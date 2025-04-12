Σάββατο 12 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.04.2025 | 11:07
Σε εξέλιξη η έξοδος των εκδρομέων – Αυξημένα μέτρα στα λιμάνια
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Delphi Economic Forum X – Tech. Exec., Author Alvin Graylin Talks to To Vima
English edition 12 Απριλίου 2025 | 10:25

Delphi Economic Forum X – Tech. Exec., Author Alvin Graylin Talks to To Vima

Graylin argues that throughout history, virtually all technologies have made humanity more efficient, adding that technology has always traditionally functioned as a tool—something a human uses to perform a task better or faster.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Υγιές έντερο και καύση λίπους: Το κορυφαίο συστατικό

Υγιές έντερο και καύση λίπους: Το κορυφαίο συστατικό

Spotlight

Alvin Graylin, technology executive and author, addressed the major challenges posed by artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape both the economy and the future of work in an interview with Chief Editor of TO BHMA International Edition Odin Linardatou at the Delphi Economic Forum X.

Graylin argues that throughout history, virtually all technologies have made humanity more efficient, adding that technology has always traditionally functioned as a tool—something a human uses to perform a task better or faster.

He continues by stressing that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to actually remove humans from certain processes, saying that in some cases, it could replace human labor altogether with a machine or an AI system. The obvious implication of this development is that humans might end up working significantly less because a large portion of our jobs could be completely automated by AI.

Graylin noted that this shift is expected to place immense pressure on the broader economic system, as our economy over the past 200 to 300 years has been fundamentally based on the value of labor. That value—work—has been the driving force behind economic activity. He explains that this is also how income is created, and how people are able to survive and support their families.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the Delphi Economic Forum X with tovima.com.

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Επιχειρήσεις
Όμιλος ΔΕΗ: Με 2,1 δισ. ευρώ «πρασινίζει» τη Δυτική Μακεδονία

Όμιλος ΔΕΗ: Με 2,1 δισ. ευρώ «πρασινίζει» τη Δυτική Μακεδονία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Υγιές έντερο και καύση λίπους: Το κορυφαίο συστατικό

Υγιές έντερο και καύση λίπους: Το κορυφαίο συστατικό

Διεθνή
Airbnb: Πρωταθλητής στις ευρωπαϊκές πόλεις – Η περίπτωση της Ελλάδας

Airbnb: Πρωταθλητής στις ευρωπαϊκές πόλεις – Η περίπτωση της Ελλάδας

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Τα χρυσά κορίτσια του πόλο
Σπορ 11.04.25

Τα χρυσά κορίτσια του πόλο

Μια παρέα με... σκουφάκια ξεκίνησε το 1988 κάτι που μνημονεύεται μέχρι σήμερα. Το πιο επιτυχημένο γυναικείο τμήμα του συλλόγου και μία από τις δύο κορυφαίες δυνάμεις της Ευρώπης εδώ και μια δεκαετία

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
inTickets 10.04.25

Νέες ταινίες: Κατάσκοποι και δράματα

Με δράματα, θρίλερ και δράση μπαίνει αυτή η νέα κινηματογραφική εβδομάδα. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες που κάνουν πρεμιέρα στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Water Polo’s Golden Girls
English edition 11.04.25

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade

Σύνταξη
Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump’s Tariff Pause
English edition 10.04.25

Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump’s Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpected decision to pause sweeping tariffs for most countries, calling it “an important step towards stabilizing the global economy.”

Σύνταξη
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’
English edition 10.04.25

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos

Σύνταξη
The Sea Within Them
English edition 08.04.25

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming

Σύνταξη
inStream
«Προτεραιότητα της Σπόρτινγκ ο Βαγιαννίδης»
Πορτογαλικά ΜΜΕ 12.04.25

«Προτεραιότητα της Σπόρτινγκ ο Βαγιαννίδης»

Καμία πρόθεση να εγκαταλείψει την περίπτωση του Γιώργου Βαγιαννίδη δεν έχει η Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας, όπως τονίζεται σε νέο ρεπορτάζ της πορτογαλικής εφημερίδας, A'Bola.

