Sunday Shopping During Winter Sales
English edition 25 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 11:20

Sunday Shopping During Winter Sales

Τhe winter sales period began on Monday, Jan. 12, and will conclude on Friday, Feb. 27.

Spotlight

Shops across Greece will be open on Sunday, Jan. 25—the second Sunday of the winter sales—offering consumers another chance to make purchases at significantly reduced prices.

The recommended opening hours for retail stores are from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while department stores will operate on extended hours, remaining open until 8:00 p.m.

As for supermarkets, they will generally remain closed on sales Sundays, with the exception of some smaller chains that operate under extended hours. These include AB Shop & Go and OK Markets. Lidl supermarkets will also be open, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Winter Sales: Key Advice for Consumers

The Hellenic Consumers’ Workers Union reminds shoppers of several basic rules to ensure safer and more transparent purchases during the sales period:

• Products on sale must clearly display both the original price and the final discounted price at the point of sale. Any price reduction announcement must also include the prior price, defined as the lowest price applied during the 30 days preceding the discount.

• If a product has been on the market for less than 30 days, the lowest price of the last 10 days is taken into account.

• In cases of successive discounts, the reference price is the one in effect before the first reduction.

• Displaying a discount percentage is permitted; however, if it applies to more than 60% of the available products, this must be clearly stated on shop windows and in advertising material.

• If different discount rates apply to different product categories, the range must be indicated (for example, “from …% to …%”). Otherwise, it must be clarified that discounts apply only to selected items.

• STOCK or OUTLET stores are required to clearly show the difference between the old and new prices. During discount periods, all intermediate reductions and the final price must be displayed accurately.

• Misleading discounts or offers can result in fines of up to 2% of a retailer’s annual turnover, with a minimum penalty of €20,000. In cases of repeat offenses within five years, the maximum fine increases to 4%.

Τhe winter sales period began on Monday, Jan. 12, and will conclude on Friday, Feb. 27.

Λέκκας για πλημμύρες στην Αττική: Όταν ο πολεοδομικός σχεδιασμός αγνοεί ρέματα και μορφολογική ιστορία
Αλλαγή νοοτροπίας 25.01.26

Όταν ο πολεοδομικός σχεδιασμός αγνοεί ρέματα και μορφολογική ιστορία - Λέκκας για τις πλημμύρες στην Αττική

«Πολλές φορές ακόμα και μεταγενέστερη πρόβλεψη, όπως τα αντιπλημμυρικά, δεν είναι αρκετή για την ένταση των φαινομένων - Μειώνει τις επιπτώσεις, αλλά δεν τις εκμηδενίζει» σημειώνει ο Ευθύμιος Λέκκας

Σύνταξη
Κραν Μοντάνα: Στη βίλα του ο ιδιοκτήτης του μπαρ στο οποίο καήκαν 40 άνθρωποι – «Είναι ντροπή για τα παιδιά μας» 
Κόσμος 25.01.26

Στη βίλα του επέστρεψε ο ιδιοκτήτης του μπαρ στο Κραν Μοντανά - «Είναι ντροπή για τα παιδιά μας» 

Ποιος είναι ο μυστηριώδης φίλος του που κατέβαλε την εγγύηση για να αφεθεί ελεύθερος και να επιστρέψει σπίτι του ο ιδιοκτήτης του μπαρ στο Κραν Μοντάνα στο οποίο κάηκαν ζωντανοί 40 άνθρωποι και τραυματίστηκαν άλλοι 116

Σύνταξη
Γλυφάδα: «Παιδί μου, μην με σκοτώνεις άλλο, πέθανα» – Σοκάρουν τα τελευταία λόγια του 80χρονου
Ελλάδα 25.01.26

«Παιδί μου, μην με σκοτώνεις άλλο, πέθανα» - Σοκάρουν τα τελευταία λόγια του 80χρονου πριν μαχαιρωθεί από τον γιο του

Το θύμα πήγαινε στην εκκλησία, ο γιος του του είχε στήσει καρτέρι στην πυλωτή της οικίας τους επί της οδού Γυθείου στη Γλυφάδα όπου και τον σκότωσε

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Τι θα συμβεί αν ο Τραμπ ρίξει το cloud; H Ευρώπη ανησυχεί μετά το θρίλερ της Γροιλανδίας
Σκέψεις απεξάρτησης 25.01.26

Τι θα συμβεί αν ο Τραμπ ρίξει το cloud; H Ευρώπη ανησυχεί μετά το θρίλερ της Γροιλανδίας

Οι γεωπολιτικές εντάσεις αναγκάζουν την Ευρώπη να εξετάσει σοβαρά ένα σενάριο που μέχρι πρόσφατα φάνταζε αδιανόητο: να λειτουργήσει χωρίς την αμερικανική τεχνολογία και τις υπηρεσίες του cloud.

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
LIVE: Κολοσσός Ρόδου – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 25.01.26

LIVE: Κολοσσός Ρόδου – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Κολοσσός Ρόδου – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 13:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Κολοσσός Ρόδου – Ολυμπιακός για τη 16η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από την ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Ταϊπέι: Αναρριχητής σκαρφάλωσε χωρίς σκοινί σε ουρανοξύστη 508 μέτρων
Άλεξ Χόνολντ 25.01.26

Αναρριχητής στην Ταϊπέι κόβει την ανάσα: Σκαρφάλωσε χωρίς σκοινί σε ουρανοξύστη 508 μέτρων

Το εγχείρημά του μεταδόθηκε live - Ο γνωστός αναρριχητής έγινε παγκοσμίως γνωστός το 2017, όταν ανέβηκε χωρίς κανένα μέτρο ασφαλείας τον βράχο El Capitan, ύψους 914 μέτρων

Σύνταξη
Έξαλλος ο Σάρι: «Οι παίκτες μας θέλουν να φύγουν επειδή δεν βλέπουν καμία φιλοδοξία στη Λάτσιο»
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.01.26

Έξαλλος ο Σάρι: «Οι παίκτες μας θέλουν να φύγουν επειδή δεν βλέπουν καμία φιλοδοξία στη Λάτσιο»

Ο Μαουρίτσιο Σάρι μίλησε για τη δύσκολη κατάσταση στην οποία έχει βρεθεί η Λάτσιο, η οποία δείχνει να μην μπορεί να προσφέρει όσα θα περίμεναν οι παίκτες της.

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Οι μεταρρυθμίσεις δεν είναι σημαία ευκαιρίας – Πυρά κατά Μητσοτάκη
Επικαιρότητα 25.01.26

Τσουκαλάς: Οι μεταρρυθμίσεις δεν είναι σημαία ευκαιρίας – Πυρά κατά Μητσοτάκη

«Αντί για μεταρρυθμίσεις», ο κ. Μητσοτάκης «επέλεξε η κυβέρνησή του να ταυτιστεί με τη διαφθορά, τον πελατειασμό, το ρουσφέτι, τον φόβο σύγκρουσης με κατεστημένα συμφέροντα», αναφέρει ο κ. Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Λεκτικές πιρουέτες Μητσοτάκη: Η Ευρώπη να παραμείνει ενωμένη διατηρώντας ανοιχτούς διαύλους συνεννόησης με τις ΗΠΑ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 25.01.26

Λεκτικές πιρουέτες Μητσοτάκη: Η Ευρώπη να παραμείνει ενωμένη διατηρώντας ανοιχτούς διαύλους συνεννόησης με τις ΗΠΑ

Ο πρωθυπουργός στην κυριακάτικη ανάρτησή του ασχολείται με τις σχέσεις Ευρώπης και ΗΠΑ που δοκιμάζονται το τελευταίο διάστημα με αφορμή τη Γροιλανδία - Σύμφωνα με τον κ. Μητσοτάκη «οφείλουμε να διατηρούμε ένα πλαίσιο συνεννόησης και λειτουργικούς διαύλους συνεργασίας με τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, ακόμη και σε περιόδους έντασης»

Σύνταξη
Έκτακτο δελτίο επιδείνωσης καιρού: Έρχονται ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες – Πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση και για την Αττική
Ελλάδα 25.01.26

Έκτακτο δελτίο επιδείνωσης καιρού: Έρχονται ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες – Πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση και για την Αττική

Η πορτοκαλί προειδοποίηση αφορά ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες, οι οποίες σε ορισμένες περιοχές θα συνοδεύονται από θυελλώδεις ανέμους - Οι περιοχές που θα επηρεαστούν

Σύνταξη
Γλυφάδα: «Αν με αφήσετε ξανά ελεύθερο θα σκοτώσω και τα αδέλφια μου» απείλησε ο 46χρονος πατροκτόνος
Η μητροκτονία το 2014 25.01.26

«Αν με αφήσετε ξανά ελεύθερο θα σκοτώσω και τα αδέλφια μου» απείλησε ο 46χρονος μετά τη δολοφονία στη Γλυφάδα

Τα σοβαρά ψυχολογικά προβλήματα του 46χρονου στη Γλυφάδα, η μητροκτονία το 2014 και οι απειλές ότι θα ξανασκοτώσει αν αφεθεί ελεύθερος - Πώς ο πατροκτόνος κατέληξε να ζει με τον πατέρα του

Σύνταξη
Πάτρα: 19χρονος και 17χρονη τα θύματα του τροχαίου – «Καρφώθηκαν» σε φανάρι και σκοτώθηκαν ακαριαία
Θρήνος στην πόλη 25.01.26

19χρονος και 17χρονη τα θύματα του τροχαίου στην Πάτρα - «Καρφώθηκαν» σε φανάρι και σκοτώθηκαν ακαριαία

Αυτόπτης μάρτυρας περιέγραψε το σοκαριστικό τροχαίο στην Πάτρα - Το αυτοκίνητο ήταν μια άμορφη μάζα και τα σωστικά συνεργεία δυσκολεύτηκαν να ανασύρουν τις σορούς των δύο παιδιών

Σύνταξη
Λόρα: Στο μικροσκόπιο των Αρχών νέο βίντεο – Είναι η 16χρονη που καταγράφηκε στου Ζωγράφου;
17η ημέρα άφαντη 25.01.26

Στο μικροσκόπιο των Αρχών νέο βίντεο για τη Λόρα - Είναι η 16χρονη που καταγράφηκε στου Ζωγράφου;

Το βίντεο προέρχεται από κάμερα ασφαλείας καταστήματος κοντά στην Πολυτεχνειούπολη και το νεκροταφείο και έχει ημερομηνία 21 Ιανουαρίου - Οι Αρχές εξετάζουν αν πρόκειται για τη Λόρα

Σύνταξη
Ποια επαγγέλματα αντέχουν στην κρίση; Tι ψηφίζουν οι χρήστες του Reddit
Προβλέψεις 25.01.26

Τα 19 επαγγέλματα που θα επιβιώσουν σε μια νέα οικονομική ύφεση - Ή έτσι νομίζουν οι χρήστες του Reddit

Nεκροθάφτες, πυροσβέστες, διασώστες, υδραυλικοί είναι επαγγέλματα που δε θα χαθούν ποτέ, ο κόσμος να χαλάσει. Τουλάχιστον έτσι νομίζουν οι χρήστες του Reddit, του μεγαλύτερου διαδικτυακού φόρουμ.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
«Ένας κόσμος χωρίς άσχημους ανθρώπους θα ήταν φρικτός» – Η σύγχρονη εμμονή με την τελειότητα
Ozempic era 25.01.26

«Ένας κόσμος χωρίς άσχημους ανθρώπους θα ήταν φρικτός» - Η σύγχρονη εμμονή με την τελειότητα

Μετά την καθολικά κατακριτέα σειρά All’s Fair, έρχεται η μαύρη κωμωδία του Ράιαν Μέρφι, The Beauty, για το πόσο μακριά μπορούν να φτάσουν οι άνθρωποι ώστε να επιτύχουν τη σωματική τελειότητα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Άρης: «Τελικός» κόντρα στον Λεβαδειακό – Ετοιμάζει τον Χόνγκλα για βασικό ο Χιμένεθ
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.01.26

Άρης: «Τελικός» κόντρα στον Λεβαδειακό – Ετοιμάζει τον Χόνγκλα για βασικό ο Χιμένεθ

Η νίκη είναι μονόδρομος για την ομάδα του Χιμένεθ στο σημερινό (25/1, 16.00) εντός έδρας παιχνίδι με τον Λεβαδειακό, ενώ το ντεμπούτο του ως βασικός αναμένεται να κάνει ο Χόνγκλα.

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: Σε διαθεσιμότητα η διευθύντρια που φίμωσε μαθητή – «Το έκανα με την συναίνεση των μαθητών», υποστηρίζει
Σέρρες 25.01.26

Σε διαθεσιμότητα η διευθύντρια που φίμωσε μαθητή - «Το έκανα με την συναίνεση των μαθητών», υποστηρίζει

Στην απολογία της η διευθύντρια υποστήριξε ότι τοποθέτησε η ίδια την ταινία «για πλάκα» - «Του έλεγε θα σε κάνω μούμια», καταγγέλλει η μητέρα του 13χρονου

Σύνταξη
