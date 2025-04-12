George Tsunis at the Delphi Economic Forum X: ‘Greece Is Important to the United States’

Speaking to OT on the third day of the Delphi Economic Forum X, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis emphasized that his relationship with the country extends well beyond the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure.

“As someone of Greek descent who remains deeply connected to his roots, I visit often. I’ll be in Greece for Easter, I come every summer—it’s truly my favorite place in the world,” Tsunis shared.

Addressing the importance of a robust economy, Tsunis underlined its foundational role in ensuring a functioning and fair society.

Whatever goals a country sets—whether it’s better hospitals, schools, defense, social welfare, or pensions—they are all built upon the backbone of a strong economy, he highlighted.

He acknowledged, however, that current global circumstances present challenges. “We’re going through a tough period everywhere. The United States may still offer more opportunities than most, but Europe is facing tougher conditions. Still, Greece has made remarkable progress in recent years, particularly in economic recovery. It’s an impressive trajectory,” he noted.

Tsunis also expressed a shared commitment—both personally and from the U.S. side—to support Greece’s economic resilience and the well-being of its people. “Our aim is for everyone to feel secure,” he added.

On Trump’s Trade Policies

When asked about Donald Trump’s economic stance, Tsunis commented that the former president has “very clear priorities” and pushes for what he sees as fair trade practices.

“He believes tariffs should reflect fairness. Of course, this requires dialogue with all nations. The longer trade disruptions last, the more damaging the consequences will be,” Tsunis explained.

Regarding Europe’s perception that it’s caught in a new economic and trade conflict, Tsunis was critical of the terminology. “Calling it a ‘trade war’ is an unfortunate label. Yes, we see imbalances—sometimes one side imposes higher duties than the other. But both the U.S. and the EU are global economic powerhouses. They must maintain fair and constructive relations,” he emphasized.

Greek-Turkish Relations and U.S. Diplomacy

Tsunis addressed concerns over former President Trump’s rapport with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and whether it affected relations with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“There’s no negative correlation there. No one can predict the future, but Greece and the U.S. must remain close allies. Strengthening those ties ultimately benefits both nations’ citizens,” he said.

Greece holds strategic importance for the U.S., and we’ve worked hard to deepen that partnership — Ambassador Pyatt before me, myself during my tenure, and soon Ambassador Guilfoyle, who is excited to continue that work in Athens.

Asked whether the conflict in the Middle East has diminished Greece’s diplomatic leverage, Tsunis disagreed. “Any country that can serve as a credible mediator contributes positively. Peaceful coexistence is in everyone’s interest—Good economies bring stability, and stability brings peace.

Το ReArm Europe

Commenting on European defense strategy, Tsunis praised Greece’s consistent commitment to defense spending, especially compared to some wealthier European nations.

“The recently announced program [ReArm Europe] finally signals that Europe should not rely on external actors for its defense. It must invest in its own capabilities,” he said.

He also emphasized the potential benefits for Europe’s industrial base. “This is a positive shift—it could reactivate dormant European industries, as Mario Draghi’s report suggests, and engage the entire defense ecosystem in a productive way.”

A Global Shock—But Not Without Hope

Asked whether today’s geopolitical and economic upheavals represent a necessary “shock,” Tsunis refrained from using the term.

“Europe currently enjoys a good work-life balance, but countries now face the ticking time bomb of demographic decline. Anyone expecting instant transformation is mistaken. Achieving lower unemployment, surplus budgets, and sustainable growth requires effort—new investments, collaboration with universities, research funding, upskilling, and modernization,” he said.

He highlighted Greece’s potential, citing growing international interest. “Look at Chevron’s involvement—that’s essential for all parties. We saw how critical Revythousa was in 2022. Now Exxon is also investing. Everyone is working toward a better future through partnerships that benefit both sides.”