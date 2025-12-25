Festive Carols and Holiday Cheer at Greece’s Political Hubs
The Greek Prime Minister, together with his wife and children, exchanged gifts and warm wishes for the festive season.
- Το σκίτσο της ΕΛ.ΑΣ για τα πυροτεχνήματα – «Δεν είναι διασκεδαστικά για όλους»
- Πώς να εντοπίσετε έναν serial killer – Αυτά είναι τα 4 χαρακτηριστικά
- Στο πρώτο χριστουγεννιάτικο κήρυγμά του, ο Πάπας Λέων καταδικάζει τις συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Γάζα
- Γιατί οι φάρμες χριστουγεννιάτικων δέντρων στρέφονται στα drones και την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη;
Students from the Alimos Music School and the Cultural Association of Eretria, “Konstantinos Kanaris,” brought holiday spirit to the Maximos Mansion, on Wednesday Dec. 24, singing traditional Christmas carols for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his family.
The prime minister, together with his wife and children, exchanged gifts and warm wishes for the festive season. Stealing much of the spotlight, however, was Peanut, dressed as Santa Claus, who greeted the young carolers with festive cheer.
Meanwhile, at the offices of PASOK, opposition leader Nikos Androulakis welcomed members of the Pan-Epirotic Confederation of Greece and the dance troupe of the Epirotic Association of Agios Dimitrios, “To Kougi,” for the traditional Christmas carols.
“I wish you all a Merry Christmas, good health, and prosperity to everyone,” Androulakis said, adding a note of caution: “Unfortunately, high prices and challenges in public health and education persist, and we must work to improve these areas for the benefit of the Greek people.”
- Ο διάσημος Τζάκι Τσαν μετέφερε την Ολυμπιακή Φλόγα στην Πομπηία
- Festive Carols and Holiday Cheer at Greece’s Political Hubs
- «Μπριγκάντα»: Αν θες να φας σπιτικό φαγητό στην Πεύκη
- Θεσσαλονίκη: Το ελληνικό FBI ανέλαβε τις έρευνες για την έκρηξη στην τράπεζα – Τι εξετάζουν οι αρχές
- Καιρός: Η πρόγνωση για την Πρωτοχρονιά και τις επόμενες ημέρες – Πότε θα δούμε έντονα φαινόμενα
- Νέο φαινόμενο διαφθοράς στο τένις: Τετραετής αποκλεισμός σε 21χρονο για στημένα!
- Χριστούγεννα: Γιατί οι φάρμες χριστουγεννιάτικων δέντρων στρέφονται στα drones και την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη
- Σε κλίμα Χριστουγέννων ο πλανήτης: Εορτασμοί και ευχές από τη Βηθλεέμ μέχρι την Αυστραλία
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις