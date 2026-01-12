Δευτέρα 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.01.2026 | 10:35
Πυροβολισμοί σε ψητοπωλείο στον Άγιο Δημήτριο – Τραυματίστηκαν ο ιδιοκτήτης και ο γιος του
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Inside Iran’s Most Dangerous Uprising in Decades
English edition 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 12:57

Inside Iran’s Most Dangerous Uprising in Decades

From Tehran’s bazaars to provincial cities, economic collapse and police terror are colliding with a society that no longer believes the system can be fixed

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
«Soft start» στην πρωινή ρουτίνα: Για λιγότερο άγχος και περισσότερη ευδαιμονία

«Soft start» στην πρωινή ρουτίνα: Για λιγότερο άγχος και περισσότερη ευδαιμονία

Spotlight

Ιn the final months of 1978, millions of Iranians poured into the streets to bring down a monarchy they no longer believed in. By January 1979 the Shah was in exile. Nearly half a century later, their children and grandchildren are confronting a radically different system that has reached a similar point of moral and economic exhaustion. The slogans have changed, but the demand is hauntingly familiar: a life free from fear, repression, poverty, humiliation and state control.

Over the past two weeks, protests have swept across Iran, from Tehran to Mashhad and dozens of smaller cities, according to videos and reports published by BBC Persian and other Persian-language outlets outside the country. Demonstrators have chanted “death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while others have called for the departure of the clerics who have ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Some crowds have even revived pro-monarchy slogans  such as “Long live the Shah”, a startling reversal in a country founded on the overthrow of royal rule, as reported by Le Monde.

One chant heard repeatedly across the country, also reported by Le Monde, captures the deeper rupture now under way: “Not Gaza, not Lebanon, my life is for Iran.” It reflects not just economic desperation, but a growing rejection of a political order that has poured national wealth into foreign wars and ideological projects while ordinary Iranians struggle to survive at home.

A crackdown behind closed networks

As the protests intensified, Iranian authorities shut down internet access on Thursday night, sharply reducing what can be verified from inside the country. What is emerging through that digital blackout is grim.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran, which works with activists inside the country, said it has received eyewitness accounts and what it described as credible reports that hundreds of protesters have been killed since the shutdown began. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that 490 demonstrators have been killed since the protests started.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran said hospitals are “overwhelmed,” blood supplies are critically low and bodies are “being piled up.” It reported that many protesters have been shot in the eyes, noting that Iranian security forces have previously used metal pellets and rubber bullets to deliberately blind demonstrators. Witnesses cited by the center also reported the use of snipers, military rifles and surveillance drones.

BBC Persian, citing informed sources at hospitals, reported that at least 110 bodies were transferred to medical facilities in Tehran and the northern city of Rasht. Doctors told the outlet that many of the victims had been shot in the head, neck and eyes.

Iranian officials deny responsibility. President Masoud Pezeshkian has blamed Iran’s enemies, accusing them of training “terrorists.” An Iranian diplomat, speaking anonymously to Washington Post, accused Israeli intelligence of infiltrating the protests and fomenting violence, without offering any evidence to support his claim.

When the economy broke the middle class
The immediate spark for the uprising was economic, but the fuel had been accumulating for years.

By the end of last year, it took about 1.4 million rials to buy a single U.S. dollar, according to Le Monde. That collapse has devastated household budgets. In just nine months, the price of cheese rose 140%, sangak bread 250%, milk 50% in two months and ground meat 20% in one month. Many families now buy basic food on credit through online platforms such as Snapp Market, the newspaper reported.

These figures match a broader collapse. Inflation exceeds 50% overall and 70% for food. Over the past year alone, Iran’s currency has lost more than 80% of its value. In 1979, one dollar was worth 70 rials; today it is worth about 1.47 million.

Ahmad Naghibzadeh, a retired political science professor at the University of Tehran, and former department director at Science Po told Euronews that Iran has been transformed into “a mafia-style system,” dominated by rent-seeking and monopolies that control everything from cigarettes to milk and yogurt. He said the political moment now resembles “the final days of Shah (Reza Pahlavi’s) rule.”

For sociologist Azadeh Kian, the defining feature of this protest wave is who is taking part. “This is no longer just a revolt of a segment of the elite,” she told Le Monde. “It is the beating heart of Iran’s economy that is protesting.”

The unfinished revolt of 2022
The current unrest is not a continuation of the 2022 uprising, but it is part of a longer pattern that has defined Iranian politics for more than a decade.

Iran has experienced repeated waves of nationwide protest: over disputed elections in 2009, rising food prices in 2018, fuel hikes in 2019, the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement in 2022, and now the currency collapse and inflation shock of 2025–26. Each has been crushed by force and none has produced substantive reforms.

The 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, triggered by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police, marked the most radical social revolt of that cycle, according to the UN Human Rights Office. Her death ignited months of nationwide protests that were met with mass arrests, torture and killings.

As Le Monde noted in its editorial on the current unrest, every round of repression has further undermined the regime’s credibility, making it appear increasingly hostile to its own people and increasingly detached from their suffering.

Women’s Rights
A report by the UN’s independent international fact-finding mission to the Human Rights Council found that women and girls continue to face systematic discrimination “in law and in practice,” particularly through the enforcement of mandatory hijab laws. Despite President Pezeshkian’s campaign promises to relax enforcement, the state expanded surveillance and policing.

In April 2024, police launched the so-called “Noor” plan to confront women and girls accused of appearing without hijab. The IRGC deployed “ambassadors of kindness” a euphemism for civilian hijab enforcers, in parks, markets and public transport to monitor compliance. At least 618 women were arrested under this campaign in 2024, the UN mission reported.

The judiciary reinforced it. Women were summoned to criminal and revolutionary courts and sentenced based on police photographs and security reports. In November 2024, Roshnak Alishah was lashed 14 times for “disturbing public chastity.” In March 2025, the singer Mehdi Yarrahi was flogged 74 times for writing a protest song.

Teenage girls were not spared. In late 2024, a state body announced the opening of a “clinic” for girls to undergo psychological “treatment” for removing their hijab.

Executions also surged. The UN recorded between 938 and 973 executions only in 2024, a threefold increase from 2021 and the highest level since 2015. Many cases violated international law.

The fact-finding mission documented torture, prolonged solitary confinement and mock executions, including firing-squad simulations, in IRGC and intelligence detention centers. Victims included children.

A state ruling through fear

Repression has extended far beyond women’s rights.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said that in the aftermath of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, and specifically between June and early September 2025, Iranian authorities arrested more than 20,000 people, including dissidents, journalists, social-media users, families of protest victims and members of ethnic and religious minorities such as Baluchis, Kurds, Baha’is, Christians and Jews. Security forces killed civilians at checkpoints, including a 3-year-old girl, the groups reported.

Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i warned publicly that those accused of cooperating with Israel would face heavy punishment, including the death penalty.

This machinery of fear is what today’s protesters are confronting.

Why this time feels different

In an analysis for The Atlantic, Karim Sadjadpour and Jack A. Goldstone argue that Iran now meets nearly all the historical conditions associated with successful revolutions.

The first is fiscal collapse: inflation, currency free fall, water shortages and blackouts. The second is elite decay: the Islamic Republic has shrunk into what they call “a one-man party” around Khamenei, hollowed out by corruption and negative selection. The third is a broad opposition, uniting women, minorities, workers and bazaar merchants. The fourth is a unifying narrative, captured by nationalist slogans demanding a “normal life” and rejecting costly foreign wars. The fifth is international isolation: Iran’s regional allies have been weakened, its military exposed in the June war, and its economy squeezed by sanctions and discounted oil sales.

What remains uncertain is whether the security forces will continue to kill for a regime that can no longer provide prosperity, ideology or security.

“The Islamic Republic is today a zombie regime,” Sadjadpour and Goldstone write, hollowed out and sustained by violence alone.

For now, Iran’s future is being decided in its streets, its prisons and its morgues. History suggests that when economic collapse meets moral exhaustion, even the most brutal systems eventually reach their limit.

Πηγή: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Metlen: Εξαγοράζει την NK Trailers και «θωρακίζει» το αμυντικό hub στο Βόλο

Metlen: Εξαγοράζει την NK Trailers και «θωρακίζει» το αμυντικό hub στο Βόλο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
«Soft start» στην πρωινή ρουτίνα: Για λιγότερο άγχος και περισσότερη ευδαιμονία

«Soft start» στην πρωινή ρουτίνα: Για λιγότερο άγχος και περισσότερη ευδαιμονία

Business
ΑΔΜΗΕ: Δύο σενάρια στο τραπέζι για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Δύο σενάρια στο τραπέζι για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ανδρουλάκης: Τεράστιες ευθύνες της ΝΔ για τη Mercosur, το ΠΑΣΟΚ δεν θα τη στηρίξει – Πυρά για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Από Βελβεντό 12.01.26

Ανδρουλάκης: Τεράστιες ευθύνες της ΝΔ για τη Mercosur, το ΠΑΣΟΚ δεν θα τη στηρίξει – Πυρά για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης στο πλαίσιο της περιοδείας του στη Δυτική Μακεδονία, επισκέφθηκε το πρωί τον Αγροτικό Συνεταιρισμό Επεξεργασίας Οπωροκηπευτικών (ΑΣΕΠΟΠ), Βελβεντού.

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: Εισαγγελική έρευνα μετά τις αναφορές του «Χαμόγελου του Παιδιού» για το οικογενειακό περιβάλλον του 16χρονου
Ελλάδα 12.01.26

Σέρρες: Εισαγγελική έρευνα μετά τις αναφορές του «Χαμόγελου του Παιδιού» για το οικογενειακό περιβάλλον του 16χρονου

Εισαγγελική έρευνα για τις ενέργειες των αρμόδιων αρχών μετά τις αναφορές του «Χαμόγελου του Παιδιού» για το οικογενειακό περιβάλλον του 16χρονου κατηγορούμενου

Σύνταξη
Χρυσές Σφαίρες: Οι αντι-ICE καρφίτσες στη μνήμη της Ρενέ Γκουντ «περπάτησαν» στο κόκκινο χαλί – Ποιοι τις φόρεσαν
BE GOOD 12.01.26

Χρυσές Σφαίρες: Οι αντι-ICE καρφίτσες στη μνήμη της Ρενέ Γκουντ «περπάτησαν» στο κόκκινο χαλί – Ποιοι τις φόρεσαν

Πολιτική διάσταση απέκτησε η φετινή τελετή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, καθώς καλλιτέχνες εμφανίστηκαν με καρφίτσες κατά της ICE, τιμώντας τη Ρενέ Γκουντ, που σκοτώθηκε από πυρά αξιωματικού στη Μινεάπολη.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Κύπρος: Παραιτήθηκε ο διευθυντής του γραφείου του Χριστοδουλίδη, μετά το βίντεο περί «διαφθοράς»
Κόσμος 12.01.26

Κύπρος: Παραιτήθηκε ο διευθυντής του γραφείου του Χριστοδουλίδη, μετά το βίντεο περί «διαφθοράς»

«Οποιοσδήποτε ηγέτης όταν έχει καθαρά χέρια οφείλει να είναι νηφάλιος» δηλώνει ο Χριστοδουλίδης, ενώ συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες για το επίμαχο βίντεο που επιχειρεί να τον εμπλέξει σε υπόθεση διαφθοράς.

Σύνταξη
Δεν πήγε καλά αυτό: Αντιδράσεις προκάλεσε η AI διαφήμιση που δείχνει τον Γιώργο Παπαδάκη να κερνάει καφέ από τον Παράδεισο
Ακραίο 12.01.26

Δεν πήγε καλά αυτό: Αντιδράσεις προκάλεσε η AI διαφήμιση που δείχνει τον Γιώργο Παπαδάκη να κερνάει καφέ από τον Παράδεισο

Ένα κατάστημα στη Μεσσήνη κυκλοφόρησε διαφήμιση με τον Γιώργο Παπαδάκη να κερνάει καφέ από τον Παράδεισο, λίγες ημέρες μετά τον θάνατό του και, όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις.

Σύνταξη
«Η κυβέρνηση υπονομεύει την κουβέντα» καταγγέλλουν οι αγρότες – Εμπλοκή λίγο πριν τη συνάντηση με Μητσοτάκη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.01.26

«Η κυβέρνηση υπονομεύει την κουβέντα» καταγγέλλουν οι αγρότες – Εμπλοκή λίγο πριν τη συνάντηση με Μητσοτάκη

Οι αγρότες περιμένουν την επίσημη ανακοίνωση της κυβέρνησης για τις δύο επιτροπές με τη σύνθεση που έχουν προτείνει 25 +10 - Θεωρούν ότι με την αντιπρόταση για δύο 20μελεις επιτροπές, το Μαξίμου «κλείνει το μάτι» στα μπλόκα που έχουν διαφοροποιηθεί από την Πανελλαδική Επιτροπή

Σύνταξη
O Τραμπ ποντάρει στο Starlink του Μασκ για να υποστηρίξει τις διαδηλώσεις στο Ιράν
Διαδικτυακό μπλακάουτ 12.01.26

O Τραμπ ποντάρει στο Starlink του Μασκ για να υποστηρίξει τις διαδηλώσεις στο Ιράν

Ήδη από την εποχή της κυβέρνησης Μπάιντεν οι ΗΠΑ προσέφεραν πρόσβαση στο Starlink για τους ιρανούς αντιφρονούντες. Η Τεχεράνη όμως φαίνεται πως βρήκε τρόπο να το μπλοκάρει.

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Καταδικάζει τη βία κατά των διαδηλωτών ο Μερτς – Η Κίνα καλεί σε «ειρήνη», ενάντια σε ξένη «ανάμιξη»
Νέες δηλώσεις 12.01.26

Καταδικάζει τη βία κατά των διαδηλωτών στο Ιράν ο Μερτς - Η Κίνα καλεί σε «ειρήνη», ενάντια σε ξένη «ανάμιξη»

Ο καγκελάριος της Γερμανίας, Φρίντριχ Μερτς μίλησε για την κατάσταση στο Ιράν κατά την επίσκεψή του στην Ινδία - Το Πεκίνο κάλεσε όλες τις πλευρές να βοηθήσουν για να επιστρέψει η ηρεμία

Σύνταξη
Μιλένα Αποστολάκη για εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ επιλέγει τη συσκότιση γιατί φοβάται την αλήθεια
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.01.26

Μιλένα Αποστολάκη για εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ επιλέγει τη συσκότιση γιατί φοβάται την αλήθεια

Η Μιλένα Αποστολάκη ανέφερε ότι «ζητάμε να κληθεί ως μάρτυρας στην Εξεταστική Επιτροπή ο ανεξάρτητος βουλευτής Μ.Σαλμάς ,ο οποίος με δηλώσεις του διέψευσε όσα κατέθεσε στην Εξεταστική Επιτροπή ο Υφυπουργός στον Πρωθυπουργό Γ. Μυλωνάκης»

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο