Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

The Greek government is preparing a tougher response to ongoing farmer protests, as talks appear to have reached an impasse and demonstrators threaten to block major highways and border crossings for 48 hours later this week.

Senior officials met at the prime minister’s office in Athens to decide the government’s stance, with authorities signaling that the farmers’ ultimatum for road closures on Thursday and Friday will be met with a firm counter-warning. Officials say administrative penalties and fines will be imposed if the blockades proceed.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting with key ministers and agency heads to review both incentives and enforcement options. On the table are measures aimed at easing pressure on farmers, including cheaper electricity for agricultural use, tax-free diesel at the pump, additional subsidies to offset income losses, and full compensation for insured damages to crops and livestock.

According to officials, discussions included electricity pricing near eight euro cents per kilowatt-hour, a mechanism to ensure diesel tax relief, an extra €160 million in subsidies for income and livestock losses, and 100% compensation for insured damages through the national agricultural insurance body.

A final, broader meeting is scheduled at the prime minister’s office, where definitive decisions on how to manage the protests are expected. Government sources say all parameters of the proposed measures should be finalized by Wednesday, after which the Agriculture Ministry will announce which farmer demands are being met and formally ask protesters to dismantle their blockades.

If farmers refuse and move ahead with road closures, authorities say a “plan B” will be activated. That would involve enforcing the law through administrative sanctions and fines against those obstructing transportation and economic activity.

Government officials argue that the limits of dialogue have been reached, noting that 16 of the 27 farmer demands have already been satisfied and four more are under review. They also claim that some groups behind the blockades are acting out of political motives rather than economic necessity.

Officials add that efforts at direct dialogue have stalled, as protest leaders have declined meetings with the government and the prime minister, reinforcing the view in Athens that a more decisive response is now unavoidable.

Πηγή: tovima.gr