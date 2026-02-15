Κυριακή 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
15.02.2026 | 09:16
Απαγορευτικό απόπλου λόγω των ισχυρών ανέμων – Δεμένα τα πλοία σε Πειραιά, Ραφήνα και Λαύριο
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
15 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 12:04

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Η φύση έχει… φαβορί και η καρδιά σου επίσης

Η φύση έχει… φαβορί και η καρδιά σου επίσης

Spotlight

Ferry services were suspended on Sunday February 15 at several major Greek ports due to severe weather conditions, with strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort across parts of the Aegean and other seas.

According to the latest update from port authorities, ships remain docked at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio — the three main gateways linking Athens to the Greek islands. Morning and midday departures from these ports have already been canceled, leaving travelers waiting for further announcements.

A new assessment of the weather conditions is expected after 5 p.m., when authorities will determine whether wind intensity has eased enough to allow a gradual resumption of sailings.

Local ferry routes also disrupted

Disruptions extend beyond the main ports of Attica. Ferry service between Agia Marina and Nea Styra — a key local connection — has been suspended due to hazardous wind gusts in the area.

A sailing ban is also in effect on the Alexandroupoli–Samothraki route in northeastern Greece, where strong winds have made crossings unsafe.

In northern Greece, additional problems have been reported. Departures from the port of Alexandroupoli have been affected, while ferry routes connecting Kavala with Prinos on the island of Thassos are also suspended.

Travelers urged to check before departure

Port authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather conditions and stress that the situation remains fluid. Decisions on sailings may change depending on how the winds develop throughout the day.

Passengers planning to travel are advised to contact local port authorities or ferry agencies before heading to the ports, as cancellations and restrictions may be updated later in the afternoon.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
Πολιτική
Chevron στην Ελλάδα: Τι φέρνει το νέο deal με ΗΠΑ στην ενέργεια και τι προσδοκά η Αθήνα

Chevron στην Ελλάδα: Τι φέρνει το νέο deal με ΗΠΑ στην ενέργεια και τι προσδοκά η Αθήνα

Ηλεκτρισμός
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ο κύπριος πρ. υπουργός Ενέργειας καταγγέλει συμφέροντα πίσω από τις καθυστερήσεις

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ο κύπριος πρ. υπουργός Ενέργειας καταγγέλει συμφέροντα πίσω από τις καθυστερήσεις

English edition
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Δεν ελπίζω τίποτα, δε φοβάμαι τίποτα, είμαι ελεύθερος: Με Καζαντζάκη παρέδωσε το «γαλλικό Grammy» στην Νανά Μούσχουρη ο Αλιάγας
Victoires de la Musique 15.02.26

Δεν ελπίζω τίποτα, δε φοβάμαι τίποτα, είμαι ελεύθερος: Με Καζαντζάκη παρέδωσε το «γαλλικό Grammy» στην Νανά Μούσχουρη ο Αλιάγας

Με τον Νίκο Αλιάγα να απονέμει το τιμητικό βραβείο και να συγκινεί με τα λόγια του Νίκου Καζαντζάκη, η Νάνα Μούσχουρη τιμήθηκε στα γαλλικά Victoires de la Musique, σε μια βραδιά με έντονο ελληνικό αποτύπωμα και θερμή ανταπόκριση του κοινού

Σύνταξη
Εργασιακό burnout – Μύθοι και αλήθειες για το σύνδρομο που εξαντλεί πάνω από τρεις στους τέσσερις
Έρευνες 15.02.26

Εργασιακό burnout - Μύθοι και αλήθειες για το σύνδρομο που εξαντλεί πάνω από τρεις στους τέσσερις ανθρώπους

Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για τη «σιωπηρή φθορά» του burnout που οδηγεί σε λάθος συμπεράσματα - Πότε και πού εκδηλώνονται το πρώτα σημάδια - Τι δείχνουν τα διαθέσιμα στοιχεία από έρευνες

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Βρετανία: Δικηγόρος έκλεψε 600.000 λίρες για πορνό, σεξ και αντίκες – Φάρμακο για το Πάρκινσον τον κατέστρεψε
Βρετανία 15.02.26

Δικηγόρος έκλεψε 600.000 λίρες για πορνό, σεξ και αντίκες - Πώς φάρμακο για το Πάρκινσον τον οδήγησε στην καταστροφή

Στη δίκη αποκαλύφθηκε ότι η παρορμητική συμπεριφορά του Άντριου οφειλόταν στη φαρμακευτική αγωγή που λάμβανε για τη νόσο του Πάρκινσον

Σύνταξη
Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν: «Θα ρίξουμε τον Φραγκίσκο» – Μηνύματα του Στιβ Μπάνον για αποκαθήλωση του Πάπα
Αποκαλύψεις «φωτιά» 15.02.26

«Θα ρίξουμε τον Φραγκίσκο» - Στιβ Μπάνον και Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν ήθελαν να «καταστρέψουν» τον Πάπα

Στα έγγραφα του αμερικανικού υπουργείου Δικαιοσύνης υπάρχουν συνομιλίες του πρώην συμβούλου του Λευκού Οίκου Στιβ Μπάνον με τον καταδικασμένο παιδόφιλο Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν, προκειμένου να υπονομεύσουν τον τότε ποντίφικα

Εύη Δαλίπη
Εύη Δαλίπη
Καιρός: Πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση για ισχυρές βροχές, καταιγίδες και αφρικανική σκόνη – Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο
ΕΜΥ 15.02.26

Πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση για ισχυρές βροχές, καταιγίδες και αφρικανική σκόνη - Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο καιρού

Στο επίκεντρο της κακοκαιρίας βρίσκεται και πάλι η βόρεια και η δυτική Ελλάδα - Ποιες άλλες περιοχές επηρεάζονται - Συνεχίζεται η μεταφορά αφρικανικής σκόνης

Σύνταξη
Ένα ήπιο κύμα αντίστασης στον Τραμπ έκανε τη εμφάνισή του – Τι μπορεί να πετύχει
Παραμένει ισχυρός 15.02.26

Ένα ήπιο κύμα αντίστασης στον Τραμπ έκανε τη εμφάνισή του – Τι μπορεί να πετύχει

Μια ανεπαίσθητη αλλά σημαντική μετατόπιση παρατηρείται στην αμερικανική πολιτική. Θεσμοί, πολίτες, αλλά και ένας μικρός αλλά αυξανόμενος αριθμός Ρεπουμπλικάνων, αντιστέκονται στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Τζον Γουίκ: Ο Κιάνου Ριβς φέρνει το χάος στο PlayStation – «Χρυσό φαινόμενο»
«Μπάμπα Γιάγκα» 15.02.26

Τζον Γουίκ: Ο Κιάνου Ριβς φέρνει το χάος στο PlayStation – «Χρυσό φαινόμενο»

Η δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων αυτοκρατορία του Τζον Γουίκ, επεκτείνεται στον ψηφιακό κόσμο, με τον Κιάνου Ριβς να εισέρχεται στη μάχη της κονσόλας σε ένα τίτλο που υπόσχεται να αλλάξει τα δεδομένα στα παιχνίδια δράσης

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ο Κωστούλας έγινε… Κατσούλας και τα social media «δικάζουν» τον Ντάρεν Φλέτσερ (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.02.26

Ο Κωστούλας έγινε… Κατσούλας και τα social media «δικάζουν» τον Ντάρεν Φλέτσερ (pics)

Το όνομα του Μπάμπη Κωστούλα δεν ακούστηκε ούτε μία φορά σωστά στην περιγραφή του Λίβερπουλ - Μπράιτον με αποτέλεσμα ο Ντάρεν Φλέτσερ να... δικάζεται από τους Άγγλους στο «Χ».

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: «Η μπάλα είναι στο γήπεδο τους» – Η Τεχεράνη δηλώνει έτοιμη για συμβιβασμούς στα πυρηνικά αν οι ΗΠΑ συζητήσουν άρση των κυρώσεων
Κόσμος 15.02.26

«Η μπάλα στο γήπεδο τους» - Η Τεχεράνη δηλώνει έτοιμη για συμβιβασμούς στα πυρηνικά αν οι ΗΠΑ συζητήσουν άρση των κυρώσεων

Ο Τραμπ απείλησε με επιθέσεις εναντίον του Ιράν εάν δεν επιτευχθεί συμφωνία για τον περιορισμό του πυρηνικού του προγράμματος, με τις ΗΠΑ να ενισχύουν τη στρατιωτική τους παρουσία στην περιοχή.

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Κατέρρευσε το φράγμα Ντιμ στην Αττάλεια – Πλημμύρες και καταστροφές, εκκενώνονται σπίτια
Τουρκία 15.02.26

Κατέρρευσε το φράγμα Ντιμ στην Αττάλεια - Πλημμύρες και καταστροφές, εκκενώνονται σπίτια

Η κακοκαιρία αναμένεται να επιμείνει τις επόμενες ώρες στην Αττάλεια εντείνοντας την ανησυχία για περαιτέρω επιδείνωση της κατάστασης - Η περιοχή βρίσκεται σε κατάσταση επιφυλακής

Σύνταξη
Κάτω τα χέρια από τον Γιάνη Μαΐστρο!
Πανεπιστημιακός δάσκαλος 15.02.26

Κάτω τα χέρια από τον Γιάνη Μαΐστρο!

Ο Γιάνης Μαΐστρος πρώην αντιπρόεδρος της ΠΟΣΔΕΠ αντιμετωπίζει ενδεχόμενη δίωξη για διατύπωση γνώμης και κριτικής

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Εξευτελισμός, bullying, στερεότυπα: Το America’s Next Top Model ήταν ένα κακόγουστο θρίλερ μόδας
Ως εδώ 15.02.26

Εξευτελισμός, bullying, στερεότυπα: Το America’s Next Top Model ήταν ένα κακόγουστο θρίλερ μόδας

Για 15 χρόνια, το America’s Next Top Model παρουσιαζόταν ως το απόλυτο όνειρο καριέρας στη μόδα. Σήμερα, νέα σειρά του Netflix αποκαλύπτει τη σκοτεινή πλευρά του τηλεοπτικού «θρίλερ» πίσω από τις πασαρέλες

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Super League 2: Στο Μαρκόπουλο ξεκινά τις υποχρεώσεις του στα play-off ο Ολυμπιακός Β’, ντέρμπι στην Καλαμάτα
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.02.26

Super League 2: Στο Μαρκόπουλο ξεκινά τις υποχρεώσεις του στα play-off ο Ολυμπιακός Β’, ντέρμπι στην Καλαμάτα

Στην έδρα της Μαρκό δοκιμάζεται ο Ολυμπιακός Β' για την 1η αγωνιστική των play-off της Super League 2 στον Β' όμιλο, με το Καλαμάτα - Πανιώνιος να είναι το σούπερ ντέρμπι της ημέρας.

Σύνταξη
Φθιώτιδα: Συνελήφθη 65χρονος που απείλησε τη σύζυγό του και σκότωσε τον σκύλο τους
Στη Μακρακώμη Φθιώτιδας 15.02.26

Συνελήφθη 65χρονος που απείλησε τη σύζυγό του και σκότωσε τον σκύλο τους

Το περιστατικό ενδοοικογενειακής βίας σημειώθηκε σε χωριό της Μακρακώμης, στη Φθιώτιδα - Ο 65χρονος βρισκόταν υπό την επήρεια μέθης και αφού πυροβόλησε τον σκύλο, εξαφανίστηκε με το όπλο γεμάτο

Σύνταξη
Βιολάντα: Την Τρίτη απολογείται ο ιδιοκτήτης – Η ισχύς της έκρηξης ήταν σαν 185 κιλά TNT
Αναβάθμιση του κατηγορητηρίου 15.02.26

Την Τρίτη απολογείται ο ιδιοκτήτης της Βιολάντα - Η ισχύς της έκρηξης ήταν σαν 185 κιλά TNT

Υπό προσωρινή κράτηση στην Αστυνομική Διεύθυνση Τρικάλων παραμένει ο ιδιοκτήτης της βιομηχανίας μπισκότων «Βιολάντα», ο οποίος αναμένεται να απολογηθεί το πρωί της Τρίτης.

Σύνταξη
Sing for Greece 2026: Απόψε ο μεγάλος τελικός για την ελληνική συμμετοχή στην Eurovision
Music 15.02.26

Sing for Greece 2026: Απόψε ο μεγάλος τελικός για την ελληνική συμμετοχή στην Eurovision

Στις 21:00 από την ΕΡΤ1, την ERT World και το ERTFLIX ξεκινά ο μεγάλος τελικός του «Sing for Greece 2026» για την Eurovision, με τον νικητή να αναδεικνύεται από μεικτό σύστημα ψηφοφορίας (50% κοινό, 25% ελληνική επιτροπή, 25% διεθνής).

Σύνταξη
Βενετία: Η στιγμή που ταχύπλοο συγκρούεται με γόνδολες – Στο νερό τουρίστες
Στο Μεγάλο Κανάλι 15.02.26

Η στιγμή που ταχύπλοο στη Βενετία συγκρούεται με γόνδολες - Στο νερό τουρίστες

Άμεσα κινητοποιήθηκαν δύτες και σωστικά συνεργεία, που έσπευσαν για να βγάλουν τους επιβάτες από το νερό - Το περιστατικό αναζωπυρώνει τη συζήτηση στη Βενετία για την κυκλοφορία στα κανάλια

Σύνταξη
Κακοκαιρία: Σφυροκόπημα στη Δυτική Ελλάδα – Εκτεταμένες πλημμύρες και κλειστοί δρόμοι λόγω κατολισθήσεων
Ζημιές σε καλλιέργειες 15.02.26

Σάρωσε τη Δυτική Ελλάδα η κακοκαιρία - Εκτεταμένες πλημμύρες και κλειστοί δρόμοι λόγω κατολισθήσεων

Κατολισθήσεις πρανών και πτώσεις βράχων στην Ήπειρο - Στα όρια υπερχείλισης ο Αλφειός - Πού εφαρμόζονται κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις - Ζημιές σε καλλιέργειες στη Μεσσηνία προκάλεσε η κακοκαιρία

Σύνταξη
Απαγορευτικό απόπλου λόγω των ισχυρών ανέμων – Δεμένα τα πλοία σε Πειραιά, Ραφήνα και Λαύριο
Ελλάδα 15.02.26

Απαγορευτικό απόπλου λόγω των ισχυρών ανέμων – Δεμένα τα πλοία σε Πειραιά, Ραφήνα και Λαύριο

Οι επιβάτες θα πρέπει να αναμένουν τη νέα ενημέρωση από τις λιμενικές αρχές μετά τις 17:00, προκειμένου να διαπιστωθεί εάν η ένταση των ανέμων θα επιτρέψει τη σταδιακή άρση των περιορισμών.

Σύνταξη
Έρευνα: Ποιους ελληνικούς προορισμούς επιλέγουν οι τουρίστες εκτός Ευρώπης (πίνακες)
Έρευνα 15.02.26

Ποιους ελληνικούς προορισμούς επιλέγουν οι τουρίστες εκτός Ευρώπης (πίνακες)

Οι υπερπόντιες αγορές λειτουργούν ως καταλύτης για τη γεωγραφική και χρονική αναδιανομή της ζήτησης, μειώνοντας την έντονη εποχικότητα και αναδεικνύοντας αυθεντικούς προορισμούς με ισχυρό φυσικό και πολιτιστικό αποτύπωμα

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
