Τρίτη 23 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Evangelos Marinakis Donation of 50K€ to Holy Metropolis of Piraeus
English edition 23 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 21:53

Evangelos Marinakis Donation of 50K€ to Holy Metropolis of Piraeus

Visibly moved, His Eminence Seraphim, the Metropolitan of Piraeus, expressed his deep gratitude to the Alter Ego president, referring to an "unwavering contribution" that exemplifies a consistent way of life and not a one-off act

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Σχέση: Οι μηνιαίες συνήθειες που την «κρατούν» ζωντανή

Σχέση: Οι μηνιαίες συνήθειες που την «κρατούν» ζωντανή

Spotlight

Alter Ego Media and the Group’s president, Evangelos Marinakis, on Monday made a major donation to the Holy Metropolis of Piraeus in support of its charitable works.

Speaking on the Church of Piraeus’ radio station, the director of Mega Channel’s news and information department, Stamatis Malelis, congratulated the Metropolis of Piraeus for its long-standing contribution to local society, on the occasion of the holding of an annual radio fund-raising marathon that commenced in the morning.

Malelis announced Marinakis and Alter Ego Media’s decision to donate 50,000 euros to significantly support the fund-raising effort and the Church’s various charitable works and social services in the greater Piraeus area.

Speaking on Mega Channel’s prime-time newscast later in the evening, His Eminence Seraphim, the Metropolitan of Piraeus, referred to the close cooperation between the Metropolis and the broadcaster’s news department.

“Mega is and will always be on the side of the Church of Piraeus,” Malelis stressed, highlighting the Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting social services and those in need.

Visibly moved, His Eminence Seraphim expressed his deep gratitude to Alter Ego President Evangelos Marinakis, referring to an “unwavering contribution” that exemplifies a consistent way of life and not a one-off act.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Commodities
Χαλκός: Ανάγκη για τεράστιες ποσότητες – Αμφίβολη η προσφορά

Χαλκός: Ανάγκη για τεράστιες ποσότητες – Αμφίβολη η προσφορά

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Σχέση: Οι μηνιαίες συνήθειες που την «κρατούν» ζωντανή

Σχέση: Οι μηνιαίες συνήθειες που την «κρατούν» ζωντανή

Business
Metlen: Επιβεβαιώνει την τιμή στόχο των 64 ευρώ η Morgan Stanley

Metlen: Επιβεβαιώνει την τιμή στόχο των 64 ευρώ η Morgan Stanley

inWellness
Έρευνα 23.12.25

Vegan ή όχι, το junk food δεν κάνει καλό

Σύμφωνα με νέα μελέτη, η vegan διατροφή που περιλαμβάνει υπερ-επεξεργασμένα τρόφιμα θέτει τους ανθρώπους σε αυξημένο κίνδυνο καρδιοπάθειας.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Μπλόκο» στον κοινωνικό αυτοματισμό από τους αγρότες – «Κάλαντα» στους δρόμους με ανοιχτές λωρίδες κυκλοφορίας
Αναδιάταξη... 23.12.25

«Μπλόκο» στον κοινωνικό αυτοματισμό από τους αγρότες – «Κάλαντα» στους δρόμους με ανοιχτές λωρίδες κυκλοφορίας

Αποφασισμένοι να συνεχίζουν τον αγώνα τους χωρίς να παρεμποδίζουν τη διέλευση των οχημάτων στις βασικές οδικές αρτηρίες οι αγρότες. Η επιλογή της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. να κατευθύνει την κίνηση προς παρακαμπτήριες οδούς, για λόγους ασφαλείας, προκαλεί συνθήκες κυκλοφοριακού εμφράγματος.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Ο κόσμος χρειάζεται πολύ περισσότερο χαλκό – Πού μπορεί να βρεθεί, τι οδηγεί τη ζήτηση
Διαδεδομένο μέταλλο 23.12.25

Ο κόσμος χρειάζεται πολύ περισσότερο χαλκό – Πού μπορεί να βρεθεί, τι οδηγεί τη ζήτηση

Ο χαλκός είναι ένα κρίσιμο υλικό για τις πράσινες τεχνολογίες που μπορούν να μειώσουν τις παγκόσμιες εκπομπές άνθρακα, καθώς και για τα κέντρα δεδομένων που βρίσκονται στην καρδιά της άνθησης της AI

Σύνταξη
Πώς να κρατήσετε τους διαρρήκτες μακριά όταν λείπετε – Ο αυξημένος κίνδυνος και ο ψηφιακός τσιλιαδόρος
Εν όψει εξόδου 23.12.25

Πώς να κρατήσετε τους διαρρήκτες μακριά όταν λείπετε – Ο αυξημένος κίνδυνος και ο ψηφιακός τσιλιαδόρος

Πώς αποκαλύπτεται ένα σπίτι χωρίς κατοίκους την περίοδο των γιορτών που το κάνει... ελκυστικό στους διαρρήκτες - Οι οδηγίες της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. για την προστασία από απάτες

