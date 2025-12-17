Τετάρτη 17 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 08:42

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

The United States has threatened to retaliate against European companies in response to the European Union’s imposition of a “digital tax” on major U.S. technology corporations.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) warned that if the EU and its member states persisted in restricting the competitiveness of U.S. service providers through discriminatory measures,” the United States would use every available tool to respond to what it described as “unreasonable actions.”

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

The dispute centers on EU regulations governing the digital economy, as Brussels seeks to tax revenues earned in the European market by U.S. tech giants including Google (Alphabet), Meta, Amazon and Apple. Critics of the proposed “digital tax” in Washington argue that such measures undermine innovation and amount to unfair discrimination against American companies.

The standoff over the EU digital tax has dragged on for years, with the United States maintaining that the measures disproportionately target U.S. businesses.

Source: tovima.com

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis' Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03.12.25

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
English edition 03.12.25

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Σύνταξη
ΕΚΠΟΙΖΩ: Γιατί πρέπει όλοι να είμαστε προσεκτικοί με τους influencers – Καμπανάκι για τα παιδιά
Ελλάδα 17.12.25

Γιατί πρέπει όλοι να είμαστε προσεκτικοί με τους influencers - Καμπανάκι από την ΕΚΠΟΙΖΩ για τα παιδιά

Η ραγδαία εξάπλωση της εμπορικής προώθησης στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, μέσω influencer, εγείρει σοβαρά ερωτήματα σχετικά με τη διαφάνεια, την προστασία των καταναλωτών και, κυρίως, την ασφάλεια των παιδιών και των εφήβων.

Σύνταξη
Betsson: Ολυμπιακός – Ηρακλής με Ενισχυμένες Αποδόσεις και Σούπερ προσφορά στο Κύπελλο Ελλάδας Betsson
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 17.12.25

Betsson: Ολυμπιακός – Ηρακλής με Ενισχυμένες Αποδόσεις και Σούπερ προσφορά στο Κύπελλο Ελλάδας Betsson

Τρεις καθοριστικές αναμετρήσεις διεξάγονται στο φινάλε της League Phase για το Κύπελλο Ελλάδας Betsson. Στο «Γεώργιος Καραϊσκάκης» ο Ολυμπιακός φιλοξενεί τον Ηρακλή

Σύνταξη
«Έχει την προσωπικότητα αλκοολικού», «είναι στο αρχείο Έπστάϊν» – Η προσωπάρχης του Τραμπ σε διφορούμενες δηλώσεις
Συνέντευξη στο Vanity Fair 17.12.25

«Έχει την προσωπικότητα αλκοολικού», «είναι στο αρχείο Έπσταϊν» - Η προσωπάρχης του Τραμπ σε διφορούμενες δηλώσεις

H επικεφαλής του προσωπικού του Τραμπ, Σούζι Γουάιλς, παραδέχεται, μεταξύ άλλων, σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή της στο Vanity Fair ότι ο πρόεδρος βρίσκεται στο «αρχείο Έπσταϊν» προσθέτοντας «ήταν «νέοι, ανύπαντροι πλέιμποϊ κι έκαναν παρέα».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Συνεχίζει να επενδύει στον κοινωνικό αυτοματισμό ο Μητσοτάκης – Δηλώνει αισιόδοξος ότι οι αγρότες θα απομακρυνθούν από τα μπλόκα
Συνάντηση με Τασούλα 17.12.25

Συνεχίζει να επενδύει στον κοινωνικό αυτοματισμό ο Μητσοτάκης – Δηλώνει αισιόδοξος ότι οι αγρότες θα απομακρυνθούν από τα μπλόκα

Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης, εντείνει την προσπάθεια να ενεργοποιηθεί ο κοινωνικός αυτοματισμός προσδοκώντας σε άρση των μπλόκων πριν τα Χριστούγεννα. Υποστήριξε ότι οι κινητοποιήσεις των αγροτών «θέτουν σε κίνδυνο την οικονομική δραστηριότητα της χώρας» και πέταξε ξανά το μπαλάκι του διαλόγου.

Σύνταξη
Τα 5 μεγάλα πλήγματα που έφερε το 2025 (και η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ) στα δικαιώματα των γυναικών
Κόσμος 17.12.25

Τα 5 μεγάλα πλήγματα που έφερε το 2025 (και η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ) στα δικαιώματα των γυναικών

Από την έναρξη της δεύτερης θητείας του Τραμπ τον Ιανουάριο, η παγκόσμια υγειονομική περίθαλψη, ιδίως όσον αφορά την αναπαραγωγική υγεία, και τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών δέχονται αλλεπάλληλες επιθέσεις

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Πηγές ΠΑΣΟΚ – Εξεταστική: Γιατί δεν δίνουν τα συμπληρωματικά στοιχεία για την πληρωμή των δεσμευμένων ΑΦΜ;
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ 17.12.25

Πηγές ΠΑΣΟΚ – Εξεταστική: Γιατί δεν δίνουν τα συμπληρωματικά στοιχεία για την πληρωμή των δεσμευμένων ΑΦΜ;

Εάν δεν αποσταλούν τα συμπληρωματικά στοιχεία μέχρι τη Δευτέρα 22/12, «σημαίνει ότι ο μηχανισμός που οδήγησε τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ στο σκάνδαλο εξακολουθεί να δρα ανενόχλητος», σημειώνουν πηγές του ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για το μπάχαλο με τις πληρωμές αγροτών: Άλλο ένα φιάσκο, άλλος ένας εμπαιγμός
Πολιτική 17.12.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για το μπάχαλο με τις πληρωμές αγροτών: Άλλο ένα φιάσκο, άλλος ένας εμπαιγμός

«Και δεν κατέβαλαν στους αγρότες τις ενισχύσεις που δικαιούνται και τους δέσμευσαν χρήματα για εισφορές στον ΕΛΓΑ» αναφέρει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ σε μία οργισμένη ανακοίνωση κατά της κυβέρνησης

Σύνταξη
Ο Παναθηναϊκός και ο Κέντρικ Ναν κατέγραψαν ιστορικές επιδόσεις στην Πόλη
Euroleague 17.12.25

Ο Παναθηναϊκός και ο Κέντρικ Ναν κατέγραψαν ιστορικές επιδόσεις στην Πόλη

Ο Παναθηναϊκός πραγματοποίησε εμφάνιση επιπέδου… Final Four Euroleague στην Πόλη. Το ίδιο και ο Ναν με επιδόσεις-ρεκόρ που σημειώθηκαν κόντρα στη Φενέρμπαχτσε του Σαρούνας Γιασικεβίτσιους

Σύνταξη
Bόσνιος elite διαιτητής στο ΠΑΟΚ – Παναθηναϊκός – Όλοι οι ορισμοί στην 15η αγωνιστική της Super League
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.12.25

Bόσνιος elite διαιτητής στο ΠΑΟΚ – Παναθηναϊκός – Όλοι οι ορισμοί στην 15η αγωνιστική της Super League

Γνωστοί έγιναν οι διαιτητές της 15ης αγωνιστικής της Stoiximan Super League – Ο Elite Πελίτο στο ντέρμπι της Τούμπας, ο Φωτιάς στο ΑΕΚ – ΟΦΗ, ο Ευαγγέλου στο Ολυμπιακός – Κηφισιά

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς για το αλαλούμ με ΕΛΓΑ: Ο ορισμός του επιτελικού μπάχαλου – Ο εμπαιγμός στους αγρότες συνεχίζεται
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 17.12.25

Τσουκαλάς για το αλαλούμ με ΕΛΓΑ: Ο ορισμός του επιτελικού μπάχαλου – Ο εμπαιγμός στους αγρότες συνεχίζεται

«Η διαχειριστική ανεπάρκεια της κυβέρνησης των δήθεν άριστων έχει χτυπήσει κόκκινο» σημειώνει ο κ. Τσουκαλάς, αναφερόμενος στο φιάσκο με τον ΕΛΓΑ ο οποίος προχώρησε σε πρόωρες παρακρατήσεις των ασφαλιστικών εισφορών.

Σύνταξη
Τι είναι αυτό που χάσαμε στην υπόθεση Έπσταϊν;
Δεοντολογία 17.12.25

Τι είναι αυτό που χάσαμε στην υπόθεση Έπσταϊν;

Ο αμερικανικός νόμος επιτρέπει κάτι που οι δημοσιογραφικοί κώδικες δεοντολογίας αποθαρρύνουν: Να πέσει φως στα θύματα των κακοποιητών της υπόθεσης Έπσταϊν.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Η Μαντόνα αφαιρεί τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Γκάι Ρίτσι, από τις πρόσφατες οικογενειακές φωτογραφίες
Ουπς 17.12.25

Η Μαντόνα αφαιρεί τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Γκάι Ρίτσι, από τις πρόσφατες οικογενειακές φωτογραφίες

Η Μαντόνα παρευρέθηκε στην έκθεση του γιου της, Ρόκο, στη Νέα Υόρκη και πόζαρε για μια κοινή φωτογραφία με τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Γκάρι Ρίτσι - τον οποίο φυσικά, «έκοψε» από τις λήψεις της βραδιάς.

Σύνταξη
Στην ανακρίτρια η δεύτερη ομάδα κατηγορουμένων για την υπόθεση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ στην Κρήτη
Έρευνα σε εξέλιξη 17.12.25

Στην ανακρίτρια η δεύτερη ομάδα κατηγορουμένων για την υπόθεση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ στην Κρήτη

Την Πέμπτη αναμένεται να απολογηθούν οι φερόμενοι ως διευθυντές της εγκληματικής οργάνωσης που καρπώνονταν παρανόμως ευρωπαϊκές ενισχύσεις μέσω ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
17 Δεκεμβρίου 1939: Ο «Ναύαρχος Γκραφ Σπέε» πέφτει στην καλοστημένη παγίδα των Βρετανών
Η παραπλάνηση στον πόλεμο 17.12.25

Η ναυμαχία του Ρίβερ Πλέιτ: Ο καταλυτικός ρόλος των fake news στην αρχή του Β’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου

Οι κατασκευασμένες πληροφορίες των Βρετανών διοχετεύτηκαν με πειστικό τρόπο μέσω διπλωματικών τεχνασμάτων και παραπλανητικών σημάτων

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Ολυμπιακός: Το τρίλεπτο «μπλακ άουτ» και το 15-0 της Βαλένθια (vids)
Euroleague 17.12.25

Το τρίλεπτο «μπλακ άουτ» του Ολυμπιακού και το 15-0 της Βαλένθια (vids)

Η Βαλένθια έφυγε με το διπλό και από το ΣΕΦ, σε ένα παιχνίδι που ο Ολυμπιακός είχε στα χέρια του 7 λεπτά πριν το τέλος – Το νέο «μπλακ άουτ» και το τρίλεπτο που έφερε τούμπα το ματς για τις νυχτερίδες!

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
