“New institutionalized misconduct by ND brought to light – Covert propaganda and character assassination mechanism exposed, operated through Blue Skies by Varvitsiotis and Olympios with direct link to Maximos and Mitsotakis”
English edition 11 Απριλίου 2025 | 19:36

A damning investigation by Inside Story, an independent Greek investigative outlet, has exposed what appears to be a covert propaganda network operating at the heart of Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy (ND).

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ορμονικό ρόλερ κόστερ: Τι συμβαίνει όταν χρησιμοποιείτε τα dating apps

Ορμονικό ρόλερ κόστερ: Τι συμβαίνει όταν χρησιμοποιείτε τα dating apps

Spotlight

Adamning investigation by Inside Story, an independent Greek investigative outlet, has exposed what appears to be a covert propaganda network operating at the heart of Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy (ND). The report centers on Blue Skies S.A., a private communications firm co-owned by Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yiannis Olympios—both with close personal and political ties to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yiannis Olympios are co-managing directors of V+O Group, a PR agency in Greece whose majority owned by SEC Newgate.

Since 2018, Blue Skies has been employing key architects of “Team Truth”—a highly active, unofficial digital media unit known for aggressively amplifying New Democracy’s message and defending Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis across social platforms. At the helm of this operation are Konstantinos Doganis and Kimon Benos, figures deeply embedded in the party’s digital strategy.

Key members of New Democracy’s so-called “Truth Team,” Kimonas Benos and Kostas Doganis, were employed not by the party itself but by a private company called Blue Skies SA. Though the party publicly distanced itself from them, they worked full-time for Blue Skies, which had close operational ties to New Democracy and its communications strategy.

Crucially, several members of the group have also held roles within the government’s official communications teams, including the Prime Minister’s Office—blurring the line between party-driven propaganda and state-sanctioned messaging.

A Digital Propaganda Arm in Government Clothing

The investigation paints a picture of a sophisticated, tightly coordinated online operation designed not just to defend the government but to shape public opinion before criticisms even surface. Known for its sharp political messaging and combative social media presence, Team Truth has taken the lead in defending the government during national scandals—ranging from the Tempi train crash to the surveillance scandal, and the migrant crisis at Greece’s border.

While online political spin is hardly unique to Greece, what makes this case remarkable is the formal link: a private company directly employing staff involved in state communications and propaganda.

According to Inside Story, Blue Skies hired a number of New Democracy-affiliated personnel in 2018 and 2019 with experience in digital strategy, particularly in the lead-up to election campaigns.

Blue Skies was run by Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yiannis Olympios, both founders of V+O and longtime collaborators with New Democracy.

Several other Blue Skies staffers have close ties to ND, including Orsaki Roussetou (formerly in the PM’s office and a confirmed Predator spyware target), Giorgos Tzanoudakis (former ND social media lead), and Christos Tzelis (also linked to a private firm receiving government contracts). This suggests a revolving door between government positions and private PR work tied to the ruling party.

Additionally several Blue Skies staffers are connected to Contagious Minds G.E., a company that has received over €250,000 in public contracts. This overlap between individuals working for a political communications firm and profiting from state funds raises potential ethical and legal concerns.

Thomas Varvitsiotis responded to the journalists’ questions. In a written statement, he claimed Blue Skies has never had a professional or financial relationship with New Democracy or the government. He also noted that since December 2023, the company no longer belongs to the V+O Group, a prominent communications conglomerate.

Varvitsiotis insisted that the company discourages anonymous or deceptive social media behavior, and that any private online activities by employees fall outside the firm’s purview. However, he did not address allegations regarding the overlap between Blue Skies staff and political propagandists tied to the ruling party.

Opposition Parties Sound the Alarm

The revelations have sparked political outrage in Athens. Nikos Androulakis, leader of the center-left PASOK party, echoed these concerns in Parliament, questioning whether Greek public funds are being funneled into a “propaganda army” masquerading as a private communications firm. He challenged the government to explain how such structures are compatible with democratic transparency and European norms.

The left-wing opposition party SYRIZA accused the government of operating a “dark web of funding” to sustain a digital propaganda network that specializes in smear campaigns, disinformation, and targeted online attacks—even against journalists and relatives of national tragedy victims. SYRIZA claims that Blue Skies functions as a front for “character assassination contracts,” staffed by a mix of anonymous online trolls and official communications personnel, all serving the Prime Minister’s political agenda.

In an official press release, the New Left denounced what it described as a “modern form of parastate,” following investigative reports that exposed the structure and funding of the New Democracy party’s so-called “Truth Team.” According to the statement, the propaganda unit—reorganized under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis—operates under the direct influence of the government and receives backing through state-awarded contracts and private financial support.

“Behind the revamped ‘Truth Team’ lie companies, public contracts, and powerful funders,” the release stated. “Money flows toward trolls, ND officials, and figures within the Maximos Mansion in a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion through both public and private means.” The party also called for transparency and accountability, demanding that the government clarify whether public funds have been allocated to this operation and in what amounts.

The Democracy Movement, led by Stefanos Kasselakis, accused the Prime Minister of “hypocrisy” for recently attacking opposition parties over their alleged use of bots, while his own party appears to oversee a far more elaborate—and well-funded—system. They called for an investigation by Parliament and independent watchdogs into possible conflicts of interest and misuse of taxpayer money.

Despite the weight of the revelations, the Greek government has offered no substantial rebuttal—choosing silence over accountability.

