Πέμπτη 25 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Festive Carols and Holiday Cheer at Greece’s Political Hubs
English edition 25 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 14:26

Festive Carols and Holiday Cheer at Greece's Political Hubs

The Greek Prime Minister, together with his wife and children, exchanged gifts and warm wishes for the festive season.

Students from the Alimos Music School and the Cultural Association of Eretria, “Konstantinos Kanaris,” brought holiday spirit to the Maximos Mansion, on Wednesday Dec. 24, singing traditional Christmas carols for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his family.

The prime minister, together with his wife and children, exchanged gifts and warm wishes for the festive season. Stealing much of the spotlight, however, was Peanut, dressed as Santa Claus, who greeted the young carolers with festive cheer.

Meanwhile, at the offices of PASOK, opposition leader Nikos Androulakis welcomed members of the Pan-Epirotic Confederation of Greece and the dance troupe of the Epirotic Association of Agios Dimitrios, “To Kougi,” for the traditional Christmas carols.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas, good health, and prosperity to everyone,” Androulakis said, adding a note of caution: “Unfortunately, high prices and challenges in public health and education persist, and we must work to improve these areas for the benefit of the Greek people.”

«Toxic»: Ένας άντρας, μια γυναίκα, ένας θανατηφόρος ιός – Το ψυχολογικό θρίλερ έρχεται στο θέατρο Αργώ
inTickets 25.12.25

«Toxic»: Ένας άντρας, μια γυναίκα, ένας θανατηφόρος ιός - Το ψυχολογικό θρίλερ έρχεται στο θέατρο Αργώ

Ο Γιώργος Αγγελίδης, μετά την επιτυχία της παράστασης «Αυτόματη Εστίαση», επιστρέφει με το «Toxic» - ένα ψυχολογικό θρίλερ που επιδιώκει να υπενθυμίσει πόσο αδιόρατα μπορεί να μεταμορφωθεί το οικείο σε απειλή.

English edition
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Χριστούγεννα: Γιατί οι φάρμες χριστουγεννιάτικων δέντρων στρέφονται στα drones και την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη
Κόσμος 25.12.25

Γιατί οι φάρμες χριστουγεννιάτικων δέντρων στρέφονται στα drones και την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη;

Οι φάρμες χριστουγεννιάτικων δέντρων στρέφονται όλο και περισσότερο σε drones, τεχνητή νοημοσύνη, δορυφορικές εικόνες και σάρωση με λέιζερ, για να διαχειρίζονται τα χωράφια τους πιο αποτελεσματικά

Σε κλίμα Χριστουγέννων ο πλανήτης: Εορτασμοί και ευχές από τη Βηθλεέμ μέχρι την Αυστραλία
Κόσμος 25.12.25

Σε κλίμα Χριστουγέννων ο πλανήτης: Εορτασμοί και ευχές από τη Βηθλεέμ μέχρι την Αυστραλία

Τα Χριστούγεννα ανά τον κόσμο - Στη Βηθλεέμ, οι δρόμοι και η πλατεία της Φάτνης γεμίζουν ξανά με φως, μετά από δύο χρόνια πολέμου και υπό την σκιά μίας εύθραυστης εκεχειρίας.

Μουσικό ντουέτο – H Κέιτ Μίντλετον και η Σάρλοτ παίζουν πιάνο στην ετήσια χριστουγεννιάτικη λειτουργία
«Holm Sound» 25.12.25

Μουσικό ντουέτο - H Κέιτ Μίντλετον και η Σάρλοτ παίζουν πιάνο στην ετήσια χριστουγεννιάτικη λειτουργία

Η πριγκίπισσα της Ουαλίας, Κέιτ Μίντλετον, διοργάνωσε την πέμπτη χριστουγεννιάτικη λειτουργία «Together at Christmas» στο Αβαείο του Ουέστμινστερ στο Λονδίνο στις 5 Δεκεμβρίου.

Καζακστάν: Ένας χρόνος από την αεροπορική τραγωδία – Οικογένειες θυμάτων και επιζώντες ζητούν δικαιοσύνη
Στο Καζακστάν 25.12.25

«Να λογοδοτήσουν οι υπεύθυνοι»: Ένας χρόνος από την αεροπορική τραγωδία - Οικογένειες θυμάτων και επιζώντες ζητούν δικαιοσύνη

Ο χρόνος στο Ακτάου του Καζακστάν μοιάζει να έχει παγώσει – Οι συγγενείς των θυμάτων και οι επιζώντες της αεροπορικής τραγωδίας με τους 38 νεκρούς συνεχίζουν να περιμένουν δικαιοσύνη

Τα δεδομένα για Φρανσίσκο: Η οψιόν του καλοκαιριού, η… κόντρα με Μασιούλις και το μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον (vids)
Euroleague 25.12.25

Τα δεδομένα για Φρανσίσκο: Η οψιόν του καλοκαιριού, η… κόντρα με Μασιούλις και το μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον (vids)

Ο Σιλβέν Φρανσίσκο έχει τα θέματα του με τον Μασιούλις όπως φάνηκε στο ματς με τον Παναθηναϊκό και σε συνάρτηση με τους όρους του συμβολαίου του αναμένεται να είναι ένα από τα πιο «καυτά» ονόματα του καλοκαιριού στη Euroleague.

Τα «διπλωματικά» Χριστούγεννα του Μητσοτάκη
Διπλωματία 25.12.25

Τα «διπλωματικά» Χριστούγεννα του Μητσοτάκη

Οι διπλωματικές επαφές του πρωθυπουργού από το 2019 Χριστούγεννα - Πρωτοχρονιά - Από το Λευκό Οίκο στο Σότσι και από τη Χειμάρρα στη Διακήρυξη των Αθηνών και την Ιερουσαλήμ.

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ έντυσε τον Άγιο Βασίλη πράκτορα της ICE που κυνηγάει μετανάστες
Ποιοι είναι οι «άτακτοι»; 25.12.25

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ έντυσε τον Άγιο Βασίλη πράκτορα της ICE που κυνηγάει μετανάστες

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας των ΗΠΑ έφτασε την εορταστική του καμπάνια για μαζικές απελάσεις σε νέο επίπεδο, με ένα βίντεο που δημιουργήθηκε με AI και μετατρέπει τον Άγιο Βασίλη σε πράκτορα της ICE

Στο πρώτο χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμά του, ο Πάπας Λέων καταδικάζει τις συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Γάζα
Βατικανό 25.12.25

Στο πρώτο χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμά του, ο Πάπας Λέων καταδικάζει τις συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Γάζα

Ο Λέων, που γιορτάζει τα πρώτα του Χριστούγεννα μετά την εκλογή του, έχει ένα πιο ήσυχο, διπλωματικό στυλ από τον προκάτοχό του και συνήθως αποφεύγει να κάνει πολιτικές αναφορές στα κηρύγματά του

Χειμερινές εκπτώσεις 2026: Πότε ξεκινούν – Πρακτικές συμβουλές για τους καταναλωτές
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 25.12.25

Χειμερινές εκπτώσεις 2026: Πότε ξεκινούν – Πρακτικές συμβουλές για τους καταναλωτές

Η συμμετοχή των καταστημάτων στις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις 2026 παραμένει προαιρετική. Ωστόσο, όσες επιχειρήσεις αποφασίσουν να προσφέρουν μειωμένα προϊόντα υπόκεινται σε αυστηρό κανονιστικό πλαίσιο

Ο Μητροπολίτης Κοζάνης «ξαναχτυπά»: Στο στόχαστρο όσοι υιοθετούν ζώα και τα ρούχα των κοριτσιών
Ελλάδα 25.12.25

Ο Μητροπολίτης Κοζάνης «ξαναχτυπά»: Στο στόχαστρο όσοι υιοθετούν ζώα και τα ρούχα των κοριτσιών

Οργισμένο ήταν το χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμα του Μητροπολίτη Σερβίων και Κοζάνης για την «κατάντια» όπως είπε της Ελλάδας - Στοχοποίησε ξανά τις γυναίκες και κατέκρινε όσους υιοθετούν ζώα

Χριστούγεννα υπό κατοχή: Οι επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ εναντίον των Παλαιστινίων χριστιανών
Στη γενέτειρα του Χριστιανισμού 25.12.25

Χριστούγεννα υπό κατοχή: Οι επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ εναντίον των Παλαιστινίων χριστιανών

Λιγότεροι από 50.000 χριστιανοί ζουν σήμερα στην Παλαιστίνη, υπό την απειλή της παράνομης κατοχής και των επιθέσεων του Ισραήλ.

