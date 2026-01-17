Σάββατο 17 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
PM: Meeting With Erdogan in Feb.; Downplays Latest Bizaare Rama Quip
English edition 17 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 13:08

PM: Meeting With Erdogan in Feb.; Downplays Latest Bizaare Rama Quip

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, appearing on a weekend current affairs program, confirmed that the goal will be to try and commence dialogue over delimitating maritime zones between the two neighboring countries

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Δουλειά: Όταν η άδεια για εκδρομή γίνεται «εφιάλτης»

Δουλειά: Όταν η άδεια για εκδρομή γίνεται «εφιάλτης»

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his upcoming meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will come in February, although a fixed date has not yet been set.
Speaking on a weekend current affairs program on Alpha TV, Mitsotakis confirmed that the goal of whatever talks will be to try and commence dialogue over delimitating maritime zones between the two neighboring countries. “As long as Turkey distances itself from baseless claims,” he added.

Asked about a scheduled meeting for Monday with representatives of protesting farmers, he said “farmers have already come to the Maximos Mansion (government house). I met with a large group (last week). Those who monopolize television time do not represent all farmers.”
At the same time, he noted that “behind closed doors, many issues are being discussed, such as producers’ education and irrigation.”

Mitsotakis fielded a variety of questions regarding domestic and foreign affairs issues, even asked about this week’s eyebrow-raising comment by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama from Abu Dhabi, regarding “Greeks, Plato, Aristotle” and the continuity (or not) of ancient and modern Greeks – at least according to Rama.
“I have known Mr. Rama for many years. He has a unique way of expressing himself, and often says things he shouldn’t. This time he said something impolite and realized his mistake. I accept the correction; it was an unfortunate statement, and it is best to leave it behind us,” Mitsotakis said, in essentially concluding any further discussion.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Αθλητικά: Μια κούρσα με κερδισμένους και χαμένους

Αθλητικά: Μια κούρσα με κερδισμένους και χαμένους

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Δουλειά: Όταν η άδεια για εκδρομή γίνεται «εφιάλτης»

Δουλειά: Όταν η άδεια για εκδρομή γίνεται «εφιάλτης»

Business
Viohalco: Ανεξίτηλο το αποτύπωμα του Νίκου Στασινόπουλου στην ελληνική βιομηχανία

Viohalco: Ανεξίτηλο το αποτύπωμα του Νίκου Στασινόπουλου στην ελληνική βιομηχανία

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μπέρνλι
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.01.26

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μπέρνλι

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Μπέρνλι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λίβερπουλ – Μπέρνλι για την 22η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Σε εκτελέσεις διαδηλωτών καλεί ανώτερος κληρικός στο Ιράν – «Είναι υπηρέτες των ΗΠΑ»
Κόσμος 17.01.26

Σε εκτελέσεις διαδηλωτών καλεί ανώτερος κληρικός στο Ιράν – «Είναι υπηρέτες των ΗΠΑ»

Οργανώσεις ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων προειδοποίησαν ότι η καταστολή των διαδηλωτών συνεχίζεται, με περισσότερους από 3.090 ανθρώπους να έχουν σκοτωθεί στις ταραχές στο Ιράν.

Σύνταξη
ΟΗΕ: Ο Γκουτέρες προειδοποιεί για τις ισχυρές δυνάμεις που υποσκάπτουν τη διεθνή συνεργασία
Λονδίνο 17.01.26

ΟΗΕ: Ο Γκουτέρες προειδοποιεί για τις ισχυρές δυνάμεις που υποσκάπτουν τη διεθνή συνεργασία

Ο Αντόνιο Γκουτέρες τόνισε πως το 2025 υπήρξε «ένα τόσο πολύ δύσκολο έτος για τη διεθνή συνεργασία και τις αξίες που πρεσβεύει ο ΟΗΕ», κάνοντας λόγο για «χλευασμό» του διεθνούς δικαίου

Σύνταξη
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι 2-0: Πήρε το ντέρμπι στο ντεμπούτο του Κάρικ
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.01.26

Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι 2-0: Πήρε το ντέρμπι στο ντεμπούτο του Κάρικ

Σε αυτά τα παιχνίδια δεν μετράει το μομέντουμ και αυτό το απέδειξε η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ η οποία νίκησε με 2-0 τη Σίτι σε παιχνίδι που θα μπορούσε να έχει έρθει ακόμα και 5-0 - Ντεμπούτο με νίκη για τον Μίκαελ Κάρικ.

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Η Αριστερά είναι το «εμείς» της κοινωνίας – Ο Μητσοτάκης εξασφαλίζει μόνο τα υπερκέρδη των γαλάζιων ακρίδων
Περιστέρι 17.01.26

Φάμελλος: Η Αριστερά είναι το «εμείς» της κοινωνίας – Ο Μητσοτάκης εξασφαλίζει μόνο τα υπερκέρδη των γαλάζιων ακρίδων

«Να σταματήσει λοιπόν να έχει ιδιαίτερες σχέσεις με τους 'Φραπέδες' και τους 'Χασάπηδες' η Νέα Δημοκρατία και να ακούει τον πολίτη, τον επιχειρηματία και την Αυτοδιοίκηση», λέει ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Δυσπιστία για τη συνάντηση της Δευτέρας – Ψαλιδίζει τις προσδοκίες ο Μητσοτάκης
Τα επόμενα βήματα 17.01.26

Δυσπιστία στους αγρότες για τη συνάντηση της Δευτέρας - Ψαλιδίζει τις προσδοκίες ο Μητσοτάκης

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης θα δεχτεί τους αγρότες τη Δευτέρα για μία «ευρεία συζήτηση» όπως είπε, ξεκαθαρίζοντας ότι δεν πρέπει να περιμένουν περισσότερες παροχές

Σύνταξη
Κώστας Τούμπουρος: Ο Τσίπρας κυβέρνησε, στις πιο δύσκολες συνθήκες των τελευταίων ετών, δεν δείλιασε, δεν υποχώρησε
Παρουσίαση «Ιθάκης» 17.01.26

Κώστας Τούμπουρος: Ο Τσίπρας κυβέρνησε, στις πιο δύσκολες συνθήκες των τελευταίων ετών, δεν δείλιασε, δεν υποχώρησε

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Τούμπουρος. στενός συνεργάτης και φίλος του Αλέξη Τσίπρα, μίλησε για την ακεραιότητα του χαρακτήρα του. «Ο Αλέξης δεν διεκδικεί το αλάθητο του Πάπα. Εμπνέεται από τον καθημερινό άνθρωπο, για αυτόν παλεύει». Οι συζητήσεις για την «Ιθάκη» και το πείσμα του Τσίπρα

Σύνταξη
Ολυμπιακός – Παναθλητικός 76-67: Πήραν τη νίκη οι «ερυθρόλευκες» και τώρα… τελικός
Μπάσκετ 17.01.26

Ολυμπιακός – Παναθλητικός 76-67: Πήραν τη νίκη οι «ερυθρόλευκες» και τώρα… τελικός

Ο Ολυμπιακός νίκησε τον Παναθλητικό με 76-67 για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Α1 μπάσκετ γυναικών και οι «ερυθρόλευκες» πλέον στρέφονται στο σπουδαίο ματς με την Εστουντιάντες για την πρόκριση στους «8» του Eurocup.

Σύνταξη
Gen Ζ: Πώς παγιδεύεται σε μια αγορά εργασίας που αλλάζει υπέρ των μεγαλύτερων σε ηλικία – Η AI ως καταλύτης
Προκλήσεις-ρεκόρ 17.01.26

Πώς παγιδεύεται η Gen Ζ σε μια αγορά εργασίας που αλλάζει υπέρ των μεγαλύτερων σε ηλικία – Η AI ως καταλύτης

Οι νέες τάσεις στην αγορά εργασίας παγιδεύουν τη Gen Z σε μια εποχή όπου οι εργοδότες ζητούν απόδοση από την πρώτη μέρα χωρίς να τους δίνουν πραγματικά την ευκαιρία να εκπαιδευτούν

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Μαρούσι
Μπάσκετ 17.01.26

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Μαρούσι

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Μαρούσι. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Μαρούσι, για την 15η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Πανσερραϊκός – Κηφισιά
Super League 17.01.26

LIVE: Πανσερραϊκός – Κηφισιά

LIVE: Πανσερραϊκός – Κηφισιά. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Πανσερραϊκός – Κηφισιά, για την 17η αγωνιστική της Super League.

Σύνταξη
Viohalco: Εμβληματική μορφή ο Νίκος Στασινόπουλος, άφησε ανεξίτηλο αποτύπωμα στην ελληνική βιομηχανία
«Οδύνη» 17.01.26

Viohalco: Εμβληματική μορφή ο Νίκος Στασινόπουλος, άφησε ανεξίτηλο αποτύπωμα στην ελληνική βιομηχανία

«Το μεγάλο του έργο καθόρισε την πορεία και την ανάπτυξη της VIOHALCO και των εταιρειών της και άφησε ανεξίτηλο αποτύπωμα στη σύγχρονη βιομηχανία της Ελλάδας», επισημαίνεται στην ανακοίνωση

Σύνταξη
LIVΕ: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Λεβάντε
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.01.26

LIVΕ: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Λεβάντε

LIVΕ: Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Λεβάντε. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης – Λεβάντε, για την 20η αγωνιστική της La Liga

Σύνταξη
Αλ. Τσίπρας: Αναγκαία η πολιτική αλλαγή, ξέρουμε τη ρότα που πρέπει να χαράξει η χώρα – Και όμως κινείται… η κοινωνία μας
Αλέξης Τσίπρας 17.01.26 Upd: 15:16

Αναγκαία η πολιτική αλλαγή, ξέρουμε τη ρότα που πρέπει να χαράξει η χώρα - Και όμως κινείται... η κοινωνία μας

Κερδίζει έδαφος καθημερινά η ιδέα μιας μεγάλης προοδευτικής παράταξης ανέφερε από τη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας υπογραμμίζοντας με νόημα πως «το ταξίδι ξανάρχισε...».

Βίντεο - φωτογραφίες: Αλέξανδρος Γαστεράτος
Απέραντες οι φιλοδοξίες της Ρωσίας; – Γνωστός Βρετανός ιστορικός καταρρίπτει μύθους
8 μύθοι 17.01.26

Απέραντες οι φιλοδοξίες της Ρωσίας; – Γνωστός Βρετανός ιστορικός καταρρίπτει μύθους

«Η ορθή απάντηση δεν είναι να φαντασιωνόμαστε ρωσική απειλή στον Ρήνο, αλλά να οικοδομήσουμε ένα σύστημα ασφάλειας που να λαμβάνει υπόψη τις έγκυρες ανησυχίες τόσο των μελών του ΝΑΤΟ όσο και της Ρωσίας»

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Συλλυπητήριο μήνυμα Κικίλια για τον θάνατο του Αλέξανδρου Παπαδόγγονα
Ελλάδα 17.01.26

Συλλυπητήριο μήνυμα Κικίλια για τον θάνατο του Αλέξανδρου Παπαδόγγονα

«Με θλίψη αποχαιρετούμε τον Αλέξανδρο Παπαδόγγονα, έναν άνθρωπο που υπηρέτησε τη δημόσια ζωή από θέσεις ευθύνης και συνδέθηκε με τη ναυτιλία σε σημαντικό μέρος της πολιτικής του διαδρομής» δήλωσε ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 17 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο