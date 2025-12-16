Τρίτη 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Greece’s Two Interventions Targeting Water Shortage
16 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 19:25

Greece’s Two Interventions Targeting Water Shortage

A decade-long investment targets both water supply and wastewater management, aiming to reduce losses, reuse water, and secure Athens’ reservoirs amid growing drought risks

Ύπνος: Η «γλυκιά ζώνη» της δημιουργικότητας

Ύπνος: Η «γλυκιά ζώνη» της δημιουργικότητας

Spotlight

Athens is moving forward with a €2.5 billion investment program to address one of the most severe water shortages the city has faced in three decades. The plan focuses on strengthening water supply infrastructure and improving wastewater management to ensure sustainable access to water for residents and businesses.

The capital’s reservoirs, Mornos and Yliki, have lost over 40% of their capacity in recent years, raising concerns about future water security. In response, authorities and the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) have developed a comprehensive strategy to reduce network losses, upgrade aging infrastructure, and reuse treated water.

Two Main Areas of Intervention

Water Supply

The water supply component includes €730 million in investments. Key measures include upgrading water treatment plants, replacing 660 kilometers of old pipelines prone to leaks, and installing two million smart meters to detect and address leaks in real time. Officials emphasize that minimizing water loss is essential for enhancing Athens’ resilience to climate change and drought.

Wastewater Management

A second €900 million investment targets wastewater, focusing on secondary reuse of treated water for industrial and irrigation purposes. Plans include connecting 75,000 properties—about 410,000 residents—to the sewage network, building three new wastewater treatment plants, and upgrading pumping stations. Expanding service to eastern Attica, where many communities still rely on septic tanks, is a priority. This approach will reduce pressure on reservoirs and allow the city to safely recycle water resources.

Urgency Remains

Experts caution that despite these interventions, Athens faces no room for complacency. Low snowfall in the mountains and drying streams continue to threaten water availability. Authorities stress the importance of immediate action, noting that difficult decisions and responsible water use are crucial to prevent more severe consequences in the future.

Source: tovima.com