Σύνταξη
Ιράν – ΗΠΑ: Σήμερα οι συνομιλίες στο Ομάν – Λεπτές ασκήσεις ισορροπίας στο τεντωμένο σχοινί της Μέσης Ανατολής
Στενεύουν τα περιθώρια 12.04.25

Σήμερα οι συνομιλίες Ιράν με ΗΠΑ στο Ομάν - Λεπτές ασκήσεις ισορροπίας στο τεντωμένο σχοινί της Μέσης Ανατολής

Εν μέσω απειλών και αντικρουόμενων ισχυρισμών Ιράν και ΗΠΑ προσέρχονται στο τραπέζι των διαπραγματεύσεων - Δεν υπάρχει περιθώριο για λάθος χειρισμούς, επισημαίνουν αναλυτές

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
ΗΠΑ: Εφικτή η απέλαση του παλαιστίνιου ακτιβιστή του Κολούμπια αποφάσισε δικαστής μετανάστευσης
Στη Λουιζιάνα 12.04.25

Εφικτή η απέλαση του παλαιστίνιου ακτιβιστή του Κολούμπια αποφάσισε δικαστής μετανάστευσης

Η Τζέιμι Κόμανς έκρινε ότι η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ μπορεί να απελάσει τον Μαχμούντ Χαλίλ από τις ΗΠΑ, αν και οι δικηγόροι του θα συνεχίσουν τον αγώνα τους τονίζοντας ότι ο εντολέας τους στοχοποιήθηκε

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Είναι το «ελεύθερο εμπόριο» αυταξία;
Πέραν των δασμών 12.04.25

Είναι το «ελεύθερο εμπόριο» αυταξία;

Μπορούμε να θεωρήσουμε ότι πάντα και σε κάθε περίπτωση το «ελεύθερο εμπόριο» είναι προς το συμφέρον των κοινωνιών;

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας: Ώρα τελικού για τον «άρχοντα» των κρίκων στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο
Άλλα Αθλήματα 12.04.25

Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας: Ώρα τελικού για τον «άρχοντα» των κρίκων στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο

Ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας θα διεκδικήσει το Σάββατο (12/04, 15:30) ακόμη μια κορυφή, καθώς θα αγωνιστεί στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου ενόργανης γυμναστικής του Όσιγιεκ.

Σύνταξη
Ο «πρόσφυγας» της Φλάνερι Ο’ Κόνορ: διαμάντια στη λάσπη
Ιστορίες εκτοπισμού 12.04.25

Ο «πρόσφυγας» της Φλάνερι Ο’ Κόνορ: διαμάντια στη λάσπη

Το τελευταίο διήγημα της Φλάνερι Ο' Κόνορ στη συλλογή «Σπάνιο να σου τύχει καλός άνθρωπος» (εκδ.Αντίποδες), γραμμένο το 1955, θίγει το ζήτημα των εκτοπισμένων ανθρώπων στη μεταπολεμική εποχή

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Επιχείρηση Chrome Dome: Πώς οι ΗΠΑ έριξαν τέσσερις πυρηνικές βόμβες στην Ισπανία το 1966 – κατά λάθος
Μια ξεχασμένη υπόσχεση  12.04.25

Επιχείρηση Chrome Dome: Πώς οι ΗΠΑ έριξαν τέσσερις πυρηνικές βόμβες στην Ισπανία το 1966 – κατά λάθος

Το 1966, το ισπανικό χωριό Παλομάρες διαπίστωσε ότι «η πυρηνική εποχή έπεσε πάνω» του, καθώς τέσσερις πυρηνικές βόμβες των ΗΠΑ κατέληξαν στα χώματά του, ένα εκ των οποίων αγνοούταν για 80 ημέρες.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Must Read
Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 12 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο