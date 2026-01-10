Σάββατο 10 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
10.01.2026 | 10:14
Δεμένα πλοία στον Πειραιά λόγω των ισχυρών ανέμων
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Online Retail Sales in Greece Reach 36.1bln€ in 2025
English edition 10 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 12:33

Online Retail Sales in Greece Reach 36.1bln€ in 2025

According to the country’s statistics authority, nearly every business in the country also has Internet access

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
7 πρωινές επιλογές που σε γεμίζουν ενέργεια

7 πρωινές επιλογές που σε γεμίζουν ενέργεια

Spotlight

Online sales in Greece reached 36.1 billion euros in 2025, according to the country’s statistics authority (EL.STAT), or 9.5% of the total retail turnover.

Another noteworthy figure is that nearly 99% of businesses in the country, regardless of type and size, relate to the Internet, although only 25.8% accept electronic orders from customers.

At the same time, consumers in the country appear to be significantly more “digitally mature”, 89.2% of the population aged 16-74 used the internet in 2025, while 88.7% of households have an internet connection. Just as noteworthy is the fact that almost seven out of 10 internet users (69.2%) made online purchases or orders for goods and services for personal use in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 6.4 percentage points compared to 2024.

In terms of consumer preferences, e-commerce in Greece focuses mainly on services. Specifically, 61.8% of consumers who shopped online purchased tickets for entertainment or sporting events and leisure activities, while 53.6% purchased transport services, such as bus tickets, public transports, taxi, or air and ferry tickets.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ακίνητα
Airbnb: Επεκτείνεται το «μπλόκο» στη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση [πίνακας]

Airbnb: Επεκτείνεται το «μπλόκο» στη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση [πίνακας]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
7 πρωινές επιλογές που σε γεμίζουν ενέργεια

7 πρωινές επιλογές που σε γεμίζουν ενέργεια

Τρόφιμα – ποτά
Μασούτης: Τι φέρνει η εξαγορά της Κρητικός – Οι νέες ισορροπίες στα σούπερ μάρκετ

Μασούτης: Τι φέρνει η εξαγορά της Κρητικός – Οι νέες ισορροπίες στα σούπερ μάρκετ

inWellness
inTown
Πόσες επιτυχίες του David Bowie χωράνε σε ένα βράδυ;
inTickets 09.01.26

Πόσες επιτυχίες του David Bowie χωράνε σε ένα βράδυ;

Στις 17 Ιανουαρίου, το stage του Black Temple υποδέχεται μια σειρά από ελληνικές μπάντες, που θα ερμηνεύσουν μερικές από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες του David Bowie - ενώ τα decks θα αναλάβει ο Δημήτρης Παπασπυρόπουλος.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 08.01.26

Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον

Η παράσταση Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης, εμπνευσμένη από το έργο, τη ζωή και τη φιλοσοφία του κορυφαίου Ρώσου συγγραφέα, επιχειρεί μια σύγχρονη, εσωτερική ανάγνωση πάνω στην έννοια της πτώσης — σωματικής, ηθικής και υπαρξιακής.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Λευκές» εκπλήξεις στην Αττική δείχνουν τα μετεωρολογικά μοντέλα – Ποιες περιοχές θα δουν χιόνι
Καιρός 10.01.26

«Λευκές» εκπλήξεις στην Αττική δείχνουν τα μετεωρολογικά μοντέλα - Ποιες περιοχές θα δουν χιόνι

Το νέο κύμα κακοκαιρίας θα ολοκληρώσει τη δράση του μέσα στην Τρίτη, αναφέρει σε ανάρτησή του ο μετεωρολόγος Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης - «Σχεδόν βέβαιο ότι η Αττική θα επηρεαστεί από το χιόνι»

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Με βίντεο AI εκθειάζει τον εαυτό του για τα δέκα χρόνια… επιτυχιών στο τιμόνι της ΝΔ
Μόνο... επιτυχίες 10.01.26

Μητσοτάκης εκθειάζει Μητσοτάκη για τα 10 χρόνια στο τιμόνι της ΝΔ με ένα βίντεο AI

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης δεν περίμενε να του θυμίσουν άλλοι τις επιτυχίες του, ούτε να τον ευχαριστήσουν για την προσφορά του στη ΝΔ. Φρόντισε να θυμίσει σε όλους μας τις στιγμές που τον σημάδεψαν με μία αναδρομή μέσω AI

Σύνταξη
Υποκλοπές: Πως ο μάρτυρας Σωτήρης Ντάλλας επιβεβαίωσε την αποκάλυψη του in για την Media Naranja
Πολιτική 10.01.26

Υποκλοπές: Πως ο μάρτυρας Σωτήρης Ντάλλας επιβεβαίωσε την αποκάλυψη του in για την Media Naranja

Το δεξί χέρι του Γιάννη Λαβράνου μπορεί να έπεσε σε σωρεία αντιφάσεων καταθέτοντας στη δίκη για τις υποκλοπές, επιβεβαίωσε ωστόσο περίτρανα τις αποκαλύψεις του in για τους νέους συνεργάτες του επιχειρηματία Γ. Λαβράνου.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Τρομερή στιγμή: Ο Ελ Κααμπί πανηγύρισε την πρόκριση του Μαρόκο με τα παιδιά του (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.01.26

Τρομερή στιγμή: Ο Ελ Κααμπί πανηγύρισε την πρόκριση του Μαρόκο με τα παιδιά του (vid)

Ο Αγιούμπ Ελ Κααμπί πανηγύρισε με την ψυχή του την πρόκριση του Μαρόκο στα ημιτελικά του Κυπέλλου Εθνών Αφρικής και δεν γινόταν να μην το κάνει μαζί με τα παιδιά του…

Σύνταξη
Ισχυροί άνεμοι: Κλειστή η πορθμειακή γραμμή Ρίου Αντιρρίου – Προβλήματα στο λιμάνι της Γλύφας
Κακοκαιρία 10.01.26

Κλειστή η πορθμειακή γραμμή Ρίου - Αντιρρίου λόγω ισχυρών ανέμων - Προβλήματα στο λιμάνι της Γλύφας

Η μετακίνηση των αυτοκινήτων στο Ρίο Αντίρριο γίνεται μέσω της ομώνυμης γέφυρας - Θυελλώδεις νότιοι άνεμοι μεγέθους δοκιμάζουν το νέο λιμάνι της Γλύφας

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Η μεγάλη πλειοψηφία δηλώνει ότι δεν αντέχει άλλο Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη, θέλει να φύγει η κυβέρνηση
ΠΑΣΟΚ 10.01.26

Τσουκαλάς: Η μεγάλη πλειοψηφία δηλώνει ότι δεν αντέχει άλλο Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη, θέλει να φύγει η κυβέρνηση

Πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης από τον εκπρόσωπο Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Κώστα Τσουκαλά, με αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση δέκα χρόνων προεδρίας Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη στη Νέα Δημοκρατία

Σύνταξη
Φραν Ντρέσερ – Η «Νταντά» μιλάει για τον καρκίνο, τη λάθος διάγνωση και το «πικρό χάπι» της μη τεκνοποίησης
Η φωνή της 10.01.26

Φραν Ντρέσερ – Η «Νταντά» μιλάει για τον καρκίνο, τη λάθος διάγνωση και το «πικρό χάπι» της μη τεκνοποίησης

Η ηθοποιός της θρυλικής σειρά των 80s, «Νταντά», η Φραν Ντρέσερ, λέει στο People ότι το να της πουν ότι δεν θα μπορούσε ποτέ να κάνει παιδιά μετά τον καρκίνο ήταν «ένα πικρό χάπι που έπρεπε να καταπιεί».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Σέρρες: Η καταγγελία στο Χαμόγελο του Παιδιού για τον 16χρονο που ξυλοκόπησε μέχρι θανάτου τον 17χρονο
Στις Σέρρες 10.01.26

Η καταγγελία στο Χαμόγελο του Παιδιού για τον 16χρονο που ξυλοκόπησε μέχρι θανάτου τον 17χρονο - Τι είπε η θεία του

Νέα στοιχεία έρχονται στο φως της δημοσιότητας για την τραγωδία στις Σέρρες και συγκεκριμένα για τον ανήλικο που κατηγορείται για ανθρωποκτονία. Υπενθυμίζεται ότι ο 16χρονος χτύπησε βάναυσα τον 17χρονο που αποτέλεσμα ο τελευταίος να καταλήξει ύστερα από διαπληκτισμό που είχαν για ένα κορίτσι. Μιλώντας στο MEGA η θεία του 16χρονου επεσήμανε ότι η αδιαφορία όλων οδήγησε […]

Σύνταξη
Ο Αντετοκούνμπο πήρε τη φανέλα του Λεμπρόν: «Ίσως είναι το τελευταίο μας παιχνίδι ο ένας απέναντι στον άλλον» (vid)
Τι είπε 10.01.26

Ο Αντετοκούνμπο πήρε τη φανέλα του Λεμπρόν: «Ίσως είναι το τελευταίο μας παιχνίδι ο ένας απέναντι στον άλλον» (vid)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο μίλησε για την φανέλα του Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς που πήρε μετά το ματς, αλλά και το ενδεχόμενο να βρέθηκαν αντιμέτωποι για τελευταία φορά.

Σύνταξη
Σοκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Υπόθεση αρπαγής 13χρονης από 24χρονο – Έμενε σπίτι του, της χορήγησε ναρκωτικές ουσίες
Ελλάδα 10.01.26

Σοκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Υπόθεση αρπαγής 13χρονης από 24χρονο – Έμενε σπίτι του, της χορήγησε ναρκωτικές ουσίες

Από την αστυνομική έρευνα προέκυψε ότι η ανήλικη διέμεινε στην οικία 24χρονου από το Αφγανιστάν και ότι πραγματοποιήθηκαν μεταξύ τους γενετήσιες πράξεις

Σύνταξη
ΚΥΣΕΑ: Παράταση θητείας των αρχηγών των Γενικών Επιτελείων Στρατού, αστυνομίας και πυροσβεστικής
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 10.01.26

Παράταση θητείας των αρχηγών των Γενικών Επιτελείων Στρατού, αστυνομίας και πυροσβεστικής, αποφάσισε το ΚΥΣΕΑ

Κατά τη διάρκεια της συνεδρίασης του ΚΥΣΕΑ αποφασίστηκε η παράταση της θητείας των αρχηγών των γενικών επιτελείων στρατού, του αρχηγού της ελληνικής αστυνομίας και του αρχηγού του πυροσβεστικού σώματος

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 10 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο