Online Retail Sales in Greece Reach 36.1bln€ in 2025

Online sales in Greece reached 36.1 billion euros in 2025, according to the country’s statistics authority (EL.STAT), or 9.5% of the total retail turnover.

Another noteworthy figure is that nearly 99% of businesses in the country, regardless of type and size, relate to the Internet, although only 25.8% accept electronic orders from customers.

At the same time, consumers in the country appear to be significantly more “digitally mature”, 89.2% of the population aged 16-74 used the internet in 2025, while 88.7% of households have an internet connection. Just as noteworthy is the fact that almost seven out of 10 internet users (69.2%) made online purchases or orders for goods and services for personal use in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 6.4 percentage points compared to 2024.

In terms of consumer preferences, e-commerce in Greece focuses mainly on services. Specifically, 61.8% of consumers who shopped online purchased tickets for entertainment or sporting events and leisure activities, while 53.6% purchased transport services, such as bus tickets, public transports, taxi, or air and ferry tickets.