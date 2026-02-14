Σάββατο 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
14.02.2026 | 10:01
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στην Αττική Οδό: Κλειστές είσοδοι στο ρεύμα προς Αεροδρόμιο
Eurobank Equities on Metlen: Resilient Profitability, Target Price of 56.20€
English edition 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 10:10

Eurobank Equities on Metlen: Resilient Profitability, Target Price of 56.20€

According to the metals and industrial group, the new EBITDA forecast for 2025 is 25% lower than previously projected.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Spotlight

Following Metlen’s profit warning and the revision of its EBITDA 2025 forecast to 750 million euros, Eurobank Equities on Friday announced that it maintains a ‘market’ recommendation and a target price of 56.20 euros, with an emphasis on asset rotation and a quarterly result with no new negative developments.

The brokerage firm sees the upside margin preserved but makes it clear that the time it will take for the stock to return to higher valuations will be judged by how quickly market confidence is restored.

According to the metals and industrial group, the new EBITDA forecast for 2025 is 25% lower than previously projected.

Eurobank Equities notes that the decline is linked to cost overruns and delays in M Power Projects (MPP) projects, as well as a shift in the closing of three ‘asset rotation’ transactions, which affect when specific inflows will occur.

Source: tovima.com 

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
Ενέργεια
Ενεργειακές υποδομές: Στο στόχαστρο με κυβερνοεπιθέσεις και σαμποτάζ 

Ενεργειακές υποδομές: Στο στόχαστρο με κυβερνοεπιθέσεις και σαμποτάζ 

Markets
Μετοχές: Ποιες θα δώσουν τη μάχη για το «εισιτήριο» στον MSCI

Μετοχές: Ποιες θα δώσουν τη μάχη για το «εισιτήριο» στον MSCI

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Καπανδρίτι: Κατασχέθηκαν 4,8 τόνοι ληγμένου κρέατος
Στο Καπανδρίτι 14.02.26

Κατασχέθηκαν 4,8 τόνοι ληγμένου κρέατος λίγο πριν διατεθούν στην αγορά για την Τσικνοπέμπτη

Η ποσότητα εντοπίστηκε σε εγκατάσταση ψυκτικής αποθήκευσης, καθώς διαπιστώθηκε ότι το κρέας διατηρούνταν καθ’ υπέρβαση του επιτρεπόμενου ορίου διατηρησιμότητας,

Σύνταξη
Ακίνητα – φαντάσματα: Τα άδεια σπίτια κλειδί για την προσιτή στέγη στην Ευρώπη
Οικονομία 14.02.26

Ακίνητα – φαντάσματα: Τα άδεια σπίτια κλειδί για την προσιτή στέγη στην Ευρώπη

Καθώς η ειδική επιτροπή του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου για τη στεγαστική κρίση ετοιμάζεται να ψηφίσει την έκθεσή της, το διακύβευμα είναι σαφές: μεταρρύθμιση ή απλή διαχείριση της υφιστάμενης κατάστασης;

Γεωργία Κανδρή
Εκτακτο δελτίο καιρού: Πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση για ισχυρές καταιγίδες και αφρικανική σκόνη
Ελλάδα 14.02.26

Εκτακτο δελτίο καιρού: Πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση για ισχυρές καταιγίδες και αφρικανική σκόνη

Πέρα από τις καταιγίδες και τις βροχές, αναμένεται έντονη μεταφορά αφρικανικής σκόνης στη ανατολική Ελλάδα και κυρίως στις νότιες και κεντρικές περιοχές της

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Ακρωτηριάστηκε στο πόδι η γυναίκα που παρασύρθηκε από φορτηγό στο Ηράκλειο
Νοσηλεύεται στη ΜΕΘ 14.02.26

Ακρωτηριάστηκε στο πόδι η γυναίκα που παρασύρθηκε από φορτηγό στο Ηράκλειο

Η άτυχη γυναίκα διέσχιζε δρόμο στο Ηράκλειο όταν την παρέσυρε το φορτηγό - Διεκομίσθη με ασθενοφόρο του ΕΚΑΒ στο νοσοκομείο, όπου οι γιατροί αναγκάστηκαν να προχωρήσουν σε ακρωτηριασμό κάτω άκρου

Σύνταξη
Παίκτης της Λεβερκούζεν αποθέωσε τον Μεντιλίμπαρ πριν το ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό (vid)
Champions League 14.02.26

Παίκτης της Λεβερκούζεν αποθέωσε τον Μεντιλίμπαρ πριν το ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό (vid)

Λίγο πριν το Ολυμπιακός - Λεβερκούζεν για τα πλέι-οφ του Champions League, ο Ισπανός μέσος της γερμανικής ομάδας, Αλέις Γκαρσία, μίλησε με τα καλύτερα λόγια για τον Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ...

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Οι ΗΠΑ προετοιμάζονται για παρατεταμένη στρατιωτική εκστρατεία
Και οι συνομιλίες συνεχίζονται... 14.02.26

Αποκάλυψη Reuters: Οι ΗΠΑ προετοιμάζονται για παρατεταμένη στρατιωτική εκστρατεία κατά του Ιράν

Ο δεύτερος γύρος συνομιλιών μεταξύ Ιράν και ΗΠΑ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Τρίτη στη Γενεύη - Ο Τραμπ αυξάνει την πίεση στέλνοντας δεύτερο αεροπλανοφόρο και απειλώντας ανοιχτά την Τεχεράνη

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Κακοκαιρία: Σαρώνει σε Ηλεία και Μεσσηνία – Πλημμύρες και διαρκείς κατολισθήσεις βράχων – Απειλούνται σπίτια
Ασταμάτητη βροχή 14.02.26

Σαρώνει η κακοκαιρία σε Ηλεία και Μεσσηνία - Πλημμύρες και διαρκείς κατολισθήσεις βράχων - Απειλούνται σπίτια

Επί ποδός το Κατάκολο, εκκενώθηκαν 10 σπίτια λόγω ασταθούς μεγάλου βράχου - «Αν ξεφύγει θα κυλήσει ως τη θάλασσα» λέει ο πρόεδρος της κοινότητας - Υπερχείλιση χειμάρρων από την κακοκαιρία στη Μεσσηνία

Σύνταξη
Άρης: Η 5η θέση και η Ευρώπη περνάει από τον Βόλο – Πάει για βασικός ο Κουαμέ
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.02.26

Άρης: Η 5η θέση και η Ευρώπη περνάει από τον Βόλο – Πάει για βασικός ο Κουαμέ

Ο Κουαμέ αναμένεται να ξεκινήσει στην ενδεκάδα αντί του Μορόν στο σημερινό (14/2, 20.00) εκτός έδρας παιχνίδι που δίνει ο Άρης με την ομάδα της Μαγνησίας, ενώ ο Χιμένεθ αναμένεται να κάνει και άλλες αλλαγές.

Σύνταξη
Τα πυρηνικά όπλα επιστρέφουν – Και έρχονται με «διάθεση εκδίκησης», μετά τη λήξη της συμφωνίας START
Νέα επικίνδυνη εποχή 14.02.26

Τα πυρηνικά όπλα επιστρέφουν – Και έρχονται με «διάθεση εκδίκησης», μετά τη λήξη της συμφωνίας START

Έως και 40 χώρες έχουν την τεχνική ικανότητα, και σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις το απαραίτητο υλικό, για να κατασκευάσουν πυρηνικά όπλα. Η λήξη της συμφωνίας New START δεν προμηνύει τίποτα καλό.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
«Μια ερωτική επιστολή προς όλους τους καλούς άντρες που γνωρίζω» – Η πρώτη ρομαντική κωμωδία του Αφγανιστάν
Σαρμπαντού Σαντάτ 14.02.26

«Μια ερωτική επιστολή προς όλους τους καλούς άντρες που γνωρίζω» - Η πρώτη ρομαντική κωμωδία του Αφγανιστάν

Η ταινία No Good Men, που ανοίγει το φεστιβάλ κινηματογράφου του Βερολίνου, συνδυάζει τρυφερότητα και εξέγερση, αποτυπώνοντας τον έρωτα, το χιούμορ και τη γυναικεία δράση στην Καμπούλ την παραμονή της επιστροφής των Ταλιμπάν.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Αγίου Βαλεντίνου: Dating apps, sexting και AI – Τι αλλάζει και τι μένει ίδιο στον έρωτα
Ημέρα των Ερωτευμένων 14.02.26

Dating apps, sexting και AI - Τι αλλάζει και τι μένει ίδιο στον έρωτα

Τελικά ερωτευόμαστε ακόμα με τον ίδιο τρόπο; Ή μήπως αυτό που βιώνουμε την εποχή της AI και του φλερτ μέσα από τις οθόνες είναι μια παρατεταμένη διέγερση χωρίς συναισθηματικό βάθος;

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Παρέμειναν τη νύχτα στο Σύνταγμα – Αποχωρούν το μεσημέρι με την υπόσχεση συνέχισης του αγώνα
Ελλάδα 14.02.26

Οι αγρότες παρέμειναν τη νύχτα στο Σύνταγμα - Αποχωρούν το μεσημέρι με την υπόσχεση συνέχισης του αγώνα

Οι αγρότες έφτασαν το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής στην Αθήνα την ώρα που εργατικά σωματεία διαδήλωναν ενάντια στο ν/σ για τις ΣΣΕ - Οι κινητοποιήσεις ενώθηκαν στο Σύνταγμα, όπου παραγωγοί με τα τρακτέρ τους παρέμειναν όλο το βράδυ

Σύνταξη
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

