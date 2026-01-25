Sunday Shopping During Winter Sales

Shops across Greece will be open on Sunday, Jan. 25—the second Sunday of the winter sales—offering consumers another chance to make purchases at significantly reduced prices.

The recommended opening hours for retail stores are from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while department stores will operate on extended hours, remaining open until 8:00 p.m.

As for supermarkets, they will generally remain closed on sales Sundays, with the exception of some smaller chains that operate under extended hours. These include AB Shop & Go and OK Markets. Lidl supermarkets will also be open, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Winter Sales: Key Advice for Consumers

The Hellenic Consumers’ Workers Union reminds shoppers of several basic rules to ensure safer and more transparent purchases during the sales period:

• Products on sale must clearly display both the original price and the final discounted price at the point of sale. Any price reduction announcement must also include the prior price, defined as the lowest price applied during the 30 days preceding the discount.

• If a product has been on the market for less than 30 days, the lowest price of the last 10 days is taken into account.

• In cases of successive discounts, the reference price is the one in effect before the first reduction.

• Displaying a discount percentage is permitted; however, if it applies to more than 60% of the available products, this must be clearly stated on shop windows and in advertising material.

• If different discount rates apply to different product categories, the range must be indicated (for example, “from …% to …%”). Otherwise, it must be clarified that discounts apply only to selected items.

• STOCK or OUTLET stores are required to clearly show the difference between the old and new prices. During discount periods, all intermediate reductions and the final price must be displayed accurately.

• Misleading discounts or offers can result in fines of up to 2% of a retailer’s annual turnover, with a minimum penalty of €20,000. In cases of repeat offenses within five years, the maximum fine increases to 4%.

Τhe winter sales period began on Monday, Jan. 12, and will conclude on Friday, Feb. 27.

Source: tovima.com