Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Ferry services were suspended on Sunday February 15 at several major Greek ports due to severe weather conditions, with strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort across parts of the Aegean and other seas.

According to the latest update from port authorities, ships remain docked at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio — the three main gateways linking Athens to the Greek islands. Morning and midday departures from these ports have already been canceled, leaving travelers waiting for further announcements.

A new assessment of the weather conditions is expected after 5 p.m., when authorities will determine whether wind intensity has eased enough to allow a gradual resumption of sailings.

Local ferry routes also disrupted

Disruptions extend beyond the main ports of Attica. Ferry service between Agia Marina and Nea Styra — a key local connection — has been suspended due to hazardous wind gusts in the area.

A sailing ban is also in effect on the Alexandroupoli–Samothraki route in northeastern Greece, where strong winds have made crossings unsafe.

In northern Greece, additional problems have been reported. Departures from the port of Alexandroupoli have been affected, while ferry routes connecting Kavala with Prinos on the island of Thassos are also suspended.

Travelers urged to check before departure

Port authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather conditions and stress that the situation remains fluid. Decisions on sailings may change depending on how the winds develop throughout the day.

Passengers planning to travel are advised to contact local port authorities or ferry agencies before heading to the ports, as cancellations and restrictions may be updated later in the afternoon.

Source: tovima.com