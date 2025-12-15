Τρίτη 16 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Greek Farmers Blockades – Agri. Min. Calls for Immediate Dialogue
15 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 21:16

Greek Farmers Blockades – Agri. Min. Calls for Immediate Dialogue

The Greek farmers on Saturday forwarded a document outlining their demands to the prime minister and the relevant ministries, including lower prices for agricultural fuel

Amid the ongoing road blockades by Greek farmers across the country, and a heated debate in parliament, Minister for Agricultural Development Kostas Tsiaras responded on Monday in a televised address to the demands put forward by the farmers’ representatives.

Tsiaras called on the farmers’ representatives to immediately engage in a meaningful dialogue, with respect, while remaining mindful of the country’s needs.

The minister stressed that the government has always strived to support the primary sector, adding that it “was approaching the problems it faced with the utmost seriousness.

“Some of the farmers’ demands are just,” he noted, adding that a series of these demands had been addressed and that payments via the Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE) had been sorted out.

The OPEKEPE agency has been at the center of a multi-million-euro scandal, with the alleged embroilment of farmers linked to political members of the ruling party, New Democracy

The farmers on Saturday forwarded a document outlining their demands to the prime minister and the relevant ministries, including lower prices for agricultural fuel, reduced energy costs and the restoration of subsidies to levels seen five years ago. Farmers also decided to step up their protests later this week.

Farmers from Evros in northern Greece to Crete in the south remain mobilized, with thousands of tractors positioned on major highways and actions including rallies and blockades of roads, customs checkpoints and ports. They say they are rejecting the dialogue proposed by the government, describing it as merely a formality.

Source: tovima.com

googlenews

English edition
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03.12.25

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
English edition 03.12.25

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01.12.25

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Σύνταξη
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: Προφυλακιστέοι ο ανιψιός του ιδιοκτήτη του κάμπινγκ και ο επιχειρηματίας – Αρνούνται τις κατηγορίες
Ελλάδα 15.12.25

Φοινικούντα: Προφυλακιστέοι ο ανιψιός του ιδιοκτήτη του κάμπινγκ και ο επιχειρηματίας – Αρνούνται τις κατηγορίες

Οι δύο κατηγορούμενοι ως ηθικοί αυτουργοί της διπλής δολοφονίας στη Φοινικούντα αρνήθηκαν τις κατηγορίες στις απολογίες τους που κράτησαν πάνω από 9 ώρες

Σύνταξη
Λιβύη: Άκυρο το τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο λέει ο πρόεδρος της Βουλής – Επαφές με Ελλάδα, Αίγυπτο, Τουρκία για ΑΟΖ
Ακίλα Σάλεχ 15.12.25

Άκυρο το τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο λέει ο πρόεδρος της λιβυκής Βουλής - Επαφές με Ελλάδα, Αίγυπτο, Τουρκία για ΑΟΖ

Το τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο είναι άκυρο, καθώς υπεγράφη από μια κυβέρνηση που δεν είχε λάβει ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης από τη νομοθετική εξουσία, τόνισε Αγκίλα Σάλεχ.

Σύνταξη
Τώρα θα φανεί το «μέταλλο» της Άρσεναλ
On Field 15.12.25

Τώρα θα φανεί το «μέταλλο» της Άρσεναλ

Ο αγγλικός Τύπος επισημαίνει πως οι «κανονιέρηδες» μπαίνουν στο πιο κομβικό σημείο της χρονιάς, στην «μάχη» που δίνουν για κατάκτηση του φετινού πρωταθλήματος

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Άταμαν: «Ο ημιτελικός με την Ελλάδα είναι το κορυφαίο παιχνίδι στην ιστορία της Τουρκίας»
Μπάσκετ 15.12.25

Άταμαν: «Ο ημιτελικός με την Ελλάδα είναι το κορυφαίο παιχνίδι στην ιστορία της Τουρκίας»

Ο Έργκιν Άταμαν μίλησε σε συνέντευξή του για την αγωνιστική κατάσταση του Παναθηναϊκού αυτή τη στιγμή αλλά και την επιβλητική νίκη που πέτυχε η Τουρκία στον ημιτελικό του Ευρωμπάσκετ με την Ελλάδα.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: «Πιο κοντά από ποτέ» σε συμφωνία για την Ουκρανία
Αισιόδοξος 15.12.25

Τραμπ: «Πιο κοντά από ποτέ» σε συμφωνία για την Ουκρανία

Ο Τραμπ σημείωσε ότι είχε «πολυάριθμες συνομιλίες» με τον Ρώσο πρόεδρο Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν και ότι οι Ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες δείχνουν «τεράστια στήριξη» στην προσπάθεια να λήξει ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία.

Σύνταξη
Σε ρωσικά χέρια το Κουπιάνσκ – «Αποκρούστηκαν ουκρανικές επιθέσεις» ισχυρίζονται οι Ρώσοι
Ρωσικές πηγές 15.12.25

Σε ρωσικά χέρια το Κουπιάνσκ – «Αποκρούστηκαν ουκρανικές επιθέσεις» ισχυρίζονται οι Ρώσοι

Η Ρωσία επιμένει πως το Κουπιάνσκ βρίσκεται υπό την πλήρη κυριαρχία της ανακοινώνοντας πως αποκρούστηκαν οι ουκρανικές επιθέσεις και πως πλέον έχουν σιγήσει.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Θεσσαλονίκη: Γνώστρια πολεμικών τεχνών ξέφυγε από τον σύντροφό της που επιχείρησε να την πνίξει με κορδόνια
Άγριος καβγάς 15.12.25

Θεσσαλονίκη: Γνώστρια πολεμικών τεχνών ξέφυγε από τον σύντροφό της που επιχείρησε να την πνίξει με κορδόνια

Ο άνδρας συνελήφθη μετά από καταγγελία στην αστυνομία και εις βάρος του ασκήθηκε κακουργηματική δίωξη για ενδοοικογενειακή απόπειρα ανθρωποκτονίας.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Μπόρνμουθ
Ποδόσφαιρο 15.12.25

LIVE: Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Μπόρνμουθ

LIVE: Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Μπόρνμουθ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Μπόρνμουθ για τη 16η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Μαντόνα και Γκάι Ρίτσι ξανά μαζί μετά από 17 χρόνια – «Είμαι περήφανος που έχω τους γονείς μου δίπλα μου»
Fizz 15.12.25

Μαντόνα και Γκάι Ρίτσι ξανά μαζί μετά από 17 χρόνια – «Είμαι περήφανος που έχω τους γονείς μου δίπλα μου»

Η Μαντόνα και ο Γκάρι Ρίτσι βρέθηκαν για πρώτη φορά μετά από 17 χρόνια δίπλα δίπλα, προκειμένου να στηρίξουν τον γιο τους Ρόκο στη νέα του έκθεση τέχνης.

Σύνταξη
Τα ρεκόρ είναι για να… σπάνε
On Field 15.12.25

Τα ρεκόρ είναι για να… σπάνε

Οι πληροφορίες περί πρότασης 10 δισεκατομμυρίων ευρώ για την αγορά της Μπαρτσελόνα, φανερώνουν πως το ευρωπαϊκό ποδόσφαιρο έκανε άλματα την τελευταία 15ετία

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Μπλόκα: Οι 24 ώρες που θα κρίνουν τις επόμενες κινήσεις των αγροτών – «Σηκώνουν το γάντι» και απαντούν στην κυβέρνηση
Στη κόψη του ξυραφιού 15.12.25 Upd: 22:09

Οι 24 ώρες που θα κρίνουν τις επόμενες κινήσεις των αγροτών - «Σηκώνουν το γάντι» και απαντούν στην κυβέρνηση

Τι συζητήθηκε στην κρίσιμη συνάντηση της Νίκαιας, στη Λάρισα, μετά τις δηλώσεις Τσιάρα. Ο κύβος ερρίφθη για τους αγρότες που έλαβαν το «θολό» μήνυμα της κυβέρνησης και επεξεργάζονται τις απαντήσεις τους.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Σε εξέλιξη η κρίσιμη συνάντηση Ευρωπαίων – Ζελένσκι, «πιο κοντά από ποτέ σε λύση» λέει ο Τραμπ
Ουκρανικό 15.12.25 Upd: 23:53

Σε εξέλιξη η κρίσιμη συνάντηση Ευρωπαίων – Ζελένσκι, «πιο κοντά από ποτέ σε λύση» λέει ο Τραμπ

Με στόχο την εξεύρεση λύση για την επίτευξη ειρήνης στην Ουκρανία, συνεδριάζουν στο Βερολίνο ο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, οι Ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες, ο γ.γ. του ΝΑΤΟ, και οι Αμερικανοί απεσταλμένοι,

Σύνταξη
Δημοσκόπηση: Με τους αγρότες 8 στους 10 πολίτες – Να γίνουν εκλογές το 2026
Δημοσκόπηση 15.12.25

Με τους αγρότες 8 στους 10 πολίτες - Να γίνουν εκλογές το 2026

«Το δίκιο στους αγρότες» δίνουν οι πολίτες σε μία ακόμα δημοσκόπηση που βλέπει το φως της δημοσιότητας. Συντριπτικά υπέρ των κινητοποιήσεων σχεδόν το 80%. Πλειοψηφικό το «εκλογές το 2026» έναντι του «εκλογές το 2027».

Σύνταξη
Ακούστε το «Lullaby» και στηρίξτε τον λαό της Παλαιστίνης – Συμμετέχουν Μπράιαν Ίνο, Νένε Τσέρι και άλλοι
Από την θάλασσα 15.12.25

Ακούστε το «Lullaby» και στηρίξτε τον λαό της Παλαιστίνης – Συμμετέχουν Μπράιαν Ίνο, Νένε Τσέρι και άλλοι

Μετά την ανακοίνωση της κυκλοφορίας του τραγουδιού, ο Μπράιαν Ίνο εξέδωσε δελτίο τύπου, στο οποίο ανέφερε: «Το Lullaby αντικατοπτρίζει την ομορφιά, τη λαχτάρα και την ελπίδα των Παλαιστινίων».

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
