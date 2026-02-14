Large Quantity of Spoiled Meat Seized Before ‘Charred Thursday’
Nearly 5,000 kilos of meat deemed as unsuitable for consumption was seized in a warehouse due north of Athens
A massive quality of spoiled meat, according to inspectors of the regional government authority, was seized this week just before the annual celebration of the start of carnival, known in Greece as “tsiknopempti”, which means “charred Thursday” or “smokey Thursday” in Greek, an occasion for roasting various meats.
The commemoration, which is moveable, based on when Great Lent begins every year ahead of Orthodox Easter Sunday, is sees one of the biggest daily consumption of meats in the country, with homeowners firing up barbeques on balconies, patios and yards, and restaurants booked to the maximum.
Inspectors said they seized 4,780 kilos of meat deemed to have exceeded periods of preservation.
The confiscated meat was in refrigerated storage at a warehouse in the Kapandriti township, due north of Athens.
