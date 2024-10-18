Παρασκευή 18 Οκτωβρίου 2024
HCAA Reports 6.1% Rise in Passenger Traffic January-September
English edition 18 Οκτωβρίου 2024 | 18:39

HCAA Reports 6.1% Rise in Passenger Traffic January-September

Regarding domestic and international flights, the total number of passenger arrivals and departures amounted to 9,984,655 in the first nine months of 2024

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το θετικό σερί – Ξεχώρισαν Πειραιώς και Metlen

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το θετικό σερί – Ξεχώρισαν Πειραιώς και Metlen

Spotlight

According to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA), passenger traffic at the 24 airports it manages in Greece, including airports at Heraklion, Kalamata, Alexandroupolis, and Astypalaia, recorded a 6.1% rise between January and September.

Regarding domestic and international flights, the total number of passenger arrivals and departures amounted to 9,984,655 in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 9,413,077 during the same period in 2023.

Heraklion International Airport, “Nikos Kazantzakis,” handled 1,413,761 passengers in September 2024, reflecting a 6.6% uptick compared to 1,326,028 passengers in September 2023.

Notably, the most significant percentage increases in passenger traffic in Greece in the HCAA-managed terminals for September 2024 compared to the previous year were recorded at Sitia Airport (+66.6%), Milos Airport (+35.7%), and Kozani Airport (+35.2%).

Aircraft movements, including both arrivals and departures for domestic and international flights, increased by 6.6% during the first nine months of 2024 at the 39 airports across Greece primarily overseen by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA). This rise is in comparison to the same period from January to September 2023.

The numbers released by HCAA come as multiple data sets indicate the Athens International Airport (AIA) is also surging regarding passenger traffic. Recently, AIA reported an 18.5% surge in passenger traffic in May, reaching 3.01 million passengers, compared to the same period in 2023. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s figures by 10.6% and 22.3%, respectively.

Source: tovima.com

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ιστορίας διασπάσεων συνέχεια…Από το 2009 στο 2024
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ιστορίας διασπάσεων συνέχεια…Από το 2009 στο 2024

Μια μικρή αναδρομή στην ιστορία του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, με τους παροικούντες την Κουμουνδούρου, και όχι μόνο, να εκτιμούν ότι είναι αναπόφευκτη μία νέα διάσπαση...

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το θετικό σερί – Ξεχώρισαν Πειραιώς και Metlen
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άντεξε το θετικό σερί – Ξεχώρισαν Πειραιώς και Metlen

ΠΟΥ: Συστάσεις για λεπτομερείς ετικέτες στις συσκευασίες

ΠΟΥ: Συστάσεις για λεπτομερείς ετικέτες στις συσκευασίες

Ελλάδα 18.10.2024

Στη φυλακή ο ιερέας που ασελγούσε σε ανήλικη στην Κέρκυρα – Η υπόθεση που είχε συγκλονίσει το νησί το 2019

Ο 65χρονος σήμερα ιερέας κρίθηκε ένοχος από το δικαστήριο και καταδικάστηκε σε ποινή κάθειρξης 12 ετών για μια υπόθεση που είχε προκαλέσει σοκ στην Κέρκυρα

Σύνταξη
«Μυστική διπλωματία» 18.10.2024

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Εγκλωβισμένος στις εσωκομματικές συμπληγάδες – Ψευδεπίγραφο το φιλελεύθερο προφίλ του

«Η υπευθυνότητα σε όλο της το μεγαλείο», σημειώνει δηκτικά ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ αναφορικά με τις δηλώσεις του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη μετά την Σύνοδο Κορυφής της ΕΕ

Σύνταξη
Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99
English edition 05.10.2024

Renowned Greek Composer Mimis Plessas Dies at 99

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis bid farewell to the composer in his own post on X, writing, “A leading composer, remarkable scientist, and kind soul has left us.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Στη φυλακή ο ιερέας που ασελγούσε σε ανήλικη στην Κέρκυρα – Η υπόθεση που είχε συγκλονίσει το νησί το 2019
Ελλάδα 18.10.2024

Στη φυλακή ο ιερέας που ασελγούσε σε ανήλικη στην Κέρκυρα – Η υπόθεση που είχε συγκλονίσει το νησί το 2019

Ο 65χρονος σήμερα ιερέας κρίθηκε ένοχος από το δικαστήριο και καταδικάστηκε σε ποινή κάθειρξης 12 ετών για μια υπόθεση που είχε προκαλέσει σοκ στην Κέρκυρα

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Εγκλωβισμένος στις εσωκομματικές συμπληγάδες – Ψευδεπίγραφο το φιλελεύθερο προφίλ του
«Μυστική διπλωματία» 18.10.2024

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Εγκλωβισμένος στις εσωκομματικές συμπληγάδες – Ψευδεπίγραφο το φιλελεύθερο προφίλ του

«Η υπευθυνότητα σε όλο της το μεγαλείο», σημειώνει δηκτικά ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ αναφορικά με τις δηλώσεις του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη μετά την Σύνοδο Κορυφής της ΕΕ

Σύνταξη
