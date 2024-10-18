HCAA Reports 6.1% Rise in Passenger Traffic January-September

According to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA), passenger traffic at the 24 airports it manages in Greece, including airports at Heraklion, Kalamata, Alexandroupolis, and Astypalaia, recorded a 6.1% rise between January and September.

Regarding domestic and international flights, the total number of passenger arrivals and departures amounted to 9,984,655 in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 9,413,077 during the same period in 2023.

Heraklion International Airport, “Nikos Kazantzakis,” handled 1,413,761 passengers in September 2024, reflecting a 6.6% uptick compared to 1,326,028 passengers in September 2023.

Notably, the most significant percentage increases in passenger traffic in Greece in the HCAA-managed terminals for September 2024 compared to the previous year were recorded at Sitia Airport (+66.6%), Milos Airport (+35.7%), and Kozani Airport (+35.2%).

Aircraft movements, including both arrivals and departures for domestic and international flights, increased by 6.6% during the first nine months of 2024 at the 39 airports across Greece primarily overseen by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA). This rise is in comparison to the same period from January to September 2023.

The numbers released by HCAA come as multiple data sets indicate the Athens International Airport (AIA) is also surging regarding passenger traffic. Recently, AIA reported an 18.5% surge in passenger traffic in May, reaching 3.01 million passengers, compared to the same period in 2023. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded last year’s figures by 10.6% and 22.3%, respectively.

Source: tovima.com