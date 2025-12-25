Festive Carols and Holiday Cheer at Greece’s Political Hubs

Students from the Alimos Music School and the Cultural Association of Eretria, “Konstantinos Kanaris,” brought holiday spirit to the Maximos Mansion, on Wednesday Dec. 24, singing traditional Christmas carols for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his family.

The prime minister, together with his wife and children, exchanged gifts and warm wishes for the festive season. Stealing much of the spotlight, however, was Peanut, dressed as Santa Claus, who greeted the young carolers with festive cheer.

Meanwhile, at the offices of PASOK, opposition leader Nikos Androulakis welcomed members of the Pan-Epirotic Confederation of Greece and the dance troupe of the Epirotic Association of Agios Dimitrios, “To Kougi,” for the traditional Christmas carols.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas, good health, and prosperity to everyone,” Androulakis said, adding a note of caution: “Unfortunately, high prices and challenges in public health and education persist, and we must work to improve these areas for the benefit of the Greek people.”