Greek Farmers Blockades – Agri. Min. Calls for Immediate Dialogue
The Greek farmers on Saturday forwarded a document outlining their demands to the prime minister and the relevant ministries, including lower prices for agricultural fuel
- Εξάρχεια: Άνδρας με την απειλή όπλου άρπαξε την σύντροφό του μέσα από κατάστημα στη Στουρνάρη μετά από καβγά
- Αγανακτήσαμε με τις ανεπιθύμητες κλήσεις; Πώς θα διεκδικήσετε αποζημίωση 10.000 ευρώ
- Ούτε σήμερα παρέδωσε το δίπλωμά του ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς - Αντιμέτωπος με δίωξη για απείθεια
- Υποθαλάσσια drone έπληξαν ρωσικό υποβρύχιο - Εντυπωσιακά πλάνα
Amid the ongoing road blockades by Greek farmers across the country, and a heated debate in parliament, Minister for Agricultural Development Kostas Tsiaras responded on Monday in a televised address to the demands put forward by the farmers’ representatives.
Tsiaras called on the farmers’ representatives to immediately engage in a meaningful dialogue, with respect, while remaining mindful of the country’s needs.
The minister stressed that the government has always strived to support the primary sector, adding that it “was approaching the problems it faced with the utmost seriousness.
“Some of the farmers’ demands are just,” he noted, adding that a series of these demands had been addressed and that payments via the Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE) had been sorted out.
The OPEKEPE agency has been at the center of a multi-million-euro scandal, with the alleged embroilment of farmers linked to political members of the ruling party, New Democracy
The farmers on Saturday forwarded a document outlining their demands to the prime minister and the relevant ministries, including lower prices for agricultural fuel, reduced energy costs and the restoration of subsidies to levels seen five years ago. Farmers also decided to step up their protests later this week.
Farmers from Evros in northern Greece to Crete in the south remain mobilized, with thousands of tractors positioned on major highways and actions including rallies and blockades of roads, customs checkpoints and ports. They say they are rejecting the dialogue proposed by the government, describing it as merely a formality.
Source: tovima.com
- Άκρως Ζωδιακό: Τα Do’s και Don’ts στα ζώδια σήμερα [Τρίτη 16.12.2025]
- Φοινικούντα: Προφυλακιστέοι ο ανιψιός του ιδιοκτήτη του κάμπινγκ και ο επιχειρηματίας – Αρνούνται τις κατηγορίες
- Λιβύη: Άκυρο το τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο λέει ο πρόεδρος της Βουλής – Επαφές με Ελλάδα, Αίγυπτο, Τουρκία για ΑΟΖ
- «Είμαι πλούσια και έχω καλούς δικηγόρους» – Η Bonnie Blue μιλάει για τη σύλληψή της στο Μπαλί
- Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Αμφιβολίες το μυαλό μου βασανίζουνε πολλές…
- Στο λιμάνι της Μαρτινίκας έδεσε το πλοίο του Έλληνα «Εσκομπάρ» – Πάνω από 4 τόνους κοκαΐνη έχουν καταμετρηθεί μέχρι τώρα
- Τώρα θα φανεί το «μέταλλο» της Άρσεναλ
- Προανήγγειλε κόμμα η Καρυστιανού – «Πάμε για κάτι πολύ μεγάλο»
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις