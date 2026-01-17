PM: Meeting With Erdogan in Feb.; Downplays Latest Bizaare Rama Quip

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his upcoming meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will come in February, although a fixed date has not yet been set.

Speaking on a weekend current affairs program on Alpha TV, Mitsotakis confirmed that the goal of whatever talks will be to try and commence dialogue over delimitating maritime zones between the two neighboring countries. “As long as Turkey distances itself from baseless claims,” he added.

Asked about a scheduled meeting for Monday with representatives of protesting farmers, he said “farmers have already come to the Maximos Mansion (government house). I met with a large group (last week). Those who monopolize television time do not represent all farmers.”

At the same time, he noted that “behind closed doors, many issues are being discussed, such as producers’ education and irrigation.”

He clarified, however, that “they know that the framework for interventions has already been announced. I have no intention of giving more money than what is provided for in the budget.”

Mitsotakis fielded a variety of questions regarding domestic and foreign affairs issues, even asked about this week’s eyebrow-raising comment by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama from Abu Dhabi, regarding “Greeks, Plato, Aristotle” and the continuity (or not) of ancient and modern Greeks – at least according to Rama.

“I have known Mr. Rama for many years. He has a unique way of expressing himself, and often says things he shouldn’t. This time he said something impolite and realized his mistake. I accept the correction; it was an unfortunate statement, and it is best to leave it behind us,” Mitsotakis said, in essentially concluding any further discussion.