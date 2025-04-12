Σάββατο 12 Απριλίου 2025
Minister Kerameus Unveils Plans for Labor Market Reforms at Delphi Forum
Minister Kerameus Unveils Plans for Labor Market Reforms at Delphi Forum

A new labor bill that aims to significantly simplify procedures in the labor market is currently being prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, claims Minister Niki Kerameus.

Anew labor bill that aims to significantly simplify procedures in the labor market is currently being prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, claims Minister Niki Kerameos. She made the announcement during the 10th Delphi Economic Forum, taking place in Delphi from April 9 to 12.

“It will address many procedures related to the functioning of the labor market—for example, how hiring is carried out,” said Minister Kerameos. “Our goal at the Ministry is to provide maximum procedural flexibility, reduce bureaucracy, and eliminate obstacles to the proper functioning of the labor market.”

In a conversation with SKAI journalist Christina Vidou, Kerameos stated that unemployment has dropped to 8.6%, the lowest level in the past 17 years. She also outlined the Ministry’s strategy regarding the minimum wage and collective labor agreements. Since 2019, the minimum wage has increased by 35%, and the government aims to raise it to €950 by 2027.

“Going beyond that is a delicate balance,” she asserted. “On the one hand, we aim to continually boost citizens’ disposable income. On the other hand, we must ensure that the broader economic framework remains resilient—and by that, I mean both the financial health of businesses and the state.”

Kerameos described the minimum wage as a “protective shield” for all workers in both the public and private sectors, stating that social partners are free to negotiate even better salaries. In this context, she expressed the Ministry’s intent to further strengthen the institutional framework for collective agreements.

“We want more collective agreements,” she stated. “In 2025, we will take all necessary steps to encourage their adoption. But that alone isn’t enough. Employee and employer representatives must also come to the table and reach an agreement.”

The Minister also highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to implement more targeted policies for specific population groups, including women, young people, individuals aged 55 and over, and people with disabilities.

Source: tovima.com

