Δευτέρα 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Greece-Chevron Agreement
English edition 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 23:07

Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Greece-Chevron Agreement

Kimberly Guilfoyle praises Greece’s strategic position in energy transport and its rising influence in the global energy market during key LNG and hydrocarbon deals.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Νέα έρευνα: Το 66% διατηρούν επαφή με τους πρώην τους

Νέα έρευνα: Το 66% διατηρούν επαφή με τους πρώην τους

Spotlight

U.S. ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle sent a strong message of geopolitical and energy support to Greece during an event showcasing new energy lease agreements between the Greek government and the Chevron-HELLENiQ ENERGY consortium.

The ambassador emphasized Greece’s pivotal role in the energy sector, particularly in the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). “It is an honor to present this important achievement for the energy future of both our nations,” she stated. She highlighted how these agreements contribute to Greece’s transformation into an energy hub and directly strengthen the growing strategic partnership between Athens and Washington.

The U.S. official also praised the broader context of U.S.-Greek cooperation, noting, “The United States aims high and delivers on its commitments,” referring to the energy agreements as part of a larger strategic collaboration. She further reinforced the significance of Greece’s position in the new European energy architecture.

Greece’s role as energy leader

Guilfoyle outlined Greece’s critical role in the regional energy landscape, calling the country a key player in energy transit. She highlighted the potential of four newly granted hydrocarbon exploration leases, describing them as “promising” and capable of reshaping Greece’s energy future. These leases are expected to create income for Greeks, enhance regional energy security, and contribute to Europe’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy sources.

She also praised Greece for its transparent institutional framework, which she believes has attracted global investors. “When there is stability and clear rules, global players invest, and contracts are honored,” Guilfoyle said, underscoring how Greece’s commitment to energy reforms has solidified its role as an emerging energy powerhouse in the region.

The vertical energy corridor and LNG

A key focus of the event was the development of the so-called “vertical energy corridor,” a project designed to enhance the transport of American LNG to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Guilfoyle emphasized that this infrastructure development benefits both Greece and the United States, stating, “This is reshaping Europe’s energy map and creating an alternative to Russian gas—not just for today, but for future generations.” This growing energy partnership is seen as a vital step in Europe’s energy diversification, with Greece positioned at the center of this new energy flow.

Concluding her remarks, Guilfoyle reflected on the geopolitical dimensions of the agreement, stressing that such collaborations require patience and commitment. She expressed gratitude to the Greek government for its leadership and vision, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Athens is ready to support this long-term partnership.

“This is more than a business agreement; it is the building of bridges between two nations,” she concluded, reaffirming the strategic importance of the U.S.-Greek energy collaboration for the future of both countries.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Επιτροπή Ανταγωνισμού: Ποια προϊόντα διατροφής έχουν μπει στο «μικροσκόπιο»

Επιτροπή Ανταγωνισμού: Ποια προϊόντα διατροφής έχουν μπει στο «μικροσκόπιο»

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Νέα έρευνα: Το 66% διατηρούν επαφή με τους πρώην τους

Νέα έρευνα: Το 66% διατηρούν επαφή με τους πρώην τους

Πετρέλαιο
Chevron: Ορόσημο οι συμφωνίες με Ελλάδα για την επέκτασή μας στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο

Chevron: Ορόσημο οι συμφωνίες με Ελλάδα για την επέκτασή μας στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Χαμός στο Μεξικό με το ιστορικό γήπεδο Αζτέκα – Μεγάλη ανησυχία για το εναρκτήριο παιχνίδι του Μουντιάλ
On Field 16.02.26

Χαμός στο Μεξικό με το ιστορικό γήπεδο Αζτέκα – Μεγάλη ανησυχία για το εναρκτήριο παιχνίδι του Μουντιάλ

Τα έργα ανακατασκευής του εμβληματικού γηπέδου έχουν καθυστερήσει πολύ και ίσως το Αζτέκα δεν είναι έτοιμο για το εναρκτήριο ματς του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου στις 11 Ιουνίου

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Serie A: Απειλές θανάτου και τιμωρία ενόψει για τον διαιτητή του ντέρμπι Ιντερ-Γιουβέντους
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.02.26

Serie A: Απειλές θανάτου και τιμωρία ενόψει για τον διαιτητή του ντέρμπι Ιντερ-Γιουβέντους

