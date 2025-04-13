Κυριακή 13 Απριλίου 2025
13.04.2025
Σοκαριστικό εργατικό ατύχημα – Πρέσα πλυντηρίου συνέθλιψε άνδρα
Greek Homes: Still a Dream, but Getting Harder to Reach
English edition 13 Απριλίου 2025

Greek Homes: Still a Dream, but Getting Harder to Reach

Owning a home is a dream for many Greeks, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

Owning a home is a dream for many Greeks, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

A recent survey by Focus Bari highlights that despite economic worries and rising costs, owning property remains a key financial goal for many Greeks. Yet the growing popularity of short-term rentals and the limited housing supply are fueling a housing crisis, particularly in cities.

For many Greeks, owning property remains a dream and a cornerstone of financial security. Despite the economic pressures, Focus Bari’s research shows that about 1 in 5 Greeks are considering buying property in the next one to two years.

Real estate is still considered a relatively safe investment in Greece. Focus Bari’s survey found that 35% of people view real estate as a “safe investment”, while 42% see it as “medium risk”.

However, many of those potential homeowners may find it out of reach. About a third of Greeks say their income doesn’t cover their basic needs, and half of the population is just barely scraping by.

Economic concerns are at the forefront of most Greeks’ minds, with a staggering 86% expressing anxiety about the financial situation.

The study also found that 64% of Greeks agree that rents are far too high compared to incomes. A recent report from the Bank of Greece confirms this, stating that rising demand and limited supply are pushing rental prices even higher, especially in cities where housing is already scarce.

Additionally the rise of short-term rentals, particularly through platforms like Airbnb, is complicating matters.

In tourist hotspots like Athens, Focus Bari estimates that over 205,000 properties are listed on Airbnb. While this provides a source of income for some property owners, it is also shrinking the pool of homes available for long-term renters.

The Bank of Greece is also sounding the alarm about this worsening housing crisis. The bank points to soaring rental prices and a shortage of available homes, which it attributes to the increasingly investment-driven nature of the real estate market. More properties are being bought up for short-term rentals and speculative investments, leaving fewer options for locals in need of long-term housing.

The Greek government is offering tax incentives to property owners who convert short-term rentals into long-term leases. This initiative is part of a broader plan to tackle the housing crisis and ease pressure on the rental market.

A Kapa Research survey found that 70% of Greeks are concerned about the impact of Airbnb on housing availability and rental costs, with 67% specifically worried about the high rents.

According to the Focus Bari survey, about half of the Greek population (50%) owns a home, which aligns with the global average. However, 35% of Greeks are renting homes—this is a much larger portion than the 27% global average.

According to Focus Bari, 53% of Greeek property owners have a primary residence, 20% own a holiday or family home, and 8% own investment properties. On average, property owners in Greece own about 1.8 properties, with most living in homes ranging from 51 to 120 square meters.

The survey also reveals that nearly a third of homeowners are still paying off a mortgage, with an average monthly payment of €500. Wealthier households are more likely to own multiple properties, including secondary ones like vacation homes or investment rentals.

Kapa Research notes that vacant homes remain a persistent problem, with 13% of homeowners reporting at least one empty property. These unused homes are contributing to the ongoing housing shortage.

Source: tovima.com

Τουρισμός
Hilton – Marriott: Μπαράζ νέων ξενοδοχείων στην Ελλάδα – Η μάχη για την πρωτιά 

Hilton – Marriott: Μπαράζ νέων ξενοδοχείων στην Ελλάδα – Η μάχη για την πρωτιά 

Οικονομία
OT Delphi Economic Forum X: Βήμα εμπρός… ή πίσω; – Το στοίχημα των αγορών της Ελλάδας και της Ευρώπης επί Τραμπ

OT Delphi Economic Forum X: Βήμα εμπρός… ή πίσω; – Το στοίχημα των αγορών της Ελλάδας και της Ευρώπης επί Τραμπ

English edition
Water Polo's Golden Girls
English edition 11.04.25

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos' most successful women's team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade

Σύνταξη
Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump's Tariff Pause
English edition 10.04.25

Von der Leyen Welcomes Trump’s Tariff Pause

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to pause sweeping tariffs for most countries, calling it "an important step towards stabilizing the global economy."

Σύνταξη
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe 'Iron Man'
English edition 10.04.25

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of 'utility player' on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos

Σύνταξη
Πετρούνιας: «Στον αθλητισμό όπως και στη ζωή κερδίζεις ή μαθαίνεις»
Άλλα Αθλήματα 13.04.25

Πετρούνιας: «Στον αθλητισμό όπως και στη ζωή κερδίζεις ή μαθαίνεις»

Ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας ανάρτησε μια φωτογραφία στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, στην οποία έγραψε ότι συνεχίζει δυναμικά, ενώ σημείωσε ότι στον αθλητισμό κερδίζεις ή μαθαίνεις.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Όραμα μας είναι μια δίκαιη και συμπεριληπτική κοινωνία
ΠΑΣΟΚ 13.04.25

O Nίκος Ανδρουλάκης στον 11ο Φιλανθρωπικό Αγώνα Βουνού - «Όραμά μας μια δίκαιη και συμπεριληπτική κοινωνία»

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης, παραβρέθηκε το πρωί της Κυριακής στον 11ο φιλανθρωπικό αγώνα βουνού, που διοργάνωσε ο Σύλλογος Φίλων του Αυτιστικού Ατόμου «ΑΥΤΙΣΜΟΣ-ΕΛΠΙΔΑ».

Σύνταξη
Ισπανία: Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης το Λανθαρότε – Σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις, ποτάμια οι δρόμοι
Κανάρια Νησιά 13.04.25

Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης το Λανθαρότε της Ισπανίας - Ποτάμια οι δρόμοι από τις σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις

Η καταιγίδα έπληξε το νησί Λανθαρότε για δύο ώρες, αλλά αυτό ήταν αρκετό ώστε οι δρόμοι μετατραπούν γρήγορα σε χειμάρρους και τα σπίτια να βυθιστούν στη λάσπη

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ιδιώτες πληρώνουν ιδιώτες για να πετούν λάσπη σε πολιτικούς αντιπάλους της κυβέρνησης
Για Ομάδα Αλήθειας 13.04.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ιδιώτες πληρώνουν ιδιώτες για να πετούν λάσπη σε πολιτικούς αντιπάλους της κυβέρνησης

«Ιδιώτες πληρώνουν ιδιώτες" για να πετούν λάσπη σε πολιτικούς αντιπάλους» σχολιάζει το ΠΑΣΟΚ μετά την παραδοχή κυβερνητικών στελεχών ότι Βαρβιτσιώτης και Ολύμπιος μισθοδοτούν τη γαλάζια προπαγάνδα με bots και τρολ.

Σύνταξη
Δανία: Εξόρυξε… 60 δισ. δολάρια από ένα μόνο ορυχείο στην Γροιλανδία – Το ντοκιμαντέρ που λογοκρίθηκε
Οργή και θλίψη 13.04.25

Η Δανία εξόρυξε... 60 δισ. δολάρια από ορυχείο στην Γροιλανδία - Το ντοκιμαντέρ που λογοκρίθηκε και στο βάθος ο Τραμπ

Καθώς ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απειλεί να καταλάβει την Γροιλανδία, ένα ντοκιμαντέρ υποστηρίζει ότι το νησί λεηλατήθηκε από τη Δανία

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Ο Γεωργιάδης επιβεβαιώνει ότι Βαρβιτσιώτης και Ολύμπιος μισθοδοτούν στελέχη του γαλάζιου μηχανισμού προπαγάνδας
Παραδοχή 13.04.25

Ο Γεωργιάδης επιβεβαιώνει ότι Βαρβιτσιώτης και Ολύμπιος μισθοδοτούν στελέχη του γαλάζιου μηχανισμού προπαγάνδας

Μετά τον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο και ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης επιβεβαιώνει τη σχέση του μηχανισμού προπαγάνδας με την Ομάδα Αλήθειας, bots και τρολ με την εταιρεία των Βαρβιτσιώτη και Ολύμπιου

Σύνταξη
«Ψηφιακή Παύση»: Η Γαλλία αυστηροποιεί την απαγόρευση χρήσης smartphones στα σχολεία
Κόσμος 13.04.25

«Ψηφιακή Παύση»: Η Γαλλία αυστηροποιεί την απαγόρευση χρήσης smartphones στα σχολεία

Έκθεση επιστημόνων στη Γαλλία υποστήριξε ότι τα παιδιά δεν θα πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούν smartphones μέχρι τα 13 τους και ότι θα πρέπει να απαγορεύεται η πρόσβαση στα social media μέχρι τα 18 τους

Σύνταξη
Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Ο φόβος των ομολόγων, το «μάθημα» του ΧΑ, το growth της ΑΕΜ, οι «εκπλήξεις» του Μυτιληναίου, ανησύχησε ο Ανδριόπουλος, έκανε τη «διαφορά» η Κεφαλογιάννη, οι δωρεές του Μυστακίδη

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Χαμηλό ενδιαφέρον για άτοκα δάνεια χωρίς εισοδηματικά κριτήρια

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Ο Μητσοτάκης τα είπε, ο Τραμπ τα… άκουσε

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Πες μου τα χόμπι σου, να σου πω τι τύπος είσαι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Η Selena Gomez με το πιο γλυκό μανικιούρ της άνοιξης

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Δωρεάν και χωρίς συνταγή γιατρού- «Θεραπεύει» το σεξ τις ημικρανίες;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

Παιδιά: Γιατί είναι τόσο αντιδραστικά το πρωί;

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

«Χειροπέδες» σε 6 μέλη συμμορίας σεσημασμένων κακοποιών