Σύνταξη
Τελικά, δεν απολύθηκε μόνο ο Έρικ Στόλτζ από την υπερπαραγωγή «Επιστροφή στο Μέλλον» – Αλλά και η Μελόρα Χάρντιν
Εξευτελιστικό; 23.12.25

Τελικά, δεν απολύθηκε μόνο ο Έρικ Στόλτζ από την υπερπαραγωγή «Επιστροφή στο Μέλλον» – Αλλά και η Μελόρα Χάρντιν

Ενώ η απόλυση του Έρικ Στόλτζ από την ταινία «Επιστροφή στο Μέλλον» είναι μία από τις πιο διαβόητες στο Χόλιγουντ, η απομάκρυνση της Μελόρα Χάρντιν παρέμεινε στην αφάνεια για δεκαετίες.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Το ρεσάλτο του Γαλλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού στο πλοίο του Έλληνα «Εσκομπάρ» με τους 4 τόνους κοκαΐνη – Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο
Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο 23.12.25

Το ρεσάλτο του Γαλλικού Πολεμικού Ναυτικού στο πλοίο του Έλληνα «Εσκομπάρ» με τους 4 τόνους κοκαΐνη

Το βίντεο έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα το Γαλλικό Πολεμικό Ναυτικό και δείχνει εικόνες με το αλιευτικό σκάφος του Έλληνα «Εσκομπάρ» και τα πακέτα με την κοκαΐνη

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Νεκρός ο αρχηγός του Γενικού Επιτελείου της Λιβύης – Συνετρίβη το αεροπλάνο του
Έρευνα σε εξέλιξη 23.12.25 Upd: 22:32

Τουρκία: Νεκρός ο αρχηγός του Γενικού Επιτελείου της Λιβύης – Συνετρίβη το αεροπλάνο του

Το ιδιωτικό αεροπλάνο χάθηκε από τα ραντάρ και έχουν ήδη ξεκινήσει επιχειρήσεις έρευνας. Συντρίμμια του ιδιωτικού αεροσκάφους εντοπίστηκαν. Νεκροί και οι πέντε επιβαίνοντες. Σε εξέλιξη η έρευνα.

Σύνταξη
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Τελειώνουν τα «καύσιμα» – Οι κίνδυνοι για το μέλλον και οι αβεβαιότητες
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 23.12.25

Τελειώνουν τα «καύσιμα» από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης - Οι κίνδυνοι για το μέλλον και οι αβεβαιότητες

Αγώνας δρόμου από την κυβέρνηση για να απορροφηθούν τα κονδύλια από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης. Πλησιάζει το 70% η απορρόφηση των πόρων, έναν χρόνο πριν την εκπνοή του ευρωπαϊκού πακέτου στήριξης. Οι μεγάλες προκλήσεις για τη διατηρησιμότητα της ανάπτυξης στη χώρα.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Πρίντεζης: «Στη Μάλαγα σκέφτηκα ακόμα και να αποσυρθώ!» – Τι απάντησε για το αν θα πήγαινε στον Παναθηναϊκό
Μπάσκετ 23.12.25

Ο Πρίντεζης για το αν θα έπαιζε στον Παναθηναϊκό - Η στιγμή που σκέφτηκε να παρατήσει το μπάσκετ

Σε συνέντευξή του σε podcast, ο Γιώργος Πρίντεζης μίλησε, ανάμεσα σε άλλα- για την περίοδο που σκέφθηκε ακόμη και να σταματήσει το μπάσκετ, ενώ απάντησε και στο αν θα πήγαινε στον Παναθηναϊκό.

Σύνταξη
Γιατί επέστρεψε στην Ελλάδα ο εκτελεστής της «ρωσόφωνης μαφίας» – Η προετοιμασία για ένα νέο συμβόλαιο θανάτου
Ελλάδα 23.12.25

Γιατί επέστρεψε στην Ελλάδα ο εκτελεστής της «ρωσόφωνης μαφίας» – Η προετοιμασία για ένα νέο συμβόλαιο θανάτου

Η αστυνομία εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο ο 35χρονος να είχε αναλάβει την εκτέλεση ενός νέου συμβολαίου θανάτου - Ερευνάται αν το οπλοστάσιο και τα κλεμμένα οχήματα που βρέθηκαν στην αποθήκη 37χρονου στα Καλύβια στις αρχές Δεκεμβρίου είχαν προετοιμαστεί για αυτόν

Σύνταξη
Βραζιλία: Προσωρινή αποφυλάκιση για τον Μπολσονάρου – Μεταφέρεται σε νοσοκομείο για χειρουργική επέμβαση
Βραζιλία 23.12.25

Προσωρινή αποφυλάκιση για τον Μπολσονάρου - Μεταφέρεται σε νοσοκομείο για χειρουργική επέμβαση

Ο πρώην πρόεδρος της Βραζιλίας, Ζαΐχ Μπολσονάρου, αντιμετωπίζει προβλήματα υγείας μετά την επίθεση με μαχαίρι που δέχτηκε το 2018, εν μέσω της προεκλογικής εκστρατείας του

Σύνταξη
Παρασκήνιο: Γιατί η ΕΠΟ πήρε την απόφαση-σοκ να κρύψει τον Λανουά
Ποδόσφαιρο 23.12.25

Παρασκήνιο: Γιατί η ΕΠΟ πήρε την απόφαση-σοκ να κρύψει τον Λανουά

Η ομοσπονδία σκεφτόταν εδώ και καιρό να βάλει φρένο στον σχολιασμό των επίμαχων φάσεων από τον Λανουά. Tο επόμενο βήμα είναι να σταματήσει τις «ανοιχτές» εκπαιδευτικές τηλεδιασκέψεις με τους διαιτητές

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Τα 3 λάθη με τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας – Πώς θα αποφύγετε τα πρόστιμα
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 23.12.25

Τα 3 λάθη με τα τέλη κυκλοφορίας – Πώς θα αποφύγετε τα πρόστιμα

Στην τελική ευθεία βρίσκεται η πληρωμή των τελών κυκλοφορίας για το 2026, με τους φορολογούμενους να πρέπει να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί προκειμένου να αποφύγουν τυχόν λάθη.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Έντονη παρασκηνιακή κινητικότητα εν μέσω νέων τετελεσμένων στα πολεμικά μέτωπα
Χάρτης 23.12.25

Ουκρανία: Έντονη παρασκηνιακή κινητικότητα εν μέσω νέων τετελεσμένων στα πολεμικά μέτωπα

Ένα διπλωματικός πυρετός που θα κρίνει θα κρίνει εάν η επόμενη μέρα στην Ουκρανία θα είναι βιώσιμη ή απλά ένα διάλειμμα πριν από μια νέα καταιγίδα

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο Γρηγόρης Δημητριάδης προσπαθεί με αγωγές να φιμώσει και να τρομοκρατήσει
Σκάνδαλο υποκλοπών 23.12.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο Γρηγόρης Δημητριάδης προσπαθεί με αγωγές να φιμώσει και να τρομοκρατήσει

Επίθεση της Χαρ. Τρικούπη στον Γρηγόρη Δημητριάδη, ο οποίος κατέθεσε αγωγή σε μέλος του πολιτικού κέντρου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Κατερίνα Σολωμού, επειδή άσκησε κριτική για το σκάνδαλο των υποκλοπών. «Το σύστημα της ΝΔ δείχνει τα δόντια του, τη στιγμή που το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο στο Στρασβούργο αποφάσισε να εξετάσει κατά προτεραιότητα την προσφυγή του προέδρου του ΠΑΣΟΚ» για την υπόθεση των υποκλοπών.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Στους δρόμους οι αγρότες του Ηρακλείου – «Αν δεν δώσουν λύσεις δεν γυρίζουμε σπίτια μας»
Κρήτη 23.12.25

Στους δρόμους οι αγρότες του Ηρακλείου - «Αν δεν δώσουν λύσεις δεν γυρίζουμε σπίτια μας»

Στη σημερινή κινητοποίηση στο Ηράκλειο, στην Κρήτη, συμμετείχαν τρακτέρ και αγροτικά οχήματα, στο πλαίσιο του πανελλαδικού συντονισμού με την Επιτροπή των μπλόκων

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ζαλγκίρις – Παναθηναϊκός
Μπάσκετ 23.12.25

LIVE: Ζαλγκίρις – Παναθηναϊκός

LIVE: Ζαλγκίρις – Παναθηναϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 20:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ζαλγκίρις – Παναθηναϊκός για τη 18η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
Εργασιακά δικαιώματα στην Ευρώπη: Ποιες χώρες έχουν τις περισσότερες αργίες τα Χριστούγεννα
Χριστουγεννιάτικες διακοπές 23.12.25

Εργασιακά δικαιώματα στην Ευρώπη: Ποιες χώρες έχουν τις περισσότερες αργίες τα Χριστούγεννα

Όλα τα ζώα είναι ίσα, αλλά κάποια είναι πιο ίσα από τα άλλα. Το ρητό της «Φάρμας των Ζώων» ισχύει και για τις ημέρες αργίας που δικαιούνται οι εργαζόμενοι τα Χριστούγεννα. Τι ισχύει σε ΕΕ και Ελλάδα.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Τροχαίο ατύχημα για την αδερφή του Μέσι – Ανέβαλε τον γάμο της η Μαρία Σολ
On Field 23.12.25

Τροχαίο ατύχημα για την αδερφή του Μέσι – Ανέβαλε τον γάμο της η Μαρία Σολ

Η αδερφή του Αργεντίνου σούπερ σταρ τράκαρε στο Μαϊάμι και υπέστη κατάγματα κι εγκαύματα – Ξεκίνησε την αποκατάσταση στο Ροσάριο αλλά θα πρέπει ν’ αναβάλει τον γάμο της

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 23 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο