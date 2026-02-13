Παρασκευή 13 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Greek Farmers Descend on Athens, Traffic Diversions in Place
13 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 15:08

Greek Farmers Descend on Athens, Traffic Diversions in Place

Greek farmers, who have failed to reach an agreement with the government about their demands, are expected to remain at Syntagma Square overnight.

Aseries of traffic diversions will take effect in the greater Athens area on Friday, February 13th, as Greek farmers have scheduled a protest in downtown Athens.

The protesters are expected to descend on the Greek capital with their tractors and other vehicles and arrive in front of the Greek parliament at 4 pm (local time), while union workers have also scheduled protests starting at 1 pm against a proposed legislation on collective bargaining.

Traffic police have yet to disclose details about the exact roads to be affected, as authorities are waiting for the exact route the tractors use to arrive in Athens.

According to sources, the Greek farmers, who have failed to reach an agreement with the government about their demands, are expected to remain at Syntagma square overnight and depart on Saturday morning.

Traffic police will implement traffic restrictions both in the wider downtown area of Athens and along major road arteries across the Attica region, as previously announced.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, one of the farmers’ union leaders said between 60 and 70 tractors will arrive in front of the country’s parliament. “We will make it clear to the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis that, along with the support of ordinary people, whose participation is moving, we are one fist and that we are ready to fight. There is no economic growth without a sustainable and competitive primary sector,” he noted.

According to the Hellenic Police (EL.AS.), the measures will be introduced gradually and adjusted depending on prevailing conditions.

Authorities are urging drivers to follow the instructions of traffic officers to help ease congestion.

The most significant traffic disruptions are expected at the main entry points to the city, particularly along the Athens–Corinth national highway and the Athens–Lamia highway, as well as on Athens Avenue during the entry of tractors into the capital.

The traffic measures are also expected to affect circulation on central roads including Stadiou, Panepistimiou, Akademias, Amalias Avenue and Vasilissis Sofias Avenue.

Source: tovima.com

