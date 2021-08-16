A 45-year-old man has been hospitalized in the ICU of Heraklion University Hospital for the last few days.

According to information from cretapost, the man is a doctor and specifically an orthopedist who has been living and working in Cyprus in recent years.

The 45-year-old is originally from Heraklion, Crete, where he often goes on vacation.

During his stay on the island, the doctor, according to the same source, fell ill, with the result that last week his health condition deteriorated and he was transported by ambulance to the ICUwhere he was intubated.

The same information states that the 45-year-old had not been vaccinated against coronavirus.