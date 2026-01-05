Δευτέρα 05 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.01.2026 | 11:21
Ακυρώνονται ακτοπλοϊκά δρομολόγια στο Ιόνιο λόγω κακοκαιρίας
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 09:53

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The Greek government is preparing a tougher response to ongoing farmer protests, as talks appear to have reached an impasse and demonstrators threaten to block major highways and border crossings for 48 hours later this week.

Senior officials met at the prime minister’s office in Athens to decide the government’s stance, with authorities signaling that the farmers’ ultimatum for road closures on Thursday and Friday will be met with a firm counter-warning. Officials say administrative penalties and fines will be imposed if the blockades proceed.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting with key ministers and agency heads to review both incentives and enforcement options. On the table are measures aimed at easing pressure on farmers, including cheaper electricity for agricultural use, tax-free diesel at the pump, additional subsidies to offset income losses, and full compensation for insured damages to crops and livestock.

According to officials, discussions included electricity pricing near eight euro cents per kilowatt-hour, a mechanism to ensure diesel tax relief, an extra €160 million in subsidies for income and livestock losses, and 100% compensation for insured damages through the national agricultural insurance body.

A final, broader meeting is scheduled at the prime minister’s office, where definitive decisions on how to manage the protests are expected. Government sources say all parameters of the proposed measures should be finalized by Wednesday, after which the Agriculture Ministry will announce which farmer demands are being met and formally ask protesters to dismantle their blockades.

If farmers refuse and move ahead with road closures, authorities say a “plan B” will be activated. That would involve enforcing the law through administrative sanctions and fines against those obstructing transportation and economic activity.

Government officials argue that the limits of dialogue have been reached, noting that 16 of the 27 farmer demands have already been satisfied and four more are under review. They also claim that some groups behind the blockades are acting out of political motives rather than economic necessity.

Officials add that efforts at direct dialogue have stalled, as protest leaders have declined meetings with the government and the prime minister, reinforcing the view in Athens that a more decisive response is now unavoidable.

Πετρέλαιο
Βενεζουέλα: Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές του αργού πετρελαίου;

Βενεζουέλα: Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές του αργού πετρελαίου;

Μεταφορές
Αεροδρόμια: Κατεπείγουσα εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για το μπλακ άουτ

Αεροδρόμια: Κατεπείγουσα εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για το μπλακ άουτ

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
Σημίτης: «Τιμάμε την παρακαταθήκη του» – Το μήνυμα του ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον ένα χρόνο από τον θάνατό του
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 05.01.26

«Τιμάμε την παρακαταθήκη του» - Το μήνυμα του ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον ένα χρόνο από τον θάνατο του Κώστα Σημίτη

«Ο Κώστας Σημίτης ήταν σταθερά προσηλωμένος στο όραμα μιας δίκαιης κοινωνίας χωρίς ανισότητες, μιας ισχυρής πατρίδας στον πυρήνα της Ευρώπης», αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
Critics Choice Awards: To «One Battle After Another» στην κορυφή, η «Bugonia» στο «αθόρυβο»
Βαρόμετρο 05.01.26

Critics Choice Awards: To «One Battle After Another» στην κορυφή, η «Bugonia» στο «αθόρυβο»

Η ταινία «One Battle After Another» ανακηρύχθηκε καλύτερη ταινία την Κυριακή το βράδυ. Άλλοι μεγάλοι νικητές των Critics Choice Awards ήταν οι ταινίες και οι σειρές «Sinners», «KPop Demon Hunters», «The Studio», «Adolescence» και «Jimmy Kimmel Live!».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Βενεζουέλα: Πυρά της αντιπολίτευσης για τη δήλωση Μητσοτάκη – «Επικίνδυνη ατραπός»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 05.01.26

Πυρά της αντιπολίτευσης για τη δήλωση Μητσοτάκη για τη Βενεζουέλα - «Επικίνδυνη ατραπός»

Η φράση του πρωθυπουργού «δεν είναι ώρα να συζητήσουμε για τη νομιμότητα» αναφορικά με την επίθεση των ΗΠΑ στη Βενεζουέλα έχει σηκώσει θύελλα αντιδράσεων

Σύνταξη
Μαδούρο: Πρώτη εμφάνιση σήμερα μετά την απαγωγή του στο δικαστήριο της Νέας Υόρκης —
Κόσμος 05.01.26

Σήμερα η πρώτη εμφάνιση Μαδούρο μετά την απαγωγή του - Θα παρουσιαστεί στο δικαστήριο της Νέας Υόρκης

Ο Νικολάς Μαδούρο και προσφάτως η σύζυγός του κατηγορούνται από δικαστικές αρχές των ΗΠΑ για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών - Ποια θα είναι η αντίδραση του πρόεδρου της Βενεζουέλας στη δίκη παρωδία

Σύνταξη
Το Marty Supreme «χάρισε» στον Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ το πρώτο του μεγάλο βραβείο – Η αφιέρωση και το φιλί στην Κάιλι Τζένερ
Το σήκωσε 05.01.26

Το Marty Supreme «χάρισε» στον Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ το πρώτο του μεγάλο βραβείο – Η αφιέρωση και το φιλί στην Κάιλι Τζένερ

Ο 30χρονος ηθοποιός Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ ήταν ο μεγάλος νικητής στα Critics Choice Awards, κερδίζοντας το βραβείο Α' Ανδρικού ρόλου για την ερμηνεία του στο Marty Supreme, απέναντι σε μεγάλα ονόματα της 7ης Τέχνης.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ανυποχώρητοι οι αγρότες ετοιμάζονται για τον 48ωρο αποκλεισμό – Νέο αφήγημα και σχέδια για πρόστιμα από το Μαξίμου
Agro-in 05.01.26

Ανυποχώρητοι οι αγρότες ετοιμάζονται για τον 48ωρο αποκλεισμό – Νέο αφήγημα και σχέδια για πρόστιμα από το Μαξίμου

Ανυποχώρητοι οι αγρότες ετοιμάζονται για τον καθολικό αποκλεισμό εθνικών οδών, παραδρόμων και τελωνείων σε όλη την Ελλάδα, ενώ αύριο θα προχωρήσουν σε άνοιγμα των διοδίων - Θορυβημένοι στο Μαξίμου, προκρίνουν την τακτική «(λίγο)καρότο και (πολύ) μαστίγιο» - Το νέο αφήγημα της κυβέρνησης πρόβαλε ήδη ο Χατζηδάκης

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Κίνα: Το Πεκίνο δεν αποδέχεται οποιαδήποτε χώρα να αναλάβει ρόλο «παγκόσμιου δικαστή» – «Καρφί» για ΗΠΑ
Δηλώσεις ΥΠΕΞ 05.01.26

Το Πεκίνο δεν αποδέχεται οποιαδήποτε χώρα να αναλάβει ρόλο «παγκόσμιου δικαστή» - «Καρφί» για ΗΠΑ

Η Κίνα έχει ζητήσει την απελευθέρωση του Νικολάς Μαδούρο - Ο Κινέζος υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Ουάνγκ Γι, πάντως, στις δηλώσεις του δεν αναφέρθηκε ονομαστικά στις ΗΠΑ

Σύνταξη
Η παρουσία Ανδρουλάκη στο Φανάρι και η νέα κόντρα με το Μαξίμου για την εξωτερική πολιτική
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 05.01.26

Η παρουσία Ανδρουλάκη στο Φανάρι και η νέα κόντρα με το Μαξίμου για την εξωτερική πολιτική

Στο Φανάρι μεταβαίνει ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης ενόψει των Θεοφανίων, λίγες ώρες μετά την κλιμάκωση της αντιπαράθεσης ΠΑΣΟΚ – Μαξίμου για την εξωτερική πολιτική, με αιχμή τη δήλωση Μητσοτάκη για τα γεγονότα στη Βενεζουέλα.

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
FIR Αθηνών: Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για το μπλακ άουτ στα αεροδρόμια
Ελλάδα 05.01.26 Upd: 11:19

Εισαγγελική παρέμβαση για το μπλακ άουτ στα αεροδρόμια - Διατάχθηκε επείγουσα προκαταρκτική έρευνα

Αντικείμενο της έρευνας είναι να διαπιστωθεί εάν έγιναν παρεμβάσεις στη συγκοινωνία των αεροσκαφών και πού οφείλονται οι παρεμβολές στο FIR Αθηνών

Σύνταξη
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

