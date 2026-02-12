Source: tovima.com
Google Introduces Tool to Remove Personal Images from Search
The initiative goes beyond cases of revenge pornography, also covering situations where content was initially shared with consent but the user now wishes to remove it from public view.
Google has unveiled a new feature that allows users to delete unwanted or personal photos from its search engine. The tool enables the immediate removal of explicit or sensitive images before they spread online.
The initiative goes beyond cases of revenge pornography, also covering situations where content was initially shared with consent but the user now wishes to remove it from public view.
How It Works
Users can access the tool through a dedicated Google support form or via the “Results about you” option in their account settings, initially available in select markets and gradually rolling out globally.
Within the Google interface, users can select the specific search results that involve them. The system requires confirmation that the person in the image is indeed the requester. Once submitted, Google provides a dashboard showing the status of the removal request.
Users will receive email notifications updating them on the progress of their requests. The new tool builds on Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and online safety.
- Eurovision 2026: O Akylas αποθεώθηκε στο Χ – Τα σχόλια του κοινού
- Google Introduces Tool to Remove Personal Images from Search
- Σάμος: «Χρυσαφί αμμουδιές, αρχαία και κρασί» – Το νησί που γίνεται αντικείμενο λατρείας στη Βρετανία
- Παρελθόν από τη Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ ο Σον Ντάις
- Τα μηνύματα του ΠΑΣΟΚ προς τον Παναγόπουλο και ο Γεωργιάδης σε ρόλο «συνηγόρου»
- Νεκρός 65χρονος που έπεσε στις γραμμές του μετρό
- Γεραπετρίτης: Εκτός διαλόγου ζητήματα κυριαρχίας – Έχουν γίνει βήματα στη βελτίωση των σχέσεων με την Τουρκία
- Καλά όλα αυτά, αλλά έγινε ποτέ κανένα μάθημα σε αυτά τα επιδοτούμενα σεμινάρια;
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις