Google Introduces Tool to Remove Personal Images from Search

Google has unveiled a new feature that allows users to delete unwanted or personal photos from its search engine. The tool enables the immediate removal of explicit or sensitive images before they spread online.

The initiative goes beyond cases of revenge pornography, also covering situations where content was initially shared with consent but the user now wishes to remove it from public view.

How It Works

Users can access the tool through a dedicated Google support form or via the “Results about you” option in their account settings, initially available in select markets and gradually rolling out globally.

Within the Google interface, users can select the specific search results that involve them. The system requires confirmation that the person in the image is indeed the requester. Once submitted, Google provides a dashboard showing the status of the removal request.

Users will receive email notifications updating them on the progress of their requests. The new tool builds on Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and online safety.