«Θα σε πυροβολήσω», «Θα σε σκοτώσω»... Ο Λα Πένια κατάγγειλε στην αστυνομία απειλές θανάτου που αφορούσαν τη σύζυγό του και τις δυο κόρες του. Αναμένεται να τιμωρηθεί για την αποβολή του Καλούλου

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Φυλακές Δομοκού: Προθεσμία για απολογία πήρε ο Βούλγαρος βαρυποινίτης – Τι υποστηρίζει για το αιματηρό επεισόδιο
Ελλάδα 16.02.26

Φυλακές Δομοκού: Προθεσμία για απολογία πήρε ο Βούλγαρος βαρυποινίτης – Τι υποστηρίζει για το αιματηρό επεισόδιο

Ο 38χρονος Βούλγαρος οδηγήθηκε στον εισαγγελέα Λαμίας - Αμέσως μετά ο δικηγόρος του έκανε δηλώσεις αναφέροντας όσα υποστηρίζει ο κατηγορούμενος για το αιματηρό επεισόδιο στις φυλακές Δομοκού

Σύνταξη
Παιδιά, η γυναικεία φιλία υπάρχει – Η Σίνθια Ερίβο απαντά στις φήμες περί ερωτικής σχέσης με την Αριάνα Γκράντε
Φιλία, αγάπη 16.02.26

Παιδιά, η γυναικεία φιλία υπάρχει – Η Σίνθια Ερίβο απαντά στις φήμες περί ερωτικής σχέσης με την Αριάνα Γκράντε

Σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή της, η Σίνθια Ερίβο αναφέρθηκε στις «παράξενες» εικασίες ότι είναι ερωμένη της συμπρωταγωνίστριας της στο «Wicked», Αριάνα Γκράντε.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Σχέδιο για την αγροτική πολιτική με υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης στη Θεσσαλία
«Τομές» 16.02.26

Σχέδιο Τσίπρα για την αγροτική πολιτική με υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης στη Θεσσαλία

Με οκτώ προτάσεις για μια νέα αγροτική πολιτική, που στηρίζονται σε μεγάλο βαθμό στα πιο προωθημένα αιτήματα του αγροτικού κόσμου, προσήλθε στη Λάρισα ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας. Στο πλαίσιο της αποκέντρωσης είπε πως το υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης πρέπει να μεταφερθεί στη Θεσσαλία. Σχέδιο για θεσμοθέτηση εθνικής τράπεζας Γης και ελάχιστο αγροτικό εισόδημα.

Σύνταξη
Θρασύβουλος Καλαφατάκης: Ποιος ήταν ο κομμουνιστής από τον Πλατανιά – Διηγείται η κόρη του, βίντεο ντοκουμέντο
Η ζωή και η δράση του 16.02.26

Θρασύβουλος Καλαφατάκης: Ποιος ήταν ο κομμουνιστής από τον Πλατανιά - Διηγείται η κόρη του, βίντεο ντοκουμέντο

Ο Θρασύβουλος Καλαφατάκης είναι ένας από τους 200 της Καισαριανής - Το Γυμνάσιο Πλατανιά είχε κάνει αφιέρωμα για τη ζωή του δέκα χρόνια πριν έρθουν στη δημοσιότητα οι φωτογραφίες από την εκτέλεση

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Κακοκαιρία εξπρές με επικίνδυνες καταιγίδες και θυελλώδεις ανέμους – Σε κατάσταση red code πέντε Περιφέρειες
Ελλάδα 16.02.26

Κακοκαιρία εξπρές με επικίνδυνες καταιγίδες και θυελλώδεις ανέμους – Σε κατάσταση red code πέντε Περιφέρειες

Σε ποιες περιοχές και ποιες ώρες θα χτυπήσουν τα έντονα καιρικά φαινόμενα της νέας κακοκαιρίας που αναμένεται να επηρεάσει όλη τη χώρα την Τρίτη

Σύνταξη
Ο Χέιζ-Ντέιβις για τον λόγο που προτίμησε τον Παναθηναϊκό – Τι του είπε ο Αταμάν
Μπάσκετ 16.02.26

Ο Χέιζ-Ντέιβις για τον λόγο που προτίμησε τον Παναθηναϊκό – Τι του είπε ο Αταμάν

Ο Νάιτζελ Χέιζ-Ντέιβις έκανε τις πρώτες δηλώσεις του ως αθλητή του Παναθηναϊκού και και αποκάλυψε τους τους λόγους που τον έκαναν να επιλέξει το τριφύλλι προκειμένου να συνεχίσει την καριέρα του.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.02.26

LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα

LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα για την 24η αγωνιστική της La Liga.

