκίων

Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Ανεργία: Αυτά είναι «τα θολά σημεία»

Ανεργία: Αυτά είναι «τα θολά σημεία»

inStream

Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.10.2024

Στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Γεροβασίλη, Ζαχαριάδης και Γκλέτσος

Μέλη της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στέλνουν στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας του κόμματος «για ακραίες εκφράσεις» την Όλγα Γεροβασίλη, τον Κώστα Ζαχαριάδη και τον Απόστολο Γκλέτσο καλώντας το πειθαρχικό όργανο του κόμματος να επιληφθεί του θέματος.

Σύνταξη
Κόσμος 18.10.2024

Ουκρανία: Μόσχα και Κίεβο ανταλλάσσουν από 95 αιχμαλώτους πολέμου

Το υπουργείο, σε ανάρτηση στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram, ανέφερε ότι οι Ρώσοι στρατιώτες που επέστρεψαν, υποβλήθηκαν σε ιατρικούς ελέγχους στη Λευκορωσία, έναν από τους στενότερους συμμάχους της Ρωσίας στον πόλεμο που διαρκεί περισσότερο από δυόμισι χρόνια.

Σύνταξη
Πλημμελής έλεγχος 18.10.2024

Οι στρατιώτες των ΗΠΑ αποτελούν τροφή για ακροδεξιές τρομοκρατικές ομάδες, λέει έρευνα

Μια διεξοδική έρευνα για τον κίνδυνο συμμετοχής αμερικανών στρατιωτών σε τρομοκρατικές ενέργειες, δείχνει πως ταυτίζονται σε μεγάλο βαθμό με ακροδεξιά συνομωσιολογία και νεοναζί.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations
English edition 18.10.2024

Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations

Under the new procedures, businesses no longer need to seek approval from Greece’s electricity regulator or obtain an environmental permit as part of the application process for installing solar panels.

Σύνταξη
inStream
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας Γεροβασίλη, Ζαχαριάδης και Γκλέτσος
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.10.2024

Στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Γεροβασίλη, Ζαχαριάδης και Γκλέτσος

Μέλη της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στέλνουν στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας του κόμματος «για ακραίες εκφράσεις» την Όλγα Γεροβασίλη, τον Κώστα Ζαχαριάδη και τον Απόστολο Γκλέτσο καλώντας το πειθαρχικό όργανο του κόμματος να επιληφθεί του θέματος.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Μόσχα και Κίεβο ανταλλάσσουν από 95 αιχμαλώτους πολέμου
Κόσμος 18.10.2024

Ουκρανία: Μόσχα και Κίεβο ανταλλάσσουν από 95 αιχμαλώτους πολέμου

Το υπουργείο, σε ανάρτηση στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram, ανέφερε ότι οι Ρώσοι στρατιώτες που επέστρεψαν, υποβλήθηκαν σε ιατρικούς ελέγχους στη Λευκορωσία, έναν από τους στενότερους συμμάχους της Ρωσίας στον πόλεμο που διαρκεί περισσότερο από δυόμισι χρόνια.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Το 80% των εξτρεμιστών και τρομοκρατών με στρατιωτικό υπόβαθρο ταυτίζονταν με την ακροδεξιά
Πλημμελής έλεγχος 18.10.2024

Οι στρατιώτες των ΗΠΑ αποτελούν τροφή για ακροδεξιές τρομοκρατικές ομάδες, λέει έρευνα

Μια διεξοδική έρευνα για τον κίνδυνο συμμετοχής αμερικανών στρατιωτών σε τρομοκρατικές ενέργειες, δείχνει πως ταυτίζονται σε μεγάλο βαθμό με ακροδεξιά συνομωσιολογία και νεοναζί.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο S&P και το μεγάλο Ταμείο, το «επιθετικό» marketing της Attica Bank, το «μαύρο πρόβατο» του Χατζηδάκη, το φάουλ της ΕΚΤ, οι προσλήψεις που άργησαν, ο τζόγος των Ελλήνων

Ο S&P και το μεγάλο Ταμείο, το «επιθετικό» marketing της Attica Bank, το «μαύρο πρόβατο» του Χατζηδάκη, το φάουλ της ΕΚΤ, οι προσλήψεις που άργησαν, ο τζόγος των Ελλήνων

Μέση Ανατολή: Σε πρωτοφανές επίπεδο τα δεινά των αμάχων

Μέση Ανατολή: Σε πρωτοφανές επίπεδο τα δεινά των αμάχων

Η συνάντηση Μπελέρη – Ράμα στα Τίρανα, η σκιώδης κυβέρνηση του ΠαΣοΚ και ένα κρας τεστ για την Αμυνα

Η συνάντηση Μπελέρη – Ράμα στα Τίρανα, η σκιώδης κυβέρνηση του ΠαΣοΚ και ένα κρας τεστ για την Αμυνα

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Gadgets για πιο ευχάριστες μετακινήσεις στην πόλη

Gadgets για πιο ευχάριστες μετακινήσεις στην πόλη

6 μαθήματα ψυχικής υγείας που πήραμε από τους celebrities

6 μαθήματα ψυχικής υγείας που πήραμε από τους celebrities

Διπλάσια η απώλεια βάρους αν έχεις αυτά τα γονίδια

Διπλάσια η απώλεια βάρους αν έχεις αυτά τα γονίδια

Όλα όσα πρέπει να κάνετε πριν μείνετε έγκυος

Όλα όσα πρέπει να κάνετε πριν μείνετε έγκυος

«Ο άνεμος ήταν πολύ τρομακτικός - Γύρω μας έχουν πλημμυρίσει όλα» - Έλληνίδα ομογενής περιγράφει την κατάσταση μετά το πέρασμα του Milton

«Ο άνεμος ήταν πολύ τρομακτικός - Γύρω μας έχουν πλημμυρίσει όλα» - Έλληνίδα ομογενής περιγράφει την κατάσταση μετά το πέρασμα του Milton

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 19 Οκτωβρίου 2024