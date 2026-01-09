Skopelos Takes Center Stage in Europe’s Mamma Mia Map

The sun-drenched island of Skopelos in the Sporades is once again stepping into the spotlight, this time through a new study focusing on German fans of film tourism. According to the German-language travel platform HolidayCheck.de, Skopelos tops the list of the five most beautiful European destinations linked to the film adaptation of the musical Mamma Mia.

Outshining idyllic locations in Greece, fairytale landscapes in Croatia and iconic spots in London, Skopelos claims first place. As the international website notes, “the lush and fertile island of Skopelos forms the heart of the first film, radiating the feeling of a place that seems to have emerged directly from the musical’s set.”

Filming took place at some of the island’s most emblematic locations, including the chapel of Agios Ioannis at Kastri, perched dramatically atop a rock with sweeping views of the Aegean Sea. The steps leading up to the chapel offer visitors a breathtaking spectacle, while the island’s beaches and the picturesque village of Glossa—nestled in the mountainous northwest—allow travelers to relive scenes straight out of the movie.

A strategy of international promotion

At the same time, the Municipality of Skopelos is rolling out an ongoing promotional program aimed at highlighting thematic forms of tourism and the island’s close association with Mamma Mia through partnerships with international media. The campaign includes targeted publicity initiatives designed to strengthen Skopelos’s brand as a destination with a distinct cinematic identity.

Recently, the municipality also took part in a charitable initiative in collaboration with the London production Mamma Mia The Party, attracting the interest of well-known artists and British media outlets.

The island’s cinematic allure

The municipality aims to attract diverse market segments by highlighting Skopelos’s wide range of experiences, from relaxation and entertainment to history and tradition, while appealing to international travelers with its cinematic yet authentic character.