Source: tovima.com
Eurobank Equities on Metlen: Resilient Profitability, Target Price of 56.20€
According to the metals and industrial group, the new EBITDA forecast for 2025 is 25% lower than previously projected.
Following Metlen’s profit warning and the revision of its EBITDA 2025 forecast to 750 million euros, Eurobank Equities on Friday announced that it maintains a ‘market’ recommendation and a target price of 56.20 euros, with an emphasis on asset rotation and a quarterly result with no new negative developments.
The brokerage firm sees the upside margin preserved but makes it clear that the time it will take for the stock to return to higher valuations will be judged by how quickly market confidence is restored.
Eurobank Equities notes that the decline is linked to cost overruns and delays in M Power Projects (MPP) projects, as well as a shift in the closing of three ‘asset rotation’ transactions, which affect when specific inflows will occur.