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη: Εντολή για εκταφή εννέα σορών από την Εισαγγελία Πρωτοδικών Λάρισας
Ελλάδα 16.02.26

Τέμπη: Αμεση εκταφή εννέα σορών ζητά η Εισαγγελία Πρωτοδικών Λάρισας - Η ανάρτηση Καρυστιανού

Με τη νέα της παραγγελία, επί της ουσίας δίνει προθεσμία 24 ωρών στους πραγματογνώμονες ιατροδικαστές, να γνωστοποιήσουν τα εργαστήρια στα οποία θα γίνουν οι εξετάσεις και 2 ημέρες για να οριστούν πραγματογνώμονες χημικοί.

Σύνταξη
«Εσύ, ειδικά, έχεις μια θέση στην ιστορία»: Τα τελευταία λόγια της Τζάκι Κένεντι Ωνάση στον τραγικό Τζον-Τζον
Η προφητεία 16.02.26

«Εσύ, ειδικά, έχεις μια θέση στην ιστορία»: Τα τελευταία λόγια της Τζάκι Κένεντι Ωνάση στον τραγικό Τζον-Τζον

Η νέα σειρά του Ράιαν Μέρφι, Love Story, στρέφει τους προβολείς της στην εμβληματική Τζάκι Κένεντι Ωνάση, αποκαλύπτοντας τις άγνωστες πτυχές της μάχης της με τον καρκίνο και την απόφασή της να φύγει από τη ζωή με τους δικούς της όρους

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Δουλέψτε κι άρρωστοι, για το καλό της οικονομίας – Tο κατά Μερτς Ευαγγέλιο, με έμπνευση από Ελλάδα
Γερμανός καγκελάριος 16.02.26

Δουλέψτε κι άρρωστοι, για το καλό της οικονομίας – Tο κατά Μερτς Ευαγγέλιο, με έμπνευση από Ελλάδα

Ο καγκελάριος Φρίντριχ Μερτς έχει κηρύξει τον πόλεμο στις αναρρωτικές άδειες. Κατηγορεί τους Γερμανούς ότι απουσιάζουν λόγω ασθενείας διπλάσιες ημέρες από τους υπόλοιπους Ευρωπαίους εργαζόμενους.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Πακιστάν: Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί και 17 τραυματίες σε βομβιστική επίθεση έξω από αστυνομικό τμήμα
Σκληρές εικόνες 16.02.26

Βομβιστική επίθεση στο Πακιστάν έξω από αστυνομικό τμήμα - Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί και 17 τραυματίες

Εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας ανέφερε ότι εξερράγη βόμβα που είχε τοποθετηθεί σε μοτοσικλέτα, έξω από το αστυνομικό τμήμα της Μίριαν, στην περιοχή Μπανού στο Πακιστάν

Σύνταξη
Ο Χάρι Κέιν τα έχει… 500
On Field 16.02.26

Ο Χάρι Κέιν τα έχει… 500

Ο Άγγλος στράικερ σκόραρε δύο φορές στη νίκη της Μπάγερν επί της Βέρντερ, έφτασε τα 500 γκολ στην καριέρα του και τώρα «κυνηγάει» τον Λεβαντόφσκι

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Ατρόμητος – Πανσερραϊκός 2-2: Παλικαρίσια ισοπαλία για τα «λιοντάρια» στο 90+2′! (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.02.26

Ατρόμητος – Πανσερραϊκός 2-2: Παλικαρίσια ισοπαλία για τα «λιοντάρια» στο 90+2′! (vid)

Ο Ατρόμητος προηγήθηκε δύο φορές στο σκορ, όμως ο Πανσερραϊκός που έπαιζε με παίκτη λιγότερο από το 63′ ισοφάρισε αμφότερες κι έτσι πήρε μια παλικαρίσια ισοπαλία 2-2, μέσα στο Περιστέρι, στο παιχνίδι που έκλεισε την 21 αγωνιστική.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Must Read
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο