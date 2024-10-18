Παρασκευή 18 Οκτωβρίου 2024
Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations
English edition 18 Οκτωβρίου 2024 | 21:33

Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations

Under the new procedures, businesses no longer need to seek approval from Greece’s electricity regulator or obtain an environmental permit as part of the application process for installing solar panels.

In response to complaints that excessive bureaucracy is slowing Greece’s green transition, particularly regarding solar panel installations (PVs), Greece’s Ministry of Environment has simplified the procedures for the installation of PV systems.

Under the new rules, PV installations, with or without energy storage systems, will need less paperwork to be installed on industrial, commercial, and office buildings, as well as on future artificial structures.

The revised procedures forgo the need to obtain a producer’s certificate from the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy, and Water (RAAEY), as well as an environmental permit.

Businesses will now be able to directly approach the relevant grid administrator to receive a final connection offer for linking to the grid within 3 months.

The above provisions have been proposed by Greece’s Ministry of Environment and are set to be discussed and voted on in Greek parliament.

Meanwhile, solar panels in Greece (photovoltaic) are on course to set a new record, according to the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (HELAPCO) following the completion of over 900 MWp photovoltaic connections in the first six months of 2024. This development is a positive sign for Greece’s green transition.

The capacity of new systems was up by 43.7% compared to the corresponding period last year, while new installations of residential photovoltaic systems quadrupled in comparison to the same period in 2023 due to the “Photovoltaics on the Roof” program which is funded via the “National Recovery and Resilience Plan” Greece 2.0.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
