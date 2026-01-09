Παρασκευή 09 Ιανουαρίου 2026
09.01.2026
Σοβαρό τροχαίο με δύο τραυματίες στη Νέα Σμύρνη
Skopelos Takes Center Stage in Europe’s Mamma Mia Map
English edition 09 Ιανουαρίου 2026

Skopelos Takes Center Stage in Europe’s Mamma Mia Map

Outshining idyllic locations in Greece, fairytale landscapes in Croatia and iconic spots in London, Skopelos claims first place.

The sun-drenched island of Skopelos in the Sporades is once again stepping into the spotlight, this time through a new study focusing on German fans of film tourism. According to the German-language travel platform HolidayCheck.de, Skopelos tops the list of the five most beautiful European destinations linked to the film adaptation of the musical Mamma Mia.

Outshining idyllic locations in Greece, fairytale landscapes in Croatia and iconic spots in London, Skopelos claims first place. As the international website notes, “the lush and fertile island of Skopelos forms the heart of the first film, radiating the feeling of a place that seems to have emerged directly from the musical’s set.”

Filming took place at some of the island’s most emblematic locations, including the chapel of Agios Ioannis at Kastri, perched dramatically atop a rock with sweeping views of the Aegean Sea. The steps leading up to the chapel offer visitors a breathtaking spectacle, while the island’s beaches and the picturesque village of Glossa—nestled in the mountainous northwest—allow travelers to relive scenes straight out of the movie.

A strategy of international promotion

At the same time, the Municipality of Skopelos is rolling out an ongoing promotional program aimed at highlighting thematic forms of tourism and the island’s close association with Mamma Mia through partnerships with international media. The campaign includes targeted publicity initiatives designed to strengthen Skopelos’s brand as a destination with a distinct cinematic identity.

Recently, the municipality also took part in a charitable initiative in collaboration with the London production Mamma Mia The Party, attracting the interest of well-known artists and British media outlets.

The island’s cinematic allure

The municipality aims to attract diverse market segments by highlighting Skopelos’s wide range of experiences, from relaxation and entertainment to history and tradition, while appealing to international travelers with its cinematic yet authentic character.

Source: tovima.com

Φυσικό αέριο
Φυσικό αέριο: Γκάζι στη ζήτηση και τις εξαγωγές για το 2026 – 2035

Φυσικό αέριο: Γκάζι στη ζήτηση και τις εξαγωγές για το 2026 – 2035

World
Συμφωνία EE-Mercosur: Το γαλλικό «όχι» στη συμφωνία με τις χώρες της Νότιας Αμερικής

Συμφωνία EE-Mercosur: Το γαλλικό «όχι» στη συμφωνία με τις χώρες της Νότιας Αμερικής

Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον
inTickets 08.01.26

Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης: Μία από τις πιο δυνατές και σκοτεινές νουβέλες του Ντοστογιέφσκι στο Θησείον

Η παράσταση Ήμερη – Η Ανατομία μιας Πτώσης, εμπνευσμένη από το έργο, τη ζωή και τη φιλοσοφία του κορυφαίου Ρώσου συγγραφέα, επιχειρεί μια σύγχρονη, εσωτερική ανάγνωση πάνω στην έννοια της πτώσης — σωματικής, ηθικής και υπαρξιακής.

Σύνταξη
«ΤΑΠ ΑΟΥΤ»: Θα φτάσει τα όριά του, θα τα ξεπεράσει και θα συνεχίσει να παλεύει – Ένας καθηλωτικός μονόλογος στο Μικρό Γκλόρια
inTickets 07.01.26

«ΤΑΠ ΑΟΥΤ»: Θα φτάσει τα όριά του, θα τα ξεπεράσει και θα συνεχίσει να παλεύει – Ένας καθηλωτικός μονόλογος στο Μικρό Γκλόρια

Ο καθηλωτικός μονόλογος του Ανδρέα Φλουράκη «ΤΑΠ ΑΟΥΤ» ανεβαίνει στο ανανεωμένο Μικρό Γκλόρια. Το κείμενο ζωντανεύει στη σκηνή με τον Τάσο Κορκό στην ερμηνεία, ενώ τη σκηνοθετική επιμέλεια υπογράφει ο Θανάσης Ισιδώρου.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι και έντονη χιονόπτωση σε Φθιώτιδα και Ευρυτανία – Έπεσαν κολώνες και δέντρα
Κακοκαιρία 09.01.26

Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι και έντονη χιονόπτωση σε Φθιώτιδα και Ευρυτανία - Έπεσαν κολώνες και δέντρα

Από τις θραύσεις κλαδιών πάνω σε εναέρια καλώδια λόγω των ισχυρών ανέμων, διεκόπη η ηλεκτροδότηση σε αρκετούς οικισμούς του δήμου Μακρακώμης στη δυτική Φθιώτιδα

Σύνταξη
Πόσες επιτυχίες του David Bowie χωράνε σε ένα βράδυ;
inTickets 09.01.26

Πόσες επιτυχίες του David Bowie χωράνε σε ένα βράδυ;

Στις 17 Δεκεμβρίου, το stage του Black Temple υποδέχεται μια σειρά από ελληνικές μπάντες, που θα ερμηνεύσουν μερικές από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες του David Bowie - ενώ τα decks θα αναλάβει ο Δημήτρης Παπασπυρόπουλος.

Σύνταξη
Κανονικά τα δρομολόγια των πλοίων – Μικροπροβλήματα στον Αργοσαρωνικό
Ελλάδα 09.01.26

Κανονικά τα δρομολόγια των πλοίων – Μικροπροβλήματα στον Αργοσαρωνικό

Οπως αναφέρει το λιμενικό σώμα -ελληνική ακτοφυλακή, προς το παρόν δεν εκτελούνται τα δρομολόγια των υδροπτέρυγων για τον Αργοσαρωνικό, ενώ δεν πραγματοποιήθηκαν και τα δύο πρωινά δρομολόγια των συμβατικών πλοίων

Σύνταξη
Όχι άλλες κατεδαφίσεις «στα τυφλά» σε παραδοσιακούς οικισμούς λέει το ΣτΕ
Οικονομία 09.01.26

Όχι άλλες κατεδαφίσεις «στα τυφλά» σε παραδοσιακούς οικισμούς λέει το ΣτΕ

Με νέα απόφασή τους, οι ανώτατοι δικαστές υπενθυμίζουν ότι η στατική επικινδυνότητα δεν αρκεί από μόνη της για κατεδάφιση παλαιών κτισμάτων χωρίς αρχιτεκτονική αξιολόγηση

Μάχη Τράτσα
Μάχη Τράτσα
Χάρβεϊ Γουάινσταϊν: Απορρίφθηκε το αίτημα για νέα δίκη, παραμένει ανοιχτή η κατηγορία βιασμού
Fizz 09.01.26

Χάρβεϊ Γουάινσταϊν: Απορρίφθηκε το αίτημα για νέα δίκη, παραμένει ανοιχτή η κατηγορία βιασμού

Δικαστής στη Νέα Υόρκη απέρριψε το αίτημα του Χάρβεϊ Γουάινσταϊν για νέα δίκη, κρίνοντας ότι οι ενστάσεις ενόρκων δεν επηρέασαν την ετυμηγορία. Ανοιχτή παραμένει η κατηγορία βιασμού του 2013, με τον 73χρονο να παραμένει κρατούμενος

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Θεαματικά λάθη ιατρικής συμβουλής από πλατφόρμες τεχνητής νοημοσύνης
Με κακόβουλη παρέμβαση 09.01.26

Θεαματικά λάθη ιατρικής συμβουλής από πλατφόρμες τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Οι πλατφόρμες τεχνητής νοημοσύνης δεν προστατεύονται από κακόβουλους χειρισμούς, με κίνδυνο για υπόδειξη εξαιρετικά επιβλαβών συστάσεων για φάρμακα και θεραπείες

Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Πού τελειώνει το «Δόγμα Ντονρόε»; – H Κούβα ως ο επόμενος «αδύναμος κρίκος»
Κινούμενη άμμος 09.01.26

Πού τελειώνει το «Δόγμα Ντονρόε»; – H Κούβα ως ο επόμενος «αδύναμος κρίκος»

Εκτοξεύοντας ένθεν κακείθεν απειλές μετά την ωμή παρέμβαση στη Βενεζουέλα, η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ ποντάρει τα «ρέστα» της σε καθεστωτική ανατροπή στην κομμουνιστική Κούβα

Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
Μαργαρίτα Βεργολιά
FIR Αθηνών: Τα σενάρια για το μπλακ άουτ στα αεροδρόμια
FIR Αθηνών 09.01.26

Τα σενάρια για το μπλακ άουτ στα αεροδρόμια

Στο μικροσκόπιο των ερευνών η «κατάρρευση» των ραδιοτηλεφωνικών επικοινωνιών του ΚΕΠΑΘΜ και η εκδήλωση βλάβης στον ψηφιακό τηλεχειρισμό του πομπού του Υμηττού, με αποτέλεσμα το χάος στα αεροδρόμια

Κώστας Ντελέζος
3+1 μεγάλες δίκες με πολιτικό αποτύπωμα
Επιταχυντές εξελίξεων 09.01.26

3+1 μεγάλες δίκες με πολιτικό αποτύπωμα

Η υπόθεση της τραγωδίας των Τεμπών, η έρευνα για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, οι εξελίξεις στη δίκη των υποκλοπών και η απόφαση για τη Χρυσή Αυγή αποτελούν ένα δικαστικό - πολιτικό μείγμα με απρόβλεπτες διαστάσεις

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Ασφαλιστικό: 7+1 αλλαγές – ανατροπές φέρνει ο νέος χρόνος
Στόχος ο εξορθολογισμός 09.01.26

7+1 αλλαγές - ανατροπές φέρνει στο ασφαλιστικό ο νέος χρόνος

Στο νέο ασφαλιστικό προβλέπεται εξομοίωση όλων των παροχών, όπως επίδομα ασθενείας, μητρότητας, αναπηρίας, εργατικού ατυχήματος και έξοδα κηδείας στο επίπεδο που ισχύει στο πρώην ΙΚΑ

Ηλίας Γεωργάκης
Το πετρέλαιο ίσως δεν είναι ο μόνος πόρος που εποφθαλμιά ο Τραμπ – Τι άλλο κρύβει το υπέδαφος της Βενεζουέλας
Κόσμος 09.01.26

Το πετρέλαιο ίσως δεν είναι ο μόνος πόρος που εποφθαλμιά ο Τραμπ – Τι άλλο κρύβει το υπέδαφος της Βενεζουέλας

Η Βενεζουέλα διαθέτει τα μεγαλύτερα αποθέματα πετρελαίου, τα ένατα μεγαλύτερα αποθέματα φυσικού αερίου και τεράστια ανεκμετάλλευτα ορυκτά, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του χρυσού.

Σύνταξη
Βενεζουέλα: Ο Τραμπ λέει ότι θα συναντήσει τη Ματσάδο την προσεχή εβδομάδα
Βενεζουέλα 09.01.26

Ο Τραμπ «αδημονεί» να συναντηθεί με τη Ματσάδο την προσεχή εβδομάδα

«Θα έρθει κάποια στιγμή την επόμενη εβδομάδα» και «ανυπομονώ να τη χαιρετήσω», είπε ο Τραμπ όταν ρωτήθηκε εάν σχεδιάζει να συναντηθεί με τη Ματσάδο στον απόηχο της πρόσφατης επίθεσης στη Βενεζουέλα.

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ δηλώνει ότι «εναπόκειται» στον Σι Τζινπίνγκ το τι θα κάνει η Κίνα στην Ταϊβάν
New York Times 09.01.26

Τραμπ: «Εναπόκειται» στον Σι το τι θα κάνει με την Ταϊβάν

«Εναπόκειται» στον Σι Τζινπίνγκ το τι θα κάνει με την Ταϊβάν, δηλώνει ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ερωτώμενος εάν η Βενεζουέλα αποτελεί «προηγούμενο» που ενδεχομένως να θελήσει να εκμεταλλευθεί το Πεκίνο.

Σύνταξη
Ονδούρα: Βουλευτής τραυματίζεται από εκρηκτικό μηχανισμό που ερρίφθη εναντίον της έξω από το Κογκρέσο
Ονδούρα 09.01.26

Επίθεση με εκρηκτικό μηχανισμό σε βουλευτή έξω από το Κογκρέσο

Βουλευτής σταμάτησε έξω από το Κογκρέσο της Ονδούρας για δηλώσεις σε εκπροσώπους του Τύπου και, λίγα δευτερόλεπτα αργότερα, εκρηκτικός μηχανισμός ερρίφθη εναντίον της, τραυματίζοντάς την σοβαρά.

Σύνταξη
To υπουργείο Εσωτερικών των ΗΠΑ κατηγορεί τα θύματα του Πόρτλαντ πως «χρησιμοποίησαν το όχημα ως όπλο»
«Αυτοάμυνα» 09.01.26

To υπουργείο Εσωτερικών των ΗΠΑ κατηγορεί τα θύματα του Πόρτλαντ πως «χρησιμοποίησαν το όχημα ως όπλο»

Ο δήμαρχος του Πόρτλαντ, Κιθ Γουίλσον ζητά να σταματήσουν άμεσα όλες οι επιχειρήσεις ομοσπονδιακών σωμάτων ασφαλείας στην πόλη του. Την ίδια στιγμή το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών κατηγορεί τα θύματα.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
ΗΠΑ: Ομοσπονδιακοί πράκτορες πυροβόλησαν δύο άτομα στο Πόρτλαντ
Κόσμος 09.01.26 Upd: 03:02

ΗΠΑ: Ομοσπονδιακοί πράκτορες πυροβόλησαν δύο άτομα στο Πόρτλαντ

Πράκτορας της Τελωνειακής και Συνοριακής Προστασίας των Η.Π.Α. - CBP φέρεται να άνοιξε πυρ και χτύπησαν δύο άτομα που επέβαιναν σε όχημα στο Πόρτλαντ. Άγνωστη η κατάσταση της υγείας τους.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
