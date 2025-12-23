Evangelos Marinakis Donation of 50K€ to Holy Metropolis of Piraeus

Alter Ego Media and the Group’s president, Evangelos Marinakis, on Monday made a major donation to the Holy Metropolis of Piraeus in support of its charitable works.

Speaking on the Church of Piraeus’ radio station, the director of Mega Channel’s news and information department, Stamatis Malelis, congratulated the Metropolis of Piraeus for its long-standing contribution to local society, on the occasion of the holding of an annual radio fund-raising marathon that commenced in the morning.

Malelis announced Marinakis and Alter Ego Media’s decision to donate 50,000 euros to significantly support the fund-raising effort and the Church’s various charitable works and social services in the greater Piraeus area.

Speaking on Mega Channel’s prime-time newscast later in the evening, His Eminence Seraphim, the Metropolitan of Piraeus, referred to the close cooperation between the Metropolis and the broadcaster’s news department.

“Mega is and will always be on the side of the Church of Piraeus,” Malelis stressed, highlighting the Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting social services and those in need.

Visibly moved, His Eminence Seraphim expressed his deep gratitude to Alter Ego President Evangelos Marinakis, referring to an “unwavering contribution” that exemplifies a consistent way of life and not a one-off act.

Source: tovima.com