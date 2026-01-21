Τετάρτη 21 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
21 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 08:23

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σφίξε, άφησε, χαλάρωσε: Πώς να φροντίσεις σωστά το πυελικό έδαφος

Spotlight

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight.

Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the Consumer Ombudsman; Spyros Peristeris, overseeing the authority’s inspection and enforcement mechanism; and Serafeim Liapis, in charge of administrative, digital and financial affairs.

Addressing the committee, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said the new authority would serve as the country’s “single and exclusive supervisory mechanism” for consumer protection and market regulation. He stressed that the Consumer Ombudsman would retain strong institutional independence within the new framework.

Referring to the governing board, Theodorikakos said it would have a primarily advisory role, including approving the authority’s budget and strategic planning, contributing to transparency and sound institutional governance.

The minister added that the new independent authority could play a key role in strengthening social cohesion, protecting consumers and supporting fair and lawful competition in the market.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εκτοξεύθηκε ο ημερήσιος τζίρος στην εποχή του Euronext

Σφίξε, άφησε, χαλάρωσε: Πώς να φροντίσεις σωστά το πυελικό έδαφος

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου χωρίς νέο επενδυτή

Υπάρχει το τέλειο τρέξιμο;
Υπάρχει το τέλειο τρέξιμο;

Μια νέα μελέτη προσπάθησε να κατανοήσει ποια δεδομένα κάνουν το τρέξιμο εξαιρετικό ή εντελώς απογοητευτικό.

«Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» στο Ολύμπια Μουσικό Θέατρο
«Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» στο Ολύμπια Μουσικό Θέατρο

Στις 30 και 31 Ιανουαρίου, στο Ολύμπια θα πραγματοποιηθεί η συναυλία «Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» - αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση 30 δημιουργικών χρόνων του συνθέτη Κώστα Λειβαδά και για τα 40 χρόνια της Ορχήστρας Νυκτών Εγχόρδων «Θανάσης Τσιπινάκης» του Δήμου Πατρέων.

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Πού θα χτυπήσει με σφοδρότητα η κακοκαιρία, οι κόκκινες περιοχές – Κίνδυνος για πλημμύρες, μπαράζ 112, κλειστά σχολεία
Πού θα χτυπήσει με σφοδρότητα η κακοκαιρία, οι κόκκινες περιοχές – Κίνδυνος για πλημμύρες, μπαράζ 112, κλειστά σχολεία

Σε εξέλιξη η κακοκαιρία με επικίνδυνα φαινόμενα - Live η πορεία της - Προειδοποιήσεις για ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες που μπορεί να προκαλέσουν πλημμύρες - Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τα κλειστά σχολεία

Υπάρχει το τέλειο τρέξιμο;
Υπάρχει το τέλειο τρέξιμο;

Μια νέα μελέτη προσπάθησε να κατανοήσει ποια δεδομένα κάνουν το τρέξιμο εξαιρετικό ή εντελώς απογοητευτικό.

«Ο θεός είναι πολύ περήφανος για το έργο μου» λέει ο Τραμπ
«Ο θεός είναι πολύ περήφανος για το έργο μου» λέει ο Τραμπ

Ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος, που εκφραζόταν με τόνο συχνά υποτονικό, χωρίς εξάρσεις ενθουσιασμού, μιλούσε επί περίπου μια ώρα και σαράντα πέντε λεπτά--η μια ώρα ήταν απλά μονόλογος--σε αίθουσα του Λευκού Οίκου

Ανοίγει ξανά η πλατφόρμα δηλώσεων για τα δασικά αυθαίρετα – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
Ανοίγει ξανά η πλατφόρμα δηλώσεων για τα δασικά αυθαίρετα – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Πρόθεση του υπουργείου είναι να  ανοίξει εκ νέου η σχετική ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα των δηλώσεων, δίνοντας πιο αναλυτικές οδηγίες  και πληροφορίες ώστε να προσελκύσει περισσότερους αυθαιρετούχους να υποβάλλουν αιτήματα «τακτοποίησης»

Tο Air Force One που κατευθυνόταν στο Νταβός επέστρεψε στη βάση Άντριους λόγω τεχνικού προβλήματος
Tο Air Force One που κατευθυνόταν στο Νταβός επέστρεψε στη βάση Άντριους λόγω τεχνικού προβλήματος

Σύμφωνα με τον Λευκό Οίκο, ο αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θα επιβιβαστεί σε άλλο αεροσκάφος και θα συνεχίσει κανονικά το ταξίδι του προς το Νταβός για το Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ

Ασπίδα προστασίας για τα παιδιά με το νέο κληρονομικό δίκαιο
Ασπίδα προστασίας για τα παιδιά με το νέο κληρονομικό δίκαιο

Η θέση τους στην αλυσίδα της κληρονομικής διαδοχή. Πώς μπορούν να προεισπράξουν μέρος της κληρονομιάς για τις σπουδές τους. Πότε το παιδί κληρονομεί μικρότερο μερίδιο. Ποιος ο ρόλος των κληρονομικών συμβάσεων

Έκρηξη – ρεκόρ στις συνταξιοδοτήσεις
Έκρηξη – ρεκόρ στις συνταξιοδοτήσεις

Οι βασικές ομάδες που μπορούν να αποχωρήσουν εντός του 2026 με ευνοϊκότερους όρους είναι οι: μητέρες ανηλίκων, γονείς στο Δημόσιο και ασφαλισμένοι σε βαρέα και ανθυγιεινά

Ο πολιτικός περφόρμερ Πάβελ Κρισεβίτς αναγκάστηκε να φύγει από τη Ρωσία: «Φύγε ή θα σε ξαναβάλουμε φυλακή»
Ο πολιτικός περφόρμερ Πάβελ Κρισεβίτς αναγκάστηκε να φύγει από τη Ρωσία: «Φύγε ή θα σε ξαναβάλουμε φυλακή»

Ο Πάβελ Κρισεβίτς από την Αγία Πετρούπολη εγκατέλειψε τη χώρα έπειτα από επανασυλλήψεις και απειλές της FSB, λίγους μήνες μετά την αποφυλάκισή του, περιγράφοντας τη φυγή του ως έξοδο από «μια δικτατορία και έναν τόπο καταπίεσης»

«Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» – Ο Τραμπ, ο διπλωμάτης από τα Βαλκάνια και η θολή επόμενη ημέρα στη Γάζα
«Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» – Ο Τραμπ, ο διπλωμάτης από τα Βαλκάνια και η θολή επόμενη ημέρα στη Γάζα

Ο Βούλγαρος πολιτικός και διπλωμάτης Νικολάι Μλαντένοφ είναι ο άνθρωπος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στην ισοπεδωμένη Γάζα. Έχει εμπειρία στη διαχείριση κρίσεων, αλλά και «σκιές» στο βιογραφικό του

Κακοκαιρία: «Αναμένονται ανησυχητικά ύψη βροχής – Η Αττική θέλει ειδική μεταχείριση» λέει ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος στο in
Αναμένονται ανησυχητικά ύψη βροχής, η Αττική θέλει ειδική μεταχείριση, λέει ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος στο in

«Βροχή» τα 112 στην Πελοπόννησο, ισχυρή σύσταση για περιορισμό μετακινήσεων και κλειστά σχολεία- Ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος μιλά στο in και εξηγεί γιατί η κακοκαιρία απαιτεί μεγάλη προσοχή

Μάλλον έκανε τη σκηνή καλύτερη: Ο Μπεν Άφλεκ, οι εμετοί και η πιο δραματική στιγμή στο Armageddon
Μάλλον έκανε τη σκηνή καλύτερη: Ο Μπεν Άφλεκ, οι εμετοί και η πιο δραματική στιγμή στο Armageddon

Μια άτυχη στιγμή από την εμπειρία του στο φιλμ Armageddon θυμήθηκε ο γνωστός ηθοποιός Μπεν Άφλεκ, που πάντως παραδέχθηκε ότι μπορεί να «έσωσε» την πιο δραματική σκηνή της ταινίας.

Ανατολική Ιερουσαλήμ: Μπουλντόζες του Ισραήλ κατεδαφίζουν κτίρια στην έδρα της UNRWA
Το Ισραήλ κατεδαφίζει κτίρια της UNRWA και (για άλλη μια φορά) το διεθνές δίκαιο

Οι ισραηλινές δυνάμεις «κατέλαβαν εξ εφόδου» το συγκρότημα όπου βρίσκεται η έδρα της UNRWA στην Ανατολική Ιερουσαλήμ και κατεδάφισαν κτίρια, σε μια «σοβαρή παραβίαση του διεθνούς δικαίου».

Φειδίας Παναγιώτου: Φερόμενη έρευνα σε βάρος του από την Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία – Ο ίδιος δηλώνει άγνοια
Φερόμενη έρευνα κατά του Φειδία Παναγιώτου από την Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία

Για ενδεχόμενη «διασπάθιση χρημάτων» διεξάγεται έρευνα από την Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία, έπειτα από καταγγελίες, σε βάρος του Φειδία Παναγιώτου, ο οποίος δηλώνει ότι δεν έχει ενημερωθεί για το θέμα.

