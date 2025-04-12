Delphi Economic Forum X – Tech. Exec., Author Alvin Graylin Talks to To Vima

Alvin Graylin, technology executive and author, addressed the major challenges posed by artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape both the economy and the future of work in an interview with Chief Editor of TO BHMA International Edition Odin Linardatou at the Delphi Economic Forum X.

Graylin argues that throughout history, virtually all technologies have made humanity more efficient, adding that technology has always traditionally functioned as a tool—something a human uses to perform a task better or faster.

He continues by stressing that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to actually remove humans from certain processes, saying that in some cases, it could replace human labor altogether with a machine or an AI system. The obvious implication of this development is that humans might end up working significantly less because a large portion of our jobs could be completely automated by AI.

Graylin noted that this shift is expected to place immense pressure on the broader economic system, as our economy over the past 200 to 300 years has been fundamentally based on the value of labor. That value—work—has been the driving force behind economic activity. He explains that this is also how income is created, and how people are able to survive and support their families.

