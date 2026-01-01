Πέμπτη 01 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 15:11

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Greece is set to enter 2026 with economic growth largely taken for granted. Yet behind the headline optimism, the state budget for the year highlights a series of challenges that could test the resilience of the recovery. From ambitious investment targets to stubborn inflation and lagging household incomes, the outlook combines promise with significant uncertainty.

Investment: The Big Bet of 2026

The centerpiece of Greece’s economic strategy for 2026 is investment. According to the budget, investment growth is expected to accelerate sharply, reaching 10.2% in 2026, up from 5.7% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2024. This surge is projected to be driven by a combination of private-sector activity and a significantly expanded public investment program, budgeted at €16.7 billion in 2026, compared with €14.6 billion the year before.

If achieved, this pace would far exceed the eurozone average, where investment growth is estimated at 2.5% in 2026. The investment-to-GDP ratio is also forecast to rise, from 16.4% in 2025 to 17.7% in 2026, narrowing Greece’s long-standing productive gap with the rest of Europe.

However, past performance casts doubt on these projections. Investment targets have repeatedly fallen short in recent years. In 2024, investment growth was initially forecast at 15.1% but ultimately reached just 4.5%. A similar pattern appeared in 2023, when projections of 15.5% translated into an outcome of only 6.6%. Even for 2025, the original target of 8.4% has since been revised down to 5.7%.

This history raises questions about whether the double-digit target for 2026 is realistic or another optimistic assumption that risks undermining broader growth plans.

Growth Outlook: Solid, but Not Guaranteed

The government forecasts GDP growth of 2.4% in 2026. Of this, 1.8 percentage points are expected to come from higher investment, while 0.6 points are attributed to tax cuts and fiscal measures totaling €1.76 billion.

Independent assessments are more cautious. The Hellenic Parliamentary Budget Office estimates growth will fall within a range of 1.9% to 2.6%, depending largely on whether investment plans materialize. Inflation adds another layer of uncertainty. According to the Budget Office projections inflation will hover between 2.2% and 2.5% in 2026, noting that stronger growth could push prices closer to the upper end of that range.

While inflation is no longer seen as the single biggest threat to the economy, concerns remain about its persistence and the difficulty of bringing it closer to the eurozone target.

Recovery Fund: Running Out of Time

Concerns are growing among economists about the sustainability of Greece’s GDP growth, particularly as Greece’s use of funds from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is set to conclude in August 2026. Warning signs of a slowdown are already visible, according to the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), one of Greece’s leading economic think tanks.

IOBE’s director general, Nikos Vettas, has sounded a clear warning that Greece risks slipping into a much weaker growth trajectory once the Recovery Fund expires. He cautioned that, without a new investment vehicle, GDP growth could gradually decline toward 1% over the next five years.

Another critical unresolved question is whether Greece will ultimately manage to absorb all the EU funds it is entitled to receive before the program closes.

Similar concerns have been voiced by the governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, in the central bank’s interim report. According to the Bank of Greece, approximately €11.4 billion of the €36 billion allocated to Greece under the Recovery and Resilience Facility has not yet reached the real economy.

This shortfall raises serious doubts about whether Greece will be able to fully absorb the available funds by August 2026, when the Recovery Fund officially expires across Europe. While the government’s economic team continues to express confidence that the targets will be met, the Bank of Greece has made it clear that it does not share the same level of optimism.

The Cost-of-Living Squeeze

Inflation remains a persistent challenge for the Greek economy, with uncertainty over how quickly price pressures can ease. According to the 2026 state budget, Greece’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is projected to increase by 2.2% next year. Despite government efforts the cumulative impact of inflation has been severe, with consumers continue to face high prices.

Food and housing costs remain the biggest drivers of the cost-of-living crisis, following nearly four and a half years of elevated inflation. Official data from Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) show that prices have followed a steady upward path since May 2021, when inflationary pressures emerged after the deflationary period of the pandemic, through November 2025, the latest available data.

Between May 2021 and November 2025, prices for food and nonalcoholic beverages rose by 34.38%, according to ELSTAT figures. Clothing and footwear prices increased by 31.31% over the same period, contributing to a growing shift among consumers toward second-hand goods.

High inflation has significantly eroded purchasing power. A recent study by Eurobank shows that Greek incomes remain 14.8% below their 2010 levels, despite wage increases in recent years. As salary growth continues to lag behind price increases, household disposable income remains under sustained pressure heading into 2026.Inflation may be easing on paper, but high prices remain a daily reality for households.

Fifteen years after the debt crisis erupted, Greece and Italy are the only countries affected by that period that have not fully recovered 2009 income levels. By contrast, Spain, Cyprus and Portugal now report higher disposable incomes than before the crisis.

The gap is also evident in per capita GDP adjusted for purchasing power. Greece stands at 69% of the EU average, among the lowest in the bloc, trailing only Bulgaria (66%) and Latvia (68%)

A Year of High Stakes

For Greece, 2026 will be a year of high expectations and high stakes. Delivering on investment promises, fully absorbing EU recovery funds and easing pressure on household incomes will be crucial not just for short-term growth, but for the credibility of the country’s long-term economic strategy.

Ultimately, the central challenge is not just statistical growth but whether citizens actually feel better off. Unless rising incomes begin to outpace prices and the cost-of-living crisis eases, economic progress will remain abstract.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
Business
Deals: Έρχονται νέες μεγάλες εξαγορές – Οι κλάδοι που θα ξεχωρίσουν

Deals: Έρχονται νέες μεγάλες εξαγορές – Οι κλάδοι που θα ξεχωρίσουν

Φυσικό αέριο
LNG: Γκάζι στις επενδύσεις για σταθμούς και πλοία υγροποιημένου φυσικού αερίου

LNG: Γκάζι στις επενδύσεις για σταθμούς και πλοία υγροποιημένου φυσικού αερίου

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
Ελβετία: Από «κερί-βεγγαλικό» ξεκίνησε η φωτιά – Η παραλίγο τραγωδία με τον ίδιο τρόπο σε μπαρ στο Παγκράτι
Ελλάδα 01.01.26

Ελβετία: Από «κερί-βεγγαλικό» ξεκίνησε η φωτιά – Η παραλίγο τραγωδία με τον ίδιο τρόπο σε μπαρ στο Παγκράτι

Το βεγγαλικό που χρησιμοποιείται σε πολλά κλαμπ προκάλεσε την τραγωδία στο Crans Montana - Το περιστατικό στο Παγκράτι πριν ένα χρόνο που από τύχη δεν υπήρξαν θύματα

Σύνταξη
Οι «hot» κλάδοι του 2026 – Τα mega deals της νέας χρονιάς
Διεθνής Οικονομία 01.01.26

Οι «hot» κλάδοι του 2026 – Τα mega deals της νέας χρονιάς

Ξένοι και Έλληνες επενδυτές αναζητούν νέες ευκαιρίες στην ελληνική αγορά– Οι κλάδοι πρωταγωνιστές και τα deals του 2025 που δίνουν τον τόνο για νέα ρεκόρ εξαγορών

Γεώργιος Μανέττας
Γεώργιος Μανέττας
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Θα ζούσατε με ένα ρομπότ; – Η εποχή των ανθρωποειδών με AI έφτασε
AI 01.01.26

Όταν η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη μπαίνει στο σπίτι σας - Είστε έτοιμοι να υιοθετήσετε ένα ρομπότ;

Το όραμα είναι απλό: ρομπότ σε ανθρώπινη μορφή που πλένει πιάτα, καθαρίζει και τακτοποιεί ρούχα, απαλλάσσοντας τους ανθρώπους από τις καθημερινές υποχρεώσεις. Θα το τολμούσατε;

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Τους έδερναν και ζητούσαν λύτρα – Τρεις συλλήψεις για παράνομη μεταφορά αλλοδαπών, αρπαγή και εκβίαση
Θεσσαλονίκη 01.01.26

Τους έδερναν και ζητούσαν λύτρα - Τρεις συλλήψεις για παράνομη μεταφορά αλλοδαπών, αρπαγή και εκβίαση

Οι δράστες κρατούσαν σε δωμάτιο μονοκατοικίας στη Θεσσαλονίκη 6 αλλοδαπούς εκ των οποίων οι τρεις ανήλικοι - Βιντεοσκοπούσαν τον ξυλοδαρμό τους και ζητούσαν χρήματα από τις οικογένειές τους για να τους απελευθερώσουν

Σύνταξη
Το έθιμο που ξεκίνησε Έλληνας μετανάστης το 1920 – Στον Καναδά κάποιοι καλωσορίζουν το νέο έτος με βουτιές στα παγωμένα νερά
Πρωτοχρονιά 01.01.26

Το έθιμο που ξεκίνησε Έλληνας μετανάστης το 1920 – Στον Καναδά κάποιοι καλωσορίζουν το νέο έτος με βουτιές στα παγωμένα νερά

Ο Peter Pantages, ένας Έλληνας που μετανάστευσε στο Καναδά το 1920, ξεκίνησε εν αγνοία του, ένα έθιμο το οποίο ενώνει χειμερινούς κολυμβητές στον Καναδά μέχρι και σήμερα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Η διπλωματική ατζέντα του 2026 – Προκλήσεις και στοιχήματα για το Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών
Διπλωματία 01.01.26

Η διπλωματική ατζέντα του 2026 – Προκλήσεις και στοιχήματα για το Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών

Το 2026 αναμένεται να είναι χρονιά έντονης διπλωματικής κινητικότητας, με την Ελλάδα να καθορίζει τις κινήσεις και στη σκιά των νέων δεδομένων που δημιουργεί η διακυβέρνηση Τραμπ.

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Τις… χαρές του ανακοίνωσε ο Μητσοτάκης στον πρώτο καφέ με τον Τασούλα – Παντρεύεται ο γιος του με τη Μαρία Σάκκαρη
Κυβέρνηση 01.01.26

Τις… χαρές του ανακοίνωσε ο Μητσοτάκης στον πρώτο καφέ με τον Τασούλα – Παντρεύεται ο γιος του με τη Μαρία Σάκκαρη

Μαιτρ στο επικοινωνιακό παιχνίδι ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, στον πρώτο καφέ της χρονιάς με τον Κωνσταντίνο Τασούλα και τον Νικήτα Κακλαμάνη και με το αγροτικό θέμα -και όχι μόνο- να καίει, αποκάλυψε παρεμπιπτόντως την πρόταση γάμου του γιου του Κωνσταντίνου στη Μαρία Σάκκαρη, που φυσικά έγινε πρώτο θέμα.

Σύνταξη
Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η τρυφερή εξομολόγηση του Τζιμ Κέρτις και οι «εκπλήξεις» για το 2026
Go Fun 01.01.26

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η τρυφερή εξομολόγηση του Τζιμ Κέρτις και οι «εκπλήξεις» για το 2026

Με κοινές αναρτήσεις και τρυφερά στιγμιότυπα, η Τζένιφερ Άνιστον και ο Τζιμ Κέρτις επιβεβαιώνουν πως ο έρωτάς τους είναι η πιο όμορφη είδηση που μας άφησε η χρονιά που πέρασε

Σύνταξη
Όταν τα ταξίδια συνδυάζουν μάθηση και αναψυχή – 10 κορυφαίοι προορισμοί του 2026 για ανάπτυξη δεξιοτήτων
Όρεξη νά 'χεις! 01.01.26

Όταν τα ταξίδια συνδυάζουν μάθηση και αναψυχή – 10 κορυφαίοι προορισμοί του 2026 για ανάπτυξη δεξιοτήτων

Από δημιουργική γραφή και μαγειρική έως αναρρίχηση και τεχνική μωσαϊκού, οι δεξιότητες που υπόσχονται τα εκπαιδευτικά ταξίδια κερδίζουν έδαφος το 2026 - Η Κρήτη ανάμεσα στα μέρη που προσφέρουν γνώση

Σύνταξη
Ο Γκρεγκ Έιμπελ στη σκιά του Γουόρεν Μπάφετ – Νέος CEO στην Berkshire Hathaway
Κρίσιμη μεταβίβαση 01.01.26

Ο Γκρεγκ Έιμπελ στη σκιά του Γουόρεν Μπάφετ – Νέος CEO στην Berkshire Hathaway

Η μετάβαση δεν αφορά μόνο τη διοίκηση ενός ομίλου αξίας άνω του 1,1 τρισ. δολαρίων αλλά και τη διαχείριση της κληρονομιάς ενός επενδυτή που έγινε συνώνυμο της πειθαρχημένης αξιακής επένδυσης

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Γιώργος Πολύζος
Η Μάρτζορι Γκριν απολογείται για την αφέλειά της: Πώς από μαζορέτα του Τραμπ, μεταμορφώθηκε σε εχθρό του
Ακεραιότητα 01.01.26

Η Μάρτζορι Γκριν απολογείται για την αφέλειά της: Πώς από μαζορέτα του Τραμπ, μεταμορφώθηκε σε εχθρό του

Το πείσμα και το σθένος της Μάρτζορι Γκριν να τα βάλει με το άλλοτε πολιτικό της είδωλο, δεν άφησε ασυγκίνητους ούτε τους μεγαλύτερους πολιτικούς αντιπάλους της στις ΗΠΑ. Το ιστορικό της σύγκρουσης είναι αποκαλυπτικό.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ελβετία: Η χώρα βιώνει μία από τις μεγαλύτερες τραγωδίες της – Μαρτυρίες επιζώντων για το πώς ξεκίνησε η φωτιά
«Λαμπάδιασε σε δευτερόλεπτα» 01.01.26

Η Ελβετία βιώνει μία από τις μεγαλύτερες τραγωδίες της - Μαρτυρίες επιζώντων για το πώς ξεκίνησε η φωτιά

Η τραγωδία της Πρωτοχρονιάς στο Κραν Μοντανά έχει σοκάρει την Ελβετία - Η ταυτοποίηση των νεκρών μπορεί να διαρκέσει για εβδομάδες

Σύνταξη
Συγκρούσεις μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και δυνάμεων ασφαλείας στο Ιράν – Ένας νεκρός κατά τη διάρκεια των κινητοποιήσεων
Για την ακρίβεια 01.01.26

Συγκρούσεις μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και δυνάμεων ασφαλείας στο Ιράν – Ένας νεκρός κατά τη διάρκεια των κινητοποιήσεων

Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε στο Ιράν χθες το βράδυ, μετέδωσε η κρατική τηλεόραση, ο πρώτος θάνατος που καταγράφεται, έπειτα από ημέρες διαδηλώσεων

Σύνταξη
Χιονισμένη Πρωτοχρονιά: Στα λευκά ντύθηκαν νησιά στις Κυκλάδες και στο Θρακικό πέλαγος
Χιονισμένη Πρωτοχρονιά 01.01.26

Στα λευκά ντύθηκαν νησιά στις Κυκλάδες και στο Θρακικό πέλαγος (φωτογραφίες και βίντεο)

Τσουχτερό κρύο και χιόνια έφερε το 2026 στη νησιωτική Ελλάδα, με πολλά χωριά τους να ντύνονται στα λευκά την Πρωτοχρονιά ακόμα και μέχρι τις παραλίες

Σύνταξη
Λονδίνο: Η γεωγραφία της εξουσίας μέσα από την έκθεση «Secret Maps»
Έκθεση «Secret Maps» 01.01.26

Η γεωγραφία της εξουσίας

Η Βρετανική Βιβλιοθήκη φωτίζει μέσα από το «Secret Maps» οκτώ αιώνες χαρτογραφικής χειραγώγησης - Πώς η αποτύπωση του κόσμου υπηρέτησε πολιτικές σκοπιμότητες, αποικιακά σχέδια και κρατικά μυστικά

Γιάννης Ανδριτσόπουλος
Το σώμα μου να είχατε: Η απολαυστική απάντηση της Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ σε όσους σχολιάζουν την εμφάνισή της
Δεν μπλέκεις 01.01.26

Το σώμα μου να είχατε: Η απολαυστική απάντηση της Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ σε όσους σχολιάζουν την εμφάνισή της

Η pop star Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ έχει δεχθεί μεγάλη online κριτική για τις hot εμφανίσεις της κατά την διάρκεια των συναυλιών της. Ωστόσο ξέρει πως να απαντήσει.

Σύνταξη
