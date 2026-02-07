UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

AUnited Nations committee has approved exemptions from international sanctions on North Korea to allow new humanitarian aid to reach the country, a diplomatic source said on Friday.

According to the source, members of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea unanimously agreed on Thursday to exempt sanctions on 17 humanitarian projects. The source spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to comment publicly.

There has been no official announcement from the UN Security Council or the sanctions committee, and the United Nations could not immediately be reached for comment.

The approved projects, which have been pending since the first half of 2025, are being carried out by international organizations such as UNICEF, as well as non-governmental organizations based in South Korea, the United States and other countries.

UN sanctions on North Korea were imposed under Resolution 1718, adopted in 2006 following one of Pyongyang’s nuclear tests in violation of earlier measures. The resolution bans the transfer of arms, fuel and other items, some of which had been included in humanitarian aid packages.

North Korea has repeatedly described UN and other international sanctions as hostile actions led by the United States, arguing they infringe on its sovereign right to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

South Korea’s DongA Ilbo newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump approved support for the exemptions, which required unanimous agreement within the committee, where the United States is a member.

Despite diplomatic overtures from Washington and Seoul to resume dialogue, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has remained silent, continuing to advance weapons development while strengthening ties with Russia and China.

