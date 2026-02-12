Πέμπτη 12 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Google Introduces Tool to Remove Personal Images from Search
English edition 12 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 09:43

Google Introduces Tool to Remove Personal Images from Search

The initiative goes beyond cases of revenge pornography, also covering situations where content was initially shared with consent but the user now wishes to remove it from public view.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Spotlight

Google has unveiled a new feature that allows users to delete unwanted or personal photos from its search engine. The tool enables the immediate removal of explicit or sensitive images before they spread online.

The initiative goes beyond cases of revenge pornography, also covering situations where content was initially shared with consent but the user now wishes to remove it from public view.

How It Works
Users can access the tool through a dedicated Google support form or via the “Results about you” option in their account settings, initially available in select markets and gradually rolling out globally.

Within the Google interface, users can select the specific search results that involve them. The system requires confirmation that the person in the image is indeed the requester. Once submitted, Google provides a dashboard showing the status of the removal request.

Users will receive email notifications updating them on the progress of their requests. The new tool builds on Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and online safety.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Λειψυδρία: Ανοίγει ο «πόλεμος» για το νερό – Το σχέδιο, το σχήμα AKTOR – SUEZ και οι άλλοι όμιλοι

Λειψυδρία: Ανοίγει ο «πόλεμος» για το νερό – Το σχέδιο, το σχήμα AKTOR – SUEZ και οι άλλοι όμιλοι

Business
Αγορά: Και η ΑΑΔΕ στη μάχη κατά της ακρίβειας

Αγορά: Και η ΑΑΔΕ στη μάχη κατά της ακρίβειας

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
English edition 07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Σάμος: «Χρυσαφί αμμουδιές, αρχαία και κρασί» – Το νησί που γίνεται αντικείμενο λατρείας στη Βρετανία
Εύρος δυνατοτήτων 12.02.26

«Χρυσαφί αμμουδιές, αρχαία και κρασί» - Το ελληνικό νησί που γίνεται αντικείμενο λατρείας στη Βρετανία

Η Σάμος εξελίσσεται σε διεθνή προορισμό με νέες απευθείας πτήσεις από τη Βρετανία - Πώς προβάλλεται η μοναδικότητά της μέσα από αφιερώματα σε εξειδικευμένες τουριστικές ιστοσελίδες και έντυπα

Σύνταξη
Τα μηνύματα του ΠΑΣΟΚ προς τον Παναγόπουλο και ο Γεωργιάδης σε ρόλο «συνηγόρου»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.02.26

Τα μηνύματα του ΠΑΣΟΚ προς τον Παναγόπουλο και ο Γεωργιάδης σε ρόλο «συνηγόρου»

Γιατί το ΠΑΣΟΚ «καρφώνει» την κυβέρνηση για τα προγράμματα κατάρτισης- Τα καυστικά σχόλια για τις δηλώσεις του Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη και τα μηνύματα Ανδρουλάκη προς τον Γιάννη Παναγόπουλο και την ΠΑΣΚΕ

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Γεραπετρίτης: Εκτός διαλόγου ζητήματα κυριαρχίας – Έχουν γίνει βήματα στη βελτίωση των σχέσεων με την Τουρκία
Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη - Ερντογάν 12.02.26

«Εκτός διαλόγου ζητήματα κυριαρχίας - Έχουν γίνει βήματα στη βελτίωση των σχέσεων με την Τουρκία», λέει ο Γεραπετρίτης

Μετά τη συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη - Ερντογάν, ο Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης αναφέρει ότι τα ακανθώδη ζητήματα με την Τουρκία δεν θα λυθούν «διά μαγείας», ενώ εκτιμά ότι έχει σημειωθεί πρόοδος στα ζητήματα του εμπορίου και της μετανάστευσης

Σύνταξη
Ο πιο μικρός είναι και ο πιο ώριμος: Ο Κρουζ στέλνει μήνυμα στον Μπρούκλιν και προσπαθεί να σβήσει τη «φωτιά» στους Μπέκαμ
The River of Dreams 12.02.26

Ο πιο μικρός είναι και ο πιο ώριμος: Ο Κρουζ στέλνει μήνυμα στον Μπρούκλιν και προσπαθεί να σβήσει τη «φωτιά» στους Μπέκαμ

Σε μια κίνηση έκπληξη, ο Κρουζ πόσταρε στα social media φωτογραφίες του με τον Μπρούκλιν, ενώ ο «πόλεμος» των Μπέκαμ βρίσκεται στη χειρότερή του φάση.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ο Τσίπρας στο προεδρικό, η «Ιθάκη» στη Λάρισα – Συνελεύσεις των πυρήνων σε Βόρεια Αθήνα και Καλαμάτα
Πολιτική 12.02.26

Ο Τσίπρας στο προεδρικό, η «Ιθάκη» στη Λάρισα – Συνελεύσεις των πυρήνων σε Βόρεια Αθήνα και Καλαμάτα

Στις 12 η συνάντηση του πρώην πρωθυπουργού με τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας, η «Ιθάκη» στη Λάρισα, όλο και πιο έτοιμη βάση για το νέο κόμμα Τσίπρα

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σε αυτή την ομάδα θέλει να κλείσει την καριέρα του ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο
Ποδόσφαιρο 12.02.26

Σε αυτή την ομάδα θέλει να κλείσει την καριέρα του ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο

Σύμφωνα με ρεπορτάζ του εξωτερικού, ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, εφόσον αποχωρήσει από την Αλ Νασρ, επιθυμεί να συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στη Σπόρτινγκ Λίσαβόνας από την οποία ξεκίνησε.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης – Ερντογάν έμειναν σε «ήρεμα νερά» και τήρησαν τα συμφωνηθέντα σε μία ακόμα «εθιμοτυπική» συνάντηση
Διπλωματία 12.02.26

Μητσοτάκης – Ερντογάν έμειναν σε «ήρεμα νερά» και τήρησαν τα συμφωνηθέντα σε μία ακόμα «εθιμοτυπική» συνάντηση

Η συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη - Ερντογάν έγινε ακολουθώντας προσχεδιασμένα βήματα και ειπώθηκαν όσα οι δύο ηγέτες ήθελαν να ακούσουν τα ακροατήρια τους σε δύο παράλληλους μονόλογους.

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Νέα κούρσα εξοπλισμών στον ορίζοντα – Με τι όπλα θα γίνει ο επόμενος μεγάλος πόλεμος
Ο ρόλος της AI 12.02.26

Νέα κούρσα εξοπλισμών στον ορίζοντα – Με τι όπλα θα γίνει ο επόμενος μεγάλος πόλεμος

Το μεγάλο στοίχημα για την παγκόσμια κοινότητα παραμένει το αν θα καταφέρει να θέσει ηθικούς και νομικούς φραγμούς σε αυτές τις τεχνολογίες.

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Γιατί οι δημοκρατικοί ηγέτες του κόσμου αποφεύγουν το «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» του Τραμπ… όπως ο διάολος το λιβάνι
«Ειρηνοποιός» 12.02.26

Γιατί οι δημοκρατικοί ηγέτες του κόσμου αποφεύγουν το «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» του Τραμπ… όπως ο διάολος το λιβάνι

Είτε λόγω του κόστους του 1 δισεκατομμυρίου δολαρίων είτε λόγω της υπερβολικής εξουσίας του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, οι βασικοί σύμμαχοι αποφεύγουν το συμβούλιο

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
ΕΕ: Σήμερα η άτυπη Σύνοδος Κορυφής – Στο τραπέζι η ανταγωνιστικότητα και η στρατηγική αυτονομία της Ένωσης
Συγκλίσεις και αποκλίσεις 12.02.26

Σήμερα η άτυπη Σύνοδος Κορυφής της ΕΕ - Στο τραπέζι η ανταγωνιστικότητα και η στρατηγική αυτονομία της Ένωσης

Σε ένα χωριό του Βελγίου συναντώνται σήμερα οι ηγέτες της ΕΕ ώστε να συζητήσουν, σε απομονωμένο περιβάλλον, το οικονομικό μέλλον της Ένωσης -

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: Καλεί σε δείπνο όλους τους κυβερνήτες των ΗΠΑ εκτός από δύο «ανάξιους» Δημοκρατικούς
Κόσμος 12.02.26

Ο Τραμπ καλεί σε δείπνο όλους τους κυβερνήτες των ΗΠΑ εκτός από δύο «ανάξιους» Δημοκρατικούς

Ο Τραμπ δήλωσε ότι κάλεσε όλους τους κυβερνήτες εκτός από τον Γουές Μουρ και τον Τζάρεντ Πόλις, τους Δημοκρατικούς κυβερνήτες του Μέριλαντ και του Κολοράντο

Σύνταξη